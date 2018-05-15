SHARE

2018 Jerez MotoGP | Image Gallery D

Images by AJRN

The Fourth round of the MotoGP championship took place at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain. Here is the fourth part of our visual coverage of all of the action.

As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.

Images brought to you by AJRN

Image Gallery D

Hafizh Syahrin
Hafizh Syahrin
Hafizh Syahrin
Bradley Smith
Bradley Smith
Bradley Smith
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
Pedrosa - Image by AJRN
Moto3 Race Results Philipp Oettl (GER) KTM 39'39.799 Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) KTM +0.059 Marcos Ramirez (SPA) KTM +3.733
Moto3 Race Results Philipp Oettl (GER) KTM 39'39.799 Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) KTM +0.059 Marcos Ramirez (SPA) KTM +3.733
Moto3 Race Results Philipp Oettl (GER) KTM 39'39.799 Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) KTM +0.059 Marcos Ramirez (SPA) KTM +3.733
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Mika Kallio
Mika Kallio
Mika Kallio
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Andrea Dovizioso - Image by AJRN
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Andrea Dovizioso - Image by AJRN
MotoGP 2018 - Round Four - Jerez - Andrea Dovizioso - Image by AJRN
Lorenzo Baldassarri - Jerez Moto2 2018 - Image by AJRN
Lorenzo Baldassarri - Jerez Moto2 2018 - Image by AJRN
Lorenzo Baldassarri - Jerez Moto2 2018 - Image by AJRN
Aleix Espargaro’
Aleix Espargaro’
Aleix Espargaro’

MotoGP.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here