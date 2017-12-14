There are few surprises in the provisional entry list for the 2018 World Superbike Championship released by Dorna today.

At the top of the tree there is virtually no change with Rea/Sykes still at KRT, Davies/Melandri at Ducati, Lowes/VdMark at Yamaha.

The three Honda Firebalde riders, that we detailed recently (Link), could provide the most interesting new ingredient in the mix for 2018 while Yonny Hernandez could provide some excitement on the Pedercini Kawasaki.

While Leon Camier has moved to Red Bull Honda for WorldSBK 2018, Jordi Torres adds another European manufacturer to his resume after being with Aprilia in 2015, and seasons 2016-17 with BMW, the 30-year-old Spaniard joins MV Agusta for 2018.

The WorldSBK season gets underway at Phillip Island in late February.

WORLD SUPERBIKE 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 66 Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 7 Chaz Davies GBR Ducati Panigale R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 33 Marco Melandri ITA Ducati Panigale R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 22 Alex Lowes GBR Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team 32 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia RSV4 RF Milwaukee Aprilia 50 Eugene Laverty IRL Aprilia RSV4 RF Milwaukee Aprilia 76 Loris Baz FRA BMW S 1000 RR GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team 12 Xavi Fores ESP Ducati Panigale R Barni Racing Team 81 Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 MV Agusta Reparto Corse 2 Leon Camier GBR Honda CBR1000RR Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team 45 Jake Gagne USA Honda CBR1000RR Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team 40 Román Ramos ESP Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team GoEleven Kawasaki 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 16 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 Grillini Racing Team 44 Roberto Rolfo ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 Grillini Racing Team 68 Yonny Hernandez COL Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing 37 Ondrej Jezek CZE Yamaha YZF R1 Guandalini Racing 36 Leandro Mercado ARG Kawasaki ZX-10RR Orelac Racing VerdNatura 99 Patrick Jacobsen USA Honda CBR1000RR TripleM Honda World Superbike Team

2018 World Supersport 600 Entry List

The World Supersport field looks both bigger and stronger in 2018 with 30 riders on the provisional list.

There will be two Aussies in the mix with both Anthony West (EAB AntWest Racing) and Lachlan Epis (Team GoEleven), on Kawasaki machinery.

Mike DiMeglio was recently entered into the series by World Endurance squad GMT94 Yamaha and would be expected to score good results in the rounds that do not clash with his WEC duties.

WORLD SUPERSPORT 600 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Yamaha YZF R6 GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP 144 Lucas Mahias FRA Yamaha YZF R6 GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP 54 Kenan Sofuoglu TUR Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 78 Hikari Okubo JPN Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 84 Loris Cresson BEL Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing TBA TBA TBA Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing 66 Niki Tuuli FIN Honda CBR600RR CIA Landlord Insurance Honda 96 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda CBR600RR CIA Landlord Insurance Honda 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA MV Agusta F4 RC MV Agusta Reparto Corse 86 Ayrton Badovini ITA MV Agusta F4 RC MV Agusta Reparto Corse 74 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED Honda CBR600RR GEMAR Team Lorini 111 Kyle Smith GBR Honda CBR600RR GEMAR Team Lorini 13 Anthony West AUS Kawasaki ZX-6R EAB antwest Racing 21 Randy Krummenacher SUI Yamaha YZF R6 BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP 65 Michael Canducci ITA Kawasaki ZX-6R Team GoEleven Kawasaki 83 Lachlan Epis AUS Kawasaki ZX-6R Team GoEleven Kawasaki 38 Hannes Soomer EST Honda CBR600RR Racedays 47 Rob Hartog NED Kawasaki ZX-6R Team Hartog – Against Cancer 10 Nacho Calero ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R Orelac Racing VerdNatura 94 Mike Di Meglio FRA Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 YAMAHA 15 Alfonso Coppola ITA Yamaha YZF R6 Official WorldSSP Junior Team 77 Wayne Tessels NED Kawasaki ZX-6R MTM / Wayne Racing Team 16 Jules Cluzel FRA Yamaha YZF R6 NRT 36 Thomas Gradinger AUT Yamaha YZF R6 NRT 35 Stefan Hill GBR Triumph Daytona 675 Profile Racing 81 Luke Stapleford GBR Triumph Daytona 675 Profile Racing 11 Christian Gamarino ITA MV Agusta F3 675S Scuola Italiana Piloti 25 Walter Sulis ITA MV Agusta F3 675 Scuola Italiana Piloti 5 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki ZX-6R SSP HUNGARY RACING 56 Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R SSP HUNGARY RACING

2018 World Supersport 300 Entry List

36 riders have been nominated on the Supersport 300 World Championship entry list and in what no doubt must have been a move for diversity somewhat stage managed by Dorna, there are actually a few youngv riders not from Spain and Italy!

In fact there are a handful of Indonesians, Germans, British and quite a number of Dutch riders in the mix. South Africa, France, Greece and Portugal are also represented.

While Reid Battye will ride for the BWG Kawasaki Italy Racing Team for the season neither him or the team are listed on this provisional entry list. This is because young Reid is on a round by round contract, as are many competitors in the fledgling category.

Young Tommy Edwards is on the permanent list though and will race under his familar #71 for Benjan Kawasaki.