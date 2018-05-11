SHARE

2018 Jerez MotoGP | Image Gallery B

Images by AJRN

The Fourth round of the MotoGP championship took place at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain. Here is the second part of our visual coverage of all of the action

Johann Zarco - Tech3 Yamaha
Johann Zarco - Tech3 Yamaha
Johann Zarco - Tech3 Yamaha
Three KTM's - Image by AJRN
Xavier Simeon
Xavier Simeon
Xavier Simeon
Tito Rabat
Tito Rabat
Tito Rabat
Philipp Oettl
Philipp Oettl
Philipp Oettl
Moto2 Race Results Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) KALEX 39'33.889 Miguel Oliveira (POR) KTM +2.851 Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) KALEX +6.250
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Marc Marquez
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Marc Marquez
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Marc Marquez
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP Race Results Marc MARQUEZ SPA Honda 159.2 Johann ZARCO FRA Yamaha 158.9 +5.241 Andrea IANNONE ITA Suzuki 158.7 +8.214
Álvaro Bautista
Álvaro Bautista
Álvaro Bautista
Karel Abraham
Karel Abraham
Karel Abraham

