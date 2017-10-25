2018 Honda GoldWing at a glance

2018 GoldWing arrives in Australia February 2018

Three models – GoldWing – GoldWing Tour – Goldwing Tour Premium

Big Engine Update for the flat-six now with 170Nm @ 4500rpm

Seven-speed DCT for GoldWing Tour and GoldWing Tour Premium

Conventional six-speed with slipper clutch for GoldWing Tour

Fly-By-Wire with four riding modes – Hill Start Assist

Changing riding modes also alters suspension, traction control and ABS

New double wishbone front suspension and frame

48kg lighter – Now 365kg wet

Massive brakes front and rear

Apple CarPlay with 7” TFT display with nav and audio

So for 2018 the GL1800 Gold Wing takes a new direction and is brand new from the wheels-up. It still has an evocative, flat six-cylinder engine that delivers an avalanche of torque and power, and it still remains Honda’s flagship premium tourer, loaded with features that allow two people to ride in style. Yet it’s smaller, much lighter and much more agile – very much a true ‘rider’s motorcycle’.

Mr Yutaka Nakanishi, Project Leader 18YM GL1800 Gold Wing

“We wanted our new Gold Wing to maintain its luxury but to be a much more ‘rounded’ motorcycle. A machine as useful to its owner around the city as it is out on tour. And more exciting to ride than ever. So we started from a blank piece of paper and made the Gold Wing smaller and lighter, and added all the technological hardware and software the modern rider could wish for. Now, just as in 1975, it remains a flagship model for Honda – and we are very proud to start this new chapter for such an important name.”

And as a result the new Gold Wing’s appeal is broader, reaching out to a younger generation of motorcyclists that may have overlooked – or simply not been aware of – the previous design. Honda promises that the new machine is just as happy on an urban commute as it is the open road, the Gold Wing is now a bike for all reasons, rather than just one.

Model Overview

Sharing a common engine and chassis platform, the new ‘Wing will be available as the base model GL1800 Gold Wing, and as a ‘Tour’ edition with top box, which will also offer a version equipped with DCT and air bag. Depending on the variant, up to 48kg has been saved compared to the previous model.

The engine and chassis have been designed together, to move the riding position forward and create a much more compact motorcycle. The aluminium beam frame is constructed around the link front fork, which allows the engine to come further forward – as the front wheel moves up and down in a more vertical plane – while providing high-quality suspension control and front-end stability thanks to its stiffness and reduced friction. Suspension damping can also be adjusted electrically.

Optimised for size, the new flat six-cylinder engine has lost none of its power, torque and addictive delivery. Throttle By Wire has been added, with 4 rider modes; TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction while the suspension damping and Combined Brake System (CBS) alter depending on mode selected. Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idling Stop add ease of use and improve fuel efficiency.

The manual transmission is now 6-speed, while the new Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. It also features a creep forward and back function. The manual machine employs the same reverse system as the previous design.

And much thought went into the Gold Wing’s paint finish. The upper bodywork features deeper tone colour, with thick clear-coat complemented by seats finished in high-quality, high-grain materials. The lower body is highlighted with vivid textures that make a strong visual statement.

GL1800 Gold Wing – Matte Majestic Silver.

GL1800 Gold Wing ‘Tour’ – Candy Argent Red and Pearl Glare White

GL1800 Gold Wing ‘Tour’ with DCT & air bag– Candy Argent Red/Darkness Black and Darkness Black metallic

