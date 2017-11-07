2018 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Honda’s massively successul Africa Twin has only been on the market two years but the impact it has made in the adventure-touring market has been huge.

Combining an excellent price point compared to rivals in the sector, along with rugged looks, a charismatic parallel twin and genuine go pretty much anywhere ability it relaunched Honda into the adventure-touring category and immediate success.

Now for 2018 Honda has updated both the base model CRF1000L Africa Twin but also added a new Africa Twin Adventure Sports model, aiming to extend the platform even further into long-range off-road ready territory.

Africa Twin Adventure Sports Changes Summary

5.4 litre bigger fuel tank – 24.2 litres

Fly-By-Wire Throttle

Three Riding Modes

50mm taller seat height, flatter seat

Longer travel suspension

Lithium-Ion battery saves 2.3kg

Modified Air-box & Exhaust

Stronger mid-range response

Lighter Balancer Shaft

Off-Road pegs

Stainless Spokes

Heated Grips

AC Charging Socket

Side-by-side with its sibling, the CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is obviously taller, with a flatter seat profile and more upright riding position. The fairing and screen offer more wind protection and a large sump guard and side pipe fully protect the machine. An extra 5.4L fuel capacity extends range beyond 500km, while heated grips and an AC charging socket add comfort and convenience.

The 2018 CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available in one 30th anniversary Tricolore paint scheme to celebrate the XRV650’s launch in 1988.

Mr K. Morita, Large Project Leader (LPL) 18YM Africa Twin Adventure Sports

“Our CRF1000L Africa Twin has proven itself a worthy successor to the original and very much the ‘Go Anywhere’ machine that we set out to make. Over the last two years it’s a motorcycle that’s covered millions of kilometres, and we have received plentiful feedback from owners. For 2018, with the Africa Twin Adventure Sports we have used the revised CRF1000L as a starting point and added everything the long-distance rider needs to get the very most out of any adventure.”

Model Overview

The four-valve 998cc parallel twin Unicam unit’s tractable and usable all-day performance belies its extremely compact dimensions. They are the result of clever packaging touches such as housing the water pump within the clutch casing, and using the engine’s balancer shafts to also drive water and oil pumps. As a result, longitudinally, it is the same length as Honda’s popular 500cc engine, and its short height contributes to the Africa Twin Adventure Sport’s 270mm of ground clearance.

For 2018, a modified airbox improves the power unit’s mid-range response, as does a lighter balancer shaft weight. A revised exhaust serves up an even more evocative howl as revs rise and also contributes to the improved performance.

A significant addition to the Africa Twin platform for 2018 is its new Throttle By Wire (TBW) system, which brings with it 3 riding modes to adjust engine character and output to suit riding conditions. Also new is an extended range of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) input.

The unique DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) version features the standard manual mode – allowing the rider to operate gearshifts through triggers on the left handlebar – and two automatic modes. D mode offers the best balance of fuel economy and comfort cruising whilst S mode gives three different, sportier shift patterns to choose from. The DCT is also fully equipped to operate in an off-road environment and off-road functionality is enhanced by the G button. Pushing the G button in any riding mode modifies the control of the clutch system to give a more direct drive.

The semi-double cradle steel frame provides the ideal balance of high-speed stability matched to genuine off-road ability by combining sheer strength with flexibility. The engine is mounted on 6 engine hangers, which keeps vibration to a minimum, avoiding the need for steering dampers. The new lithium-ion battery saves 2.3kg on the 2017 Africa Twin’s lead unit, and the Adventure Sports version shares several detail changes made to improve the platform’s off-road ability and durability.

Fully adjustable 45mm Showa inverted forks, fully-adjustable rear shock, dual radial-mount Nissin four-piston brake calipers and 310mm ‘wave’ style floating discs are unchanged for 2018. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels are constructed from stainless steel. In addition to the standard dual-purpose 90 front/150 rear rubber, block tyres are also approved for fitment.

Dual LED headlights maintain the original Africa Twin’s presence and the seat height adjusts 20mm from the 900mm to 920mm (both respectively 50mm higher than the standard model). The 24.2L fuel tank – and the engine’s fuel efficiency of 21.8km/l (WMTC in DCT mode) – provides a range of over 500km.