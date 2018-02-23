2018 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Special

SHARE

New Forty-Eight Special for 2018

The 2018 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight just got a whole lot more “Special”!  Along with a newly introduced Iron Sportster graced with a beefy new 1202cc motor, Harley-Davidson have thought it fitting to offer up for 2018 a special version of their Forty-Eight, that will complement the existing model – which has proven to be very popular both in Australia and internationally.

 

In Brief
Chrome powertrain bottom-end shows off the 1200 Evolution® engine
Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic and badge shows the bike’s retro rootsA balance of blacked-out and chrome finishes give it that authentic custom attitude
A bulldog stance with a slammed speedometer and peanut tank, massive triple clamps, and 49mm front forks
New Fists in the wind attitude with Tallboy® handlebars
A ribbed, solo-style seat for all-day cruising comfort while maintaining the bike’s minimalist style
Features an Emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that soaks up every bump the street throws your way, and easily adjusts to fit your riding style
Split nine-spoke wheels that are black as night from rim to rubber to compliment the Dark Custom look
Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic and badge shows the bike’s retro roots .A balance of blacked-out and chrome finishes give it that authentic custom attitude

 

The 2018 Forty-Eight Special has new retro colour schemes, “tall-boy” bars and some additional aesthetic touches such as matte black rocker covers and mufflesr. The Forty-Eight Special rolls on a 130mm front tire framed by 49mm forks secured by thicker, but still looking a bit spindly, forged aluminum triple clamps.

 Tallboy Bars for the Forty-Eight Special 

“We specifically selected the Tallboy bar for its shape,” said Richards. “It offers less pull-back than the Mini-Ape, a look that really works with the steamroller front end and the smaller fuel tank on the Forty-Eight Special model.”

 Colour options – Vivid Black, Wicked Red, and Billiard White (not pictured). 

That 7.6L ‘peanut’ Sportster fuel tank won’t get you far but at least it looks purdy, with horizontal stripes framing a simple Harley-Davidson text logo. The fuel tank is available in three colour options: Vivid Black, Wicked Red, and Billiard White.

 Black compliments the chrome. 

The Evolution 1200 engine features a black top end and an expanse of brilliant chrome below, including  primary, inspection and derby covers, and solid chrome muffler and exhaust shields. Chrome lower rocker boxes, pushrod tubes and tappet covers contrast with the black cylinders to highlight the V-Twin engine shape.

Michelin Scorcher 31 tyres front and rear are mounted on Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum wheels (16-inch diameter front and rear).

ABS braking is standard and handle by a single disk on the those 9 spoke rims.

The Harley-Davidson Smart Security System and anti-lock braking system (ABS) are fitted as standard for the Forty-Eight Special model. Prices start from $18,995 ride-away in Australia and $19,750 in New Zealand.

 The new Special arrives in dealers at the end of April. 

Adam Wright, Spokesperson for Harley-Davidson ANZ commented, “We are extremely excited to welcome the new Sportsters into the Harley-Davidson fold for 2018. Evolved over 60 years, the Sportster has been crafted with the Australian and New Zealand motorcyclist in mind. Entering its seventh decade, the Sportster appeal is still strengthening.”

 $18,995 ride-away in Aus. 

The  Forty-Eight will start rolling into Harley-Davidson dealerships from the end of April 2018.

Click above for the gallery

SPECIFICATIONS

DIMENSIONS

Length
2,165 mm
Seat Height
705 mm
Fuel Capacity
7.9 l
Dry weight
248 kg

POWERTRAIN

Engine
Air-cooled, Evolution®
Displacement
1,202 cc
Engine Torque
97 Nm
Transmission
5-speed

WHEELS / TYRES

Wheels
Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum
Tyres Front
130/90B16 73H
Tyres Rear
150/80B16 77H

COLOUR OPTIONS

Colour Options
Vivid Black, Wicked Red, and Billiard White

You can find out more over at Harley Davidson Australia.

HARLEY DAVIDSON

Harley Davidson Forty Eight-Special

2018 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Special

