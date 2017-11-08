Ducati release a ‘Corse’ edition of the Panigale 959

The 959 Panigale Corse is the upmarket version of the popular 959 Panigale which first arrived last year.

Suspensions by Öhlins, type-approved Ducati Performance silencers in titanium by Akrapovič, a lithiumion battery and a dedicated colour scheme inspired by the colours of the MotoGP, take the 959 Panigale Corse up a notch from its sibling.

The 955cc Superquadro engine is Euro4 type-approved and has a maximum power of 150hp at 10500 rpm. The maximum torque is 102Nm at 9000 rpm.

The chassis of the 959 Panigale Corse is based on a compact monocoque structure, in die-cast aluminium for added resistance with the Superquadro engine incorporated as a structural element. Attached directly to the cylinder heads, it houses two aluminium bushes to the front which in turn house the steering head bearings.

In addition to working as a frame, the monocoque also acts as an air-box. It contains the air filter as well as the throttle bodies and the fuel circuit, complete with injectors and it’s sealed off by the bottom of the aluminium fuel tank.

This exclusive version of the 959 Panigale is equipped with high-quality Öhlins suspension. It has a multi-adjustable titanium-nitride treated Öhlins NIX30 fork with a diameter of 43mm, and a multi-adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock-absorber. The suspension fittings are completed by an adjustable steering damper, also by Öhlins.

The 959 Panigale Corse has a weight (kerb – bike with fluids, battery and fuel tank 90 per cent full) of only 197.5 kg, 2.5 kg less than the 959 Panigale, thanks to the lithium-ion battery and titanium silencer.

The 959 Panigale Corse is fitted with an electronics package which includes ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire (RbW). Thanks to the Ducati Riding Mode technology, these systems can be combined differently to give the bike different personalities.

The three Riding Modes available to the 959 Panigale Corse are Race, Sport and Wet. Such features and characteristics confirm once again how the 959 Panigale Corse embodies absolute excellence through the advanced technologies used in its creation.

2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse main standard features

Colours – Special racing colour scheme with black wheel rims

Superquadro 955cc engine

EURO 4 compliant

Servo-assisted slipper function clutch

Multi-adjustable titanium-nitride treated Öhlins NIX30 fork with 43mm diameter

Multi-adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber

Öhlins adjustable steering damper

Lithium-ion battery

Ducati Performance type-approved double exhaust in titanium by Akrapovič*

Riding Modes – Race, Sport, Wet

Ducati Safety Pack – ABS, DTC, EBC, DQS *Country specific



Continue for more finer detail…