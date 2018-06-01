2018 Jerez MotoGP | Grid Girls
Images by AJRN
The Fourth round of the MotoGP championship took place at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain. Wrapping up our visual coverage we’ll leave you with the wonderful MotoGP Grid Girls of Jerez.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Grid Girls
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
