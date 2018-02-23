New 1200 Iron Sportster for 2018
The Iron we always wanted!
Harley Davidson have expanded their lineup further with the announcement that they are powering up the Iron for 2018 with a 1200 version of the very popular 883 Iron Sportster and from $16,495 ride-away it’s a safe bet that it is going to be very popular.
The new 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 draws inspiration from the custom-bike scene with mini-ape bars and ’70s-inspired graphics that make for a striking look.
|In Brief
|Blacked out, 1200cc Evolution® V-Twin engine
|Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic
|New Fists in the wind attitude with black Mini-Apes
|Café solo seat
|Fixed speed screen
|Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night from rim to rubber to complement the Dark Custom look
|Blacked-out finishes from its powertrain to its air cleaner cover to its exhaust.
We reviewed the 883 Iron back in 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed it, more so than most Harleys we have spent time with.
We welcome the new Iron as when we reviewed the model we suggested a 1200 kit would be the way to really up the level of enjoyment from the bike, now Harley have done that for us, and at a pretty reasonable price point to boot.
The extra 307cc will definitely set the new 2018 Iron 1200 apart from its 883 sibling and will no doubt provide punters with an additional choice for those wanting more performance from a Sportster in an Iron suit of armour.
Still, it would have been nice to see a twin-disc front end grace this more powerful machine and perhaps some tweaks to the suspension to help Iron out road irregularities…
883 IRON REVIEW
Harley-Davidson XL883N Iron 883 Tested
The Iron 1200 recipe starts with power. A 1202cc Evolution® 1200 V-Twin engine delivers 36 percent more torque (73.0 ft. lbs. vs. 53.8 ft. lb.) than the 883 Evolution engine that powers the Iron 883, the original urban brawler in the Sportster family. The Iron 1200 brings more punch to the street fight – more power to blast away from green lights and more mid-range to muscle through traffic. More power means more disruptive fun.
The jet-black Mini Ape handle bar is an essential element of the garage-built chopper look that adds instant attitude. This 1.0-inch diameter handlebar offers an 8.75-inch rise, 32-inch spread and 6.5-inch pull back, that opens the rider triangle with a fist-in-the-wind posture. The gloss black speed screen framing the headlamp is a West Coast styling influence that amplifies the attitude of the tall bars, is intended to offer some wind deflection at speed and provides a space for easy personalisation.
The fast-back Café Solo Seat flows to the rear fender and is shaped to help hold the rider in position when the torque of the Evolution 1200 kicks in.
A classic 12.5L Sportster fuel tank features multi-coloured striped graphics that wrap around the tank profile. Fuel tank paint colour options include Vivid Black, Twisted Cherry and Billiard White, always contrasting with the Vivid Black speed screen.
The entire powertrain has been styled with a popular colour: black upper and lower rocker boxes, black exhaust and muffler shields, and black timer, primary and derby covers. Chrome pushrod tubes and tappet covers are the only brightwork and highlight the V-Twin engine shape.
The Iron 1200 is finished with all-black 9-Spoke wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) and a solid black belt guard and rear sprocket.
The Harley-Davidson Smart Security System and anti-lock braking system (ABS) are fitted as standard for the Iron 1200 model. Prices start from $16,495 ride-away in Australia and $16,995 in New Zealand.
SPECIFICATIONS
|Length
|
2,200 mm
|Seat Height
|
735 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|
12.5 l
|Dry weight
|
248 kg
POWERTRAIN
|Engine
|
Air-cooled, Evolution®
|Displacement
|
1,202 cc
|Engine Torque
|
96 Nm
|Transmission
|
5-speed
WHEELS / TYRES
|Wheels
|
Black, 9-Spoke
|Tyres Front
|
100/90B19 57H
|Tyres Rear
|
150/80B16 77H
COLOUR OPTIONS
|Colour Options
|
Vivid Black, Twisted Cherry and Billiard White
You can find out more over at Harley Davidson Australia.