International Challenge Preview
Island Classic Race Schedule
Island Classic Entry List
Motorcycle legends from all parts of the globe have converged on the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for the 2018 Australian Motorcycle News International Island Classic, one of the world’s largest historic bike meets to be held this Australia Day long weekend (January 26-28).
The 25th edition of the iconic historic motorcycle race meeting will not only see 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini return to the event for the fourth time to wow spectators, but the showpiece MV Agusta International Challenge teams’ event will also feature multiple world superbike champions Troy Corser and Colin Edwards for the first time.
Corser, a former WorldSBK lap record holder at Phillip Island, will join the Aussie line-up on a Honda Harris F1 machine alongside long-time campaigners such as Steve Martin, Shawn Giles and Cam Donald, while 43-year-old Edwards will try his hand at the International Challenge on a Yamaha FJ1200-powered machine in an XR69-replica chassis.
And just to reinforce that it’s tired of being the International Challenge easy beat, Team America will also be strengthened by two other newcomers in former AMA stars Jason Pridmore and Jake Zemke, the latter a two-time top-three finisher in the national superbike title.
2018 Island Classic International Challenge Entry List
PHILLIP ISLAND – January 26-28, 2018
FIELD FOR MV AGUSTA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE
|Australia
|Captain: Rex Wolfenden
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|11
|Troy
|Corser
|Honda Harris F1
|1982
|1150
|99
|Steve
|Martin
|Suzuki Katana 1294
|1982
|1294
|19
|Shawn
|Giles
|Suzuki Katana 1294
|1982
|1294
|186
|Beau
|Beaton
|Irving Vincent
|1982
|1300
|86
|Cam
|Donald
|Irving Vincent
|1982
|1300
|52
|Paul
|Byrne
|Mcintosh Suzuki
|1982
|1260
|3
|David
|Johnson
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1100
|76
|Scott
|Webster
|Suzuki Harris
|1980
|1200
|39
|Ken
|Watson
|Yamaha TZ31
|1978
|750
|New Zealand
|Captain: Duncan Coutts
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|50
|Glen
|Hindle
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1170
|10
|Damien
|Kavney
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1260
|55
|Trevor
|Taylor
|Yamaha TZ500H
|1981
|498
|211
|Simon
|Richards
|Suzuki CMR XR69
|1982
|1170
|31
|Kerry
|Wilton
|Yamaha TZ350F
|1979
|410
|335
|Duncan
|Coutts
|Yamaha CMR F1
|1984
|1251
|27
|Mat
|Ineson
|Suzuki GSX
|1982
|1135
|25
|Alistair
|Wilton
|Yamaha TZ750
|1979
|746
|United Kingdom
|Captain: Keith Higgs/Roger Winfield
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|99
|Jeremy
|Mcwilliams
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1297
|62
|Peter
|Hickman
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1260
|75
|Glen
|Richards
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1250
|13
|Lee
|Johnston
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1250
|4
|Daniel
|Linfoot
|Honda Harris F1
|1982
|1150
|14
|Michael
|Rutter
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1297
|77
|Derek
|Brown
|Suzuki Harris F1
|1980
|1260
|31
|Craig
|Ditchburn
|Yamaha TZ750
|1978
|750
|331
|Micheal
|Neeves
|Suzuki Harris
|1980
|1100
|United States
|Captain: Dave Crussell
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|178
|Bruce
|Lind
|Yamaha TZ750
|1975
|750
|17
|Dave
|Crussell
|Yamaha TZ750
|1978
|748
|29
|Barrett
|Long
|Yamaha TZ750
|1979
|750
|195
|Martin
|Morrison
|Suzuki RGB500
|1982
|500
|45
|Ed
|Haazer
|Kawasaki Z1000
|1979
|1200
|62
|Robert
|Ruwoldt
|Kawasaki Harris F1
|1980
|1200
|5
|Colin
|Edwards
|Suzuki XR69
|1983
|1200
|43
|Jason
|Pridmore
|Yamaha FJ-1200
|1980
|1200
|98
|Jake
|Zemke
|CMB FJ1300
|—-
|—-
For the laconic Edwards, the chance to compete on a layout which he says is the best in the grand prix world is something he couldn’t resist.
“Honestly, it sounded like a fun event and the timing was right,” said Edwards, who’s kept busy these days tending to his ‘Texas Tornado Boot Camp’.
“Phillip’s Island’s a pain in the ass to get to from the US, but well worth it. I feel we have a solid team, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it all turns out.
“It will also be great hanging out with some old friends and great fans – and I’m looking forward to riding with Troy (Corser) again.”
