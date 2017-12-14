2018 WorldSBK Entry List
There are few surprises in the provisional entry list for the 2018 World Superbike Championship released by Dorna today.
At the top of the tree there is virtually no change with Rea/Sykes still at KRT, Davies/Melandri at Ducati, Lowes/VdMark at Yamaha.
The three Honda Firebalde riders, that we detailed recently (Link), could provide the most interesting new ingredient in the mix for 2018 while Yonny Hernandez could provide some excitement on the Pedercini Kawasaki.
While Leon Camier has moved to Red Bull Honda for WorldSBK 2018, Jordi Torres adds another European manufacturer to his resume after being with Aprilia in 2015, and seasons 2016-17 with BMW, the 30-year-old Spaniard joins MV Agusta for 2018.
The WorldSBK season gets underway at Phillip Island in late February.
|WORLD SUPERBIKE
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|66
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|7
|Chaz Davies
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale R
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|33
|Marco Melandri
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale R
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia RSV4 RF
|Milwaukee Aprilia
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Aprilia RSV4 RF
|Milwaukee Aprilia
|76
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|BMW S 1000 RR
|GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team
|12
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale R
|Barni Racing Team
|81
|Jordi Torres
|ESP
|MV Agusta 1000 F4
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|2
|Leon Camier
|GBR
|Honda CBR1000RR
|Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team
|45
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Honda CBR1000RR
|Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team
|40
|Román Ramos
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Team GoEleven Kawasaki
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|16
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Suzuki GSX-R1000
|Grillini Racing Team
|44
|Roberto Rolfo
|ITA
|Suzuki GSX-R1000
|Grillini Racing Team
|68
|Yonny Hernandez
|COL
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Team Pedercini Racing
|37
|Ondrej Jezek
|CZE
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Guandalini Racing
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Orelac Racing VerdNatura
|99
|Patrick Jacobsen
|USA
|Honda CBR1000RR
|TripleM Honda World Superbike Team
2018 World Supersport 600 Entry List
The World Supersport field looks both bigger and stronger in 2018 with 30 riders on the provisional list.
There will be two Aussies in the mix with both Anthony West (EAB AntWest Racing) and Lachlan Epis (Team GoEleven), on Kawasaki machinery.
Mike DiMeglio was recently entered into the series by World Endurance squad GMT94 Yamaha and would be expected to score good results in the rounds that do not clash with his WEC duties.
|WORLD SUPERSPORT 600
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP
|144
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP
|54
|Kenan Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|78
|Hikari Okubo
|JPN
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|84
|Loris Cresson
|BEL
|Yamaha YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|Honda CBR600RR
|CIA Landlord Insurance Honda
|96
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda CBR600RR
|CIA Landlord Insurance Honda
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|MV Agusta F4 RC
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|86
|Ayrton Badovini
|ITA
|MV Agusta F4 RC
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|74
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|Honda CBR600RR
|GEMAR Team Lorini
|111
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Honda CBR600RR
|GEMAR Team Lorini
|13
|Anthony West
|AUS
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|EAB antwest Racing
|21
|Randy Krummenacher
|SUI
|Yamaha YZF R6
|BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP
|65
|Michael Canducci
|ITA
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Team GoEleven Kawasaki
|83
|Lachlan Epis
|AUS
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Team GoEleven Kawasaki
|38
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Honda CBR600RR
|Racedays
|47
|Rob Hartog
|NED
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Team Hartog – Against Cancer
|10
|Nacho Calero
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|Orelac Racing VerdNatura
|94
|Mike Di Meglio
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|GMT94 YAMAHA
|15
|Alfonso Coppola
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|Official WorldSSP Junior Team
|77
|Wayne Tessels
|NED
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|MTM / Wayne Racing Team
|16
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF R6
|NRT
|36
|Thomas Gradinger
|AUT
|Yamaha YZF R6
|NRT
|35
|Stefan Hill
|GBR
|Triumph Daytona 675
|Profile Racing
|81
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|Triumph Daytona 675
|Profile Racing
|11
|Christian Gamarino
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 675S
|Scuola Italiana Piloti
|25
|Walter Sulis
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 675
|Scuola Italiana Piloti
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|SSP HUNGARY RACING
|56
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|SSP HUNGARY RACING
2018 World Supersport 300 Entry List
36 riders have been nominated on the Supersport 300 World Championship entry list and in what no doubt must have been a move for diversity somewhat stage managed by Dorna, there are actually a few youngv riders not from Spain and Italy!
In fact there are a handful of Indonesians, Germans, British and quite a number of Dutch riders in the mix. South Africa, France, Greece and Portugal are also represented.
While Reid Battye will ride for the BWG Kawasaki Italy Racing Team for the season neither him or the team are listed on this provisional entry list. This is because young Reid is on a round by round contract, as are many competitors in the fledgling category.
Young Tommy Edwards is on the permanent list though and will race under his familar #71 for Benjan Kawasaki.
|WORLD SUPERSPORT 300
|33
|Daniel Valle
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha MS Racing
|69
|María Herrera
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha MS Racing
|6
|Robert Schotman
|NED
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Motoport Kawasaki
|95
|Scott Deroue
|NED
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Motoport Kawasaki
|46
|Dino Iozzo
|RSA
|Honda CBR500R
|Racedays
|28
|Dennis Koopman
|NED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team
|54
|Filippo Fuligni
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team
|55
|Notis Papapavlou
|GRE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|bLU cRU YAMAHA MOTOXRACING
|99
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|bLU cRU YAMAHA MOTOXRACING
|2
|Ana Carrasco
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|DS Junior Team
|20
|Dorren Loureiro
|RSA
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|DS Junior Team
|21
|Borja Sanchez
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|ETG Racing
|78
|Joseph Foray
|FRA
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|ETG Racing
|14
|Enzo De La Vega
|FRA
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|GP Project Team
|22
|Mykyta Kalinin
|UKR
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|GP Project Team
|18
|Alex Murley
|GBR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team Toth
|53
|Valentin Grimoux
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team Toth
|96
|Imanuel Putra Pratna
|INA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|TERRA E MOTO
|12
|Ali Adriansyah Rusmiputro
|INA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|PERTAMINA-ALMERIA Racing Team
|81
|Manuel Gonzalez
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|PERTAMINA-ALMERIA Racing Team
|19
|Luca Bernardi
|RSM
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team Trasimeno
|84
|Joep Overbeek
|NED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team Trasimeno
|7
|Nicola Settimo
|ITA
|Honda CBR500R
|Scuderia Maranga Racing
|58
|Trystan Finocchiaro
|GBR
|Honda CBR500R
|Scuderia Maranga Racing
|8
|Mika Perez
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
|27
|Filippo Rovelli
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Kawasaki ParkinGO Team
|71
|Tom Edwards
|AUS
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Benjan – Kawasaki
|93
|Walid Soppe
|NED
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Benjan – Kawasaki
|41
|Jähnig Jan Ole
|GER
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM Junior Team
|43
|Luca Grunwald
|GER
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
|97
|Kappler Maximilian
|GER
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team
|17
|Koen Meuffels
|NED
|KTM RC 390 R
|KTM Fortron Junior Team
|5
|Ryan Vos
|NED
|KTM RC 390 R
|KTM Fortron Racing Team
|15
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|KTM RC 390 R
|KTM Fortron Racing Team