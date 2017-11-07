2018 Honda CB1000R

Honda’s previous generation CB1000R debuted a decade ago and shoehorned a detuned 123hp engine from the 2007 Fireblade into a svelte looking nakedbike complete with single-sided swingarm.

For 2018 Honda is taking the CB1000R in a distinctly harder edged direction not only with the engine, which now comes from the latest generation Fireblade and delivers 20 more ponies than its predecessor, but also with the styling.

Honda have used metal as much as practical for this new generation CB1000R. Only six of the exterior parts of the machine are plastic, the largest of which is the front mudguard.

Premium textured metal finishes is the direction Honda designers have taken with the 2018 CB1000R from the burnished aluminium radiator shroud and air-box to the machined engine cases and cylinder head to the flangless steel 16.2-litre fuel tank.

It’s a tough look, and it appears that Honda have backed up the front with a decent amount of muscle in the engine department.

At a claimed 143 horsepower at 10,000rpm Honda have massaged the Fireblade engine for more versatility in road use and claim that up to 130km/h the CB1000R is actually faster than its Supersport sibling. Shorter gearing plays its part in that equation also.

The 2018 CB1000R is also 12kg lighter, giving the latest generation Honda naked a 20 per cent power-to-weight ratio improvement over its predecessor.

It also sports a Fireblade derived fly-by-wire throttle with riding modes complete with traction control and ABS.

Showa SFF big-piston forks handle the bumps up front while a Showa BRFC shock looks after the rear. Full adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping is available at both ends.

Radial four-piston Tokico calipers clasp 310mm rotors up front while a 256mm disc and twin-piston caliper activates the rear brake.

A new steel frame forms the backbone of the machine with rake set at 25-degrees and a trail of 100mm.

The bars are higher than before and ready to ride the new CB100R tips the scales at 212kg.

A 6-inch rim is shod with a larger 190/55 ZR17 rear tyre is matched to a 120/70 ZR17 at the front.

A CB1000R+ version is also in the wings with a range of ‘pre-fit premium accessories and quickshifter’. These extra will include heated grips, aluminium front fender panels, aluminium rear hugger panels, flyscreen with aluminium inserts, single seat cowl with aluminium inserts, radiator grille, with CB1000R logo.

Continue through to the following pages for much more fine detail and 2018 Honda CB1000R Technical Specifications.