2018 Honda CB300R

Honda expand their 300cc LAMS offerings

Honda will have a new presence in its LAMS line-up for 2018 – the CB300R. Part of a new ‘sport naked’ family – which includes the CB1000R (Link), and CB125R.

Subtracting weight – the CB300R tips the scales at just 143kg wet – gaining Honda’s new lightweight star an advantage that its 286cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine will aim to capitalise on.

A new frame mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned rigidity balance that gives great feedback. The CB300R also features 41mm USD forks with a radial-mount four-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based ABS and Dunlop radial tyres.

Valuable features more usually found on much larger machines such as the tapered rubber-mounted aluminium handlebar, LCD instrument display and full LED lighting, offer high quality and add to the pride of ownership.

Chassis & Styling

Industrial minimal styling takes cues from the 2018 CB1000R

Lightweight frame mixes tubular and pressed steel

41mm USD front forks and irregular-cross section steel swingarm

Radial-mount 4-piston caliper and hubless 296mm floating front disc

Full LED lighting and LCD instrumentation

IMU-based ABS

The CB300R’s frame is constructed with tubular and pressed steel; the swingarm is manufactured from steel plate, irregularly shaped in cross-section. Both are designed to achieve high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion from wheel deflection without excess rigidity or weight.

The chassis’ strength is anchored by the pressed steel swingarm pivot plates and swingarm, allowing the tubular steel lattice frame to deliver agile handling with stability and feedback. The 41mm USD forks also complement the CB300R’s handling, with compliant damping and supple spring rate.

The single rear shock offers 5-step spring preload adjustment. A 49.6% front and 50.4% rear weight bias provides a positive feel for front-end grip and easy steering which is also helped by the low, 143kg wet weight and compact 1352mm wheelbase.

The aluminium fat bar-style handlebars turn through a 40° radius and the 2.3m turning radius guarantees easy passage in jammed city traffic. Seat height is 799mm.

The front 296mm hubless floating disc is worked by a radial-mount Nissin four-piston caliper; the rear 220mm disc a single piston caliper. Both are modulated by two-channel ABS. The high specification system works through an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to give precise front to rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the vehicle behaviour The 150/60R-17 Dunlop radial rear tyre is matched to a 110/70R-17 radial front.

A thin (23.5mm) lightweight (230g) full function LCD instrument display provides speed, engine rpm, fuel level and gear position simply, with warning lights arrayed across the top. Full LED lighting – including indicators – adds a premium feel and contributes to mass centralisation. The headlight uses a dual bar light signature, upper for low beam and lower for high beam and the taillight is the thinnest ever mounted on a Honda motorcycle.

The 10L fuel cell is hidden underneath an angular cover and shrouds and houses an aircraft-style filler cap. With fuel economy of 30.2km/l (WMTC mode), the CB300R can cover over 300km from full.

Engine

Responsive single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve engine

23.1kW / 31hp peak power/27.5Nm peak torque

Underslung side-exit exhaust

Six-speed gearbox

The CB300R’s compact 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single cylinder engine – shared with the CBR300R offers 31 horsepower at 8500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered at 7500rpm. The 6-speed gearbox offers an even spread of gears for strong acceleration – the CB300R will cover 0-200m in just 9.2s

Bore and stroke is set at 76 x 63mm, with compression ratio of 10.7:1. PGM-FI fuel injection – with 38mm throttle bore and straight-shot intake path – delivers crisp throttle response across the rev range. The exhaust is underslung and exits on the right side through a dual-chamber muffler.

To reduce maintenance costs – an important factor for younger riders – the engine is also designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency.

2018 Honda CB300R Specifications

Engine – Liquid-cooled single cylinder, 286cc, 76 x 63mm Bore and Stroke, 10.7:1 Compression Ratio

Max. Power Output – 23.1kw@8500rpm

Max. Torque – 27.5Nm@7500rpm

Oil Capacity – 1.8L/1.5L

Carburation – PGM-FI

Fuel Tank Capacity – 10.0L

Fuel consumption – 30.2km/litre

Starter – Electric

Clutch – Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch

Transmission – Six-speed

Final Drive – Chain

Frame – Steel diamond frame

Dimensions (LxWxH) – 2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm

Wheelbase – 1352mm

Caster Angle – 24º

Seat Height – 799mm

Ground Clearance – 151mm

Kerb Weight – 143kg

Turning radius – 2.3m

Suspension Front – 41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke

Suspension Rear – Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel

Wheels & Tyres – 17in wheels, 110/70R17M/C 54H, 150/60R17M/C 65H

Front Brakes – ABS 2 channel with IMU, 296mm hubless floating disc, radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper

Rear Brakes – 220mm disc, single piston caliper All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice









