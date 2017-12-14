SHARE

2018 WorldSBK Entry List

WORLD SUPERBIKES… LIVE at the ISLAND – THREE DAY PASS HOLDERS GET FREE PADDOCK ACCESS IN 2018
There are few surprises in the provisional entry list for the 2018 World Superbike Championship released by Dorna today.

At the top of the tree there is virtually no change with Rea/Sykes still at KRT, Davies/Melandri at Ducati, Lowes/VdMark at Yamaha.

Not much rider movement for the riders at the pointy end of the field heading into WorldSBK season 2018
The three Honda Firebalde riders, that we detailed recently (Link),  could provide the most interesting new ingredient in the mix for 2018 while Yonny Hernandez could provide some excitement on the Pedercini Kawasaki.

Leon Camier
Leon Camier moves from MV Agusta to Red Bull Honda for WorldSBK season 2018

While Leon Camier has moved to Red Bull Honda for WorldSBK 2018, Jordi Torres adds another European manufacturer to his resume after being with Aprilia in 2015, and seasons 2016-17 with BMW, the 30-year-old Spaniard joins MV Agusta for 2018.

The WorldSBK season gets underway at Phillip Island in late February.

WORLD SUPERBIKE
1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
66 Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
7 Chaz Davies GBR Ducati Panigale R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
33 Marco Melandri ITA Ducati Panigale R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
22 Alex Lowes GBR Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team
60 Michael van der Mark NED Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team
32 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia RSV4 RF Milwaukee Aprilia
50 Eugene Laverty IRL Aprilia RSV4 RF Milwaukee Aprilia
76 Loris Baz FRA BMW S 1000 RR GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team
12 Xavi Fores ESP Ducati Panigale R Barni Racing Team
81 Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 MV Agusta Reparto Corse
2 Leon Camier GBR Honda CBR1000RR Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team
45 Jake Gagne USA Honda CBR1000RR Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team
40 Román Ramos ESP Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team GoEleven Kawasaki
54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
16 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 Grillini Racing Team
44 Roberto Rolfo ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 Grillini Racing Team
68 Yonny Hernandez COL Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing
37 Ondrej Jezek CZE Yamaha YZF R1 Guandalini Racing
36 Leandro Mercado ARG Kawasaki ZX-10RR Orelac Racing VerdNatura
99 Patrick Jacobsen USA Honda CBR1000RR TripleM Honda World Superbike Team

 

2018 World Supersport 600 Entry List

The World Supersport field looks both bigger and stronger in 2018 with 30 riders on the provisional list.

Anthony West
Anthony West at Jerez in 2017

There will be two Aussies in the mix with both Anthony West (EAB AntWest Racing) and Lachlan Epis (Team GoEleven), on Kawasaki machinery.

Lachlan Epis - Image by TGB
Lachlan Epis – Image by TGB

Mike DiMeglio was recently entered into the series by World Endurance squad GMT94 Yamaha and would be expected to score good results in the rounds that do not clash with his WEC duties.

WORLD SUPERSPORT 600
64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Yamaha YZF R6 GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP 
144 Lucas Mahias FRA Yamaha YZF R6 GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP 
54 Kenan Sofuoglu TUR Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
78 Hikari Okubo JPN Kawasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
84 Loris Cresson BEL Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing
TBA TBA TBA Yamaha YZF R6 Kallio Racing
66 Niki Tuuli FIN Honda CBR600RR CIA Landlord Insurance Honda
96 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda CBR600RR CIA Landlord Insurance Honda
3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA MV Agusta F4 RC MV Agusta Reparto Corse 
86 Ayrton Badovini ITA MV Agusta F4 RC MV Agusta Reparto Corse 
74 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED Honda CBR600RR GEMAR Team Lorini
111 Kyle Smith GBR Honda CBR600RR GEMAR Team Lorini
13 Anthony West AUS Kawasaki ZX-6R EAB antwest Racing
21 Randy Krummenacher SUI Yamaha YZF R6 BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP 
65 Michael Canducci ITA Kawasaki ZX-6R Team GoEleven Kawasaki
83 Lachlan Epis AUS Kawasaki ZX-6R Team GoEleven Kawasaki
38 Hannes Soomer EST Honda CBR600RR Racedays
47 Rob Hartog NED Kawasaki ZX-6R Team Hartog – Against Cancer
10 Nacho Calero ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R Orelac Racing VerdNatura
94 Mike Di Meglio FRA Yamaha YZF R6 GMT94 YAMAHA
15 Alfonso Coppola ITA Yamaha YZF R6 Official WorldSSP Junior Team
77 Wayne Tessels NED Kawasaki ZX-6R MTM / Wayne Racing Team
16 Jules Cluzel FRA Yamaha YZF R6 NRT
36 Thomas Gradinger AUT Yamaha YZF R6 NRT
35 Stefan Hill GBR Triumph Daytona 675 Profile Racing
81 Luke Stapleford GBR Triumph Daytona 675 Profile Racing
11 Christian Gamarino ITA MV Agusta F3 675S Scuola Italiana Piloti
25 Walter Sulis ITA MV Agusta F3 675 Scuola Italiana Piloti
5 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki ZX-6R SSP HUNGARY RACING
56 Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R SSP HUNGARY RACING