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
|
FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|Q1
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|15 min
|Q2
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|15 min
|Q3
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|15 min
|Q4
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds
|15 min
|Q5
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens
|15 min
|Q6
|Sidecars
|15 min
|Q7
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q8
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|15 min
|Q9
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|15 min
|Q10
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q11
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q12
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|Q13
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|15 min
|Q14
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|15 min
|Q15
|500 New Era
|15 min
|E1*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|4 Laps
|E2*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E3*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E4*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
|E5*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E6*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|Q16
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q17
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|E7*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E8*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
|2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME
|SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E9*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E10*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E11*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E12*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational
|4 Laps
|E13*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|E14*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E15*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E16*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E17*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E18*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|D1
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E19
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E20*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E21*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E22*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E23*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|E24*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E25*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E26*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E27*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
|D2
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E28
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E29*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|4 Laps
|E30*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E31*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E32*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
|
SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E33*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E34*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|E35*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E36*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
|E37*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E38*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E39*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E40*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|4 Laps
|E41*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|D3
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E42
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E43*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E44*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E45*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E46*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E47*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|E48*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E49*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E50*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E51*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|D4
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E52
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E53*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E54*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E55*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E56*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
Back in the Aussie garage, Corser’s making his International Challenge debut full of anticipation.
“My last race at Phillip Island was in 2011 in world superbike, so I’m a really looking forward to getting amongst it,” said the UK-based Corser, whose first port of call when returning to Australia was to catch up with family and friends in his home town of Wollongong.
“I am confident the Honda that Rex Wolfenden has prepared for me will be on the pace, and it will just be a matter of making some minor changes to get myself comfortable on it.
“There’s no doubt the racing will be tight, and the weather’s going to be quite hot so I’m banking on some of the Poms melting!”
Corser still pumps out plenty of miles on race tracks around the globe these days, whether competing in classic races at Goodwood or turning laps at his race academy schools.
“Last year I did about 20,000km on race tracks, so I am bike fit and ready to go.”
Defending champion not resting on its laurels
The additional firepower for the Aussies and Americans will be required if the United Kingdom, the three-time defending champion, is going to be knocked off its perch.
That’s going to be extremely tough, as not only can the UK count on another appearance by its spiritual leader Jeremy McWilliams, but the team has also welcomed three new fast faces in the form of Michael Rutter, Dan Linfoot and Lee Johnston while holding onto British superbike star Peter Hickman.
McWilliams, 53, is a freak. He has finished on the podium in 24 of 28 International Challenge races since 2011 and, remarkably, he has yet to blot his copybook with a DNF. He has also won the Ken Wootton Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the highest individual point-scorer in the International Challenge, four times.
In the 2017 International Challenge, five of the UK riders finished inside the top 10 of the individual standings. As a result, the UK retained the coveted trophy ahead of Australia, Ireland, America and New Zealand.
“Team USA and Australia have realised that coming second or third isn’t much fun and wheeled in the big guns for 2018,” said McWilliams.
“Team UK have had it all our own way lately, winning the team and individual honours for the last three years, and hopefully with our new rider line-up we will be aiming to continue this winning streak.
“I still get butterflies before the Island Classic – but especially 2018 mainly because I haven’t been training or actually riding much this year and the International Challenge requires a big effort.”
KIWIS RETURN
New Zealand will complete in the International Challenge line-up – as it has since the event was inaugurated in 2005. In 2018, the New Zealanders have Island Classic stalwart Damien Kavney in his 13th appearance at the classic, as well as multiple Australian historic champion Glenn Hindle, Simon Richards, Duncan Coutts, Trevor Taylor, Kerry Wilton, Alistair Wilton and Mat Ineson.
FOR THE LOVE OF BIKES
While the International Challenge is the headline act, the Island Classic boasts more than 500 bikes, 300 riders and 56 races for bikes from pre-WW1 bikes (Veteran) through to Vintage (1920-1945), Classic (1946-1962), Post Classic (1963-1972), Forgotten Era (1973-1982) and New Era (1983-1999). It’s a massive celebration of motorcycle history.
GIACOMO AGOSTINI, WORLD’S GREATEST GP RIDER RETURNS TO ISLAND
Seventy-five-year-old Giacomo Agostini will also be joined Down Under by a quartet of Milan-domiciled world championship-winning four-stroke MV Agustas, which will take to the 4.45km grand prix circuit for parade laps on Saturday and Sunday. Two of those MVs will be the ones that brought ‘Ago’ championship success: the three-cylinder 500, which he won the 500cc title on from 1966-1972, and the four-cylinder 350 which saw him beat all-comers on in 1972 and 1973.
GATE sales open at 8am Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a three-day adult pass $95 at gate, with the add on option of four nights on-circuit camping available ($190 for adult entry and four nights of camping). Children 15 and under free. Back to back racing from 9am-5pm over all three days.