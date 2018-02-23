New 1200 Iron Sportster for 2018

The Iron we always wanted!

Harley Davidson have expanded their lineup further with the announcement that they are powering up the Iron for 2018 with a 1200 version of the very popular 883 Iron Sportster and from $16,495 ride-away it’s a safe bet that it is going to be very popular.

The new 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 draws inspiration from the custom-bike scene with mini-ape bars and ’70s-inspired graphics that make for a striking look.

In Brief Blacked out, 1200cc Evolution® V-Twin engine Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic New Fists in the wind attitude with black Mini-Apes Café solo seat Fixed speed screen Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night from rim to rubber to complement the Dark Custom look Blacked-out finishes from its powertrain to its air cleaner cover to its exhaust.

.

“Since its inception, the Sportster has offered the perfect combination of size, power and character that makes it appealing to so many different riders,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson V.P. of Styling & Design. “A Sportster is a relatively easy bike to strip down and reinvent. What we’ve done to create the new Iron 1200 is what Sportster owners have been doing with their own bikes for generations.”

.

We reviewed the 883 Iron back in 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed it, more so than most Harleys we have spent time with.

We welcome the new Iron as when we reviewed the model we suggested a 1200 kit would be the way to really up the level of enjoyment from the bike, now Harley have done that for us, and at a pretty reasonable price point to boot.

The extra 307cc will definitely set the new 2018 Iron 1200 apart from its 883 sibling and will no doubt provide punters with an additional choice for those wanting more performance from a Sportster in an Iron suit of armour.

Still, it would have been nice to see a twin-disc front end grace this more powerful machine and perhaps some tweaks to the suspension to help Iron out road irregularities…