 

2018 World Supersport 300 Entry List

36 riders have been nominated on the Supersport 300 World Championship entry list and in what no doubt must have been a move for diversity somewhat stage managed by Dorna, there are actually a few youngv riders not from Spain and Italy!

In fact there are a handful of Indonesians, Germans, British and quite a number of Dutch riders in the mix. South Africa, France, Greece and Portugal are also represented.

Reid Battye - Image by BeeGee Images
Reid Battye – Image by BeeGee Images

While Reid Battye will ride for the BWG Kawasaki Italy Racing Team for the season neither him or the team are listed on this provisional entry list. This is because young Reid is on a round by round contract, as are many competitors in the fledgling category.

Tom Edwards - Image by BeeGee Images
Tom Edwards on the grid at Jerez this year – Image by BeeGee Images

Young Tommy Edwards is on the permanent list though and will race under his familar #71 for Benjan Kawasaki.

WORLD SUPERSPORT 300
33 Daniel Valle ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
69 María Herrera ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha MS Racing
6 Robert Schotman NED Kawasaki Ninja 300 Motoport Kawasaki
95 Scott Deroue NED Kawasaki Ninja 300 Motoport Kawasaki
46 Dino Iozzo RSA Honda CBR500R Racedays
28 Dennis Koopman NED Yamaha YZF-R3 GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team
54 Filippo Fuligni ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team
55 Notis Papapavlou GRE Yamaha YZF-R3 bLU cRU YAMAHA MOTOXRACING
99 Galang Hendra Pratama INA Yamaha YZF-R3 bLU cRU YAMAHA MOTOXRACING
2 Ana Carrasco ESP Kawasaki Ninja 300 DS Junior Team
20 Dorren Loureiro RSA Kawasaki Ninja 300 DS Junior Team
21 Borja Sanchez ESP Kawasaki Ninja 300 ETG Racing
78 Joseph Foray FRA Kawasaki Ninja 300 ETG Racing
14 Enzo De La Vega FRA Kawasaki Ninja 300 GP Project Team
22 Mykyta Kalinin UKR Kawasaki Ninja 300 GP Project Team
18 Alex Murley GBR Yamaha YZF-R3 Team Toth
53 Valentin Grimoux FRA Yamaha YZF-R3 Team Toth
96 Imanuel Putra Pratna INA Yamaha YZF-R3 TERRA E MOTO
12 Ali Adriansyah Rusmiputro INA Yamaha YZF-R3 PERTAMINA-ALMERIA Racing Team
81 Manuel Gonzalez ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 PERTAMINA-ALMERIA Racing Team
19 Luca Bernardi RSM Yamaha YZF-R3 Team Trasimeno
84 Joep Overbeek NED Yamaha YZF-R3 Team Trasimeno
7 Nicola Settimo ITA Honda CBR500R Scuderia Maranga Racing
58 Trystan Finocchiaro GBR Honda CBR500R Scuderia Maranga Racing
8 Mika Perez ESP Kawasaki Ninja 300 Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
27 Filippo Rovelli ITA Kawasaki Ninja 300 Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
71 Tom Edwards AUS Kawasaki Ninja 300 Benjan – Kawasaki
93 Walid Soppe NED Kawasaki Ninja 300 Benjan – Kawasaki
41 Jähnig Jan Ole GER KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM Junior Team
43 Luca Grunwald GER KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
97 Kappler Maximilian GER KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
17 Koen Meuffels NED KTM RC 390 R KTM Fortron Junior Team
5 Ryan Vos NED KTM RC 390 R KTM Fortron Racing Team
15 Glenn van Straalen NED KTM RC 390 R KTM Fortron Racing Team

