Special bonus deal with 2018 CRF450R & CRF250R pre-orders

With the CRF450R due to arrive in Australia this November, alongside the all-new CRF250R in December, Honda has this week announced pricing, with the CRF450R selling at an MLP of $11,999, and the CRF250R of $10,999, both with a special pre-order bonus for first-in customers.

Customers who pre-order either the 2018 CRF450R or the 2018 CRF250R, will receive a free MX Honda Racing Stand*.

Constructed of strong, lightweight powder coated aluminium with a removable nylon plate; it’s the ideal accessory for a budding MX star.

To pre-order and be eligible to receive one of these stands, head over to the Honda website and visit the product page of the model you are interested in – either the 18YM CRF450R or 18YM CRF250R and click the ‘Request a Quote’ tab. Follow the prompts to enter your details and a Honda dealer will contact you to finalise the pre-sale. Be quick – for a limited time, while stocks last.

The 2018 CRF250R is highly anticipated, with notable changes to its power plant including a new compact DOHC engine with rocker arms, higher valve lift, larger valve diameter and a higher rev limit resulting in a +5% power-to-weight and peak power at 2000rpm higher.

A new straight intake layout and dual exhaust system further enhance the power and speed range of the entire engine. Adopting an advanced Scavenge Pump system to reduce engine friction and ‘pumping’ losses at high rpm, which results in upgraded engine efficiency. The CRF250Rs redesigned chassis gives the rider absolute control of this new powered-up DOHC engine.

Changes to geometry and dynamic parameters of the frame’s performance give the CRF250R enhanced starting performance, front-end stability and rear wheel traction.

After a complete ‘from the ground up’ re-design of the CRF450R in 2017, the 18YM CRF450R has some exciting updates to further cement this motocrosser as the ‘Absolute Holeshot’ it promises to be.

The powered-up HRC designed engine, aluminium frame and chassis geometry based completely on achieving supreme handling with a lower centre of gravity make the CRF450R the ideal competition bike for anyone hungry for a podium finish.

The electric starter that was previously offered as an accessory is now standard for 2018, along with the lightweight lithium-ion battery. The kick-start lever has been removed for further weight saving measures.

The 2018 CRF450R also gets updated suspension settings aimed at further improving chassis feel and overall action.

The downdraft air-intake and fuel-injection layout achieves a potent, broad spread of torque, but it also allows for heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible so that all that power can be effectively utilized.

In addition, the CRF packaging results in nimble cornering, while updated suspension settings to the Showa shock and 49mm coil-spring fork improve handling.

The Fine Print

*For a limited time and while Stocks Last. Customer must request a quote via the Honda website to be eligible for a stand. Honda dealer will then contact the customer to pre-sell the bike in question. Only pre-sales qualify for the free stand. Stand is supplied separately from delivery of bike.