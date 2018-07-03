Boris on the #AssenTT

A CATHEDRAL FULL OF GODS

As much as I would like to offer you a blow-by-blow and pass-by-pass dissection of Assen, I can’t. It was one of those races you actually had to see. Me writing about it after the fact would do it no justice. There was just too damn much going on.

The Dutch round of the 2018 MotoGP was one of those immeasurably rare races we are privileged to see from time to time.

All the major players and a few of the important minor ones brought their Weapons-Grade dancing pants onto the dance floor last Sunday. No-one crashed, and everyone rode wickedly, brilliantly and with crushing intent.

Chris Vermuelen made a telling remark at the start of the race telecast on Foxsport. Assen, he observed and he would know, was the kind of track that didn’t often allow riders to make a big break on the rest of the field. Especially when the first 10 qualifiers were all separated by less than a second.

Qualifying and practice all pointed to an astonishing confluence of efforts. Sure, Marquez was once again at the pointy end. But immediately behind him and separated from him by mere hundredths of a second (and in the case of FP3 and Vinales, a mere 1/1000th of a second) was the whole cast of grimly determined challengers.

MotoGP Assen QP Rossi
The three top qualifiers

Rossi was right there, Crutchlow was damn close, Iannone was saltier than an anchovy, Dovizioso was fully aware of what the championship looked like with his recent DNFs, Vinales had remembered how to race a bike, and even Rins was ready to be noticed. Meanwhile, Lorenzo, who had been Lord of Everything the last two rounds, was also showing great pace, as was Petrucci.

If it did not rain, and it didn’t, it could well be a race for the ages.

And it was.

The only climactic drama was a strong wind, but as I said, there were only three DNFs – Petrucci, Simeon and Abrams, so it’s not like anyone even noticed. Up the front, it looked like a Moto3 race up until two scant laps from the end.

Five different riders led the race – a vicious pass-fest of such primal intensity I was literally holding my breath for much of it and shaking my head in utter disbelief at the rest of it.

MotoGP Assen Race Lorenzo

During a processional race it’s sometimes easy to overlook just how talented, committed, and razor-blade ruthless each and every one of these hyper-talented bastards actually is.

But what a race…hell, at an occasion such as Assen delivered last Sunday, it’s impossible to watch them and not be utterly unmanned at the sheer Himalayan majesty of motorcycle racing at this level. These are verily and incontrovertibly the greatest motorcycle racers on the planet and the show they put on was undoubtedly the finest motor-racing spectacle on offer. That dreary four-wheeled Formula One rubbish could take a lesson.

MotoGP Assen Race Lorenzo

It was a race of such depth and complexity, you’d have to watch it three times to fully appreciate what went down. But for me the highlights were as follows:

Lorenzo’s stunning start was mind-bending. The Mamba, languishing in 10th on the grid, rode around the outside of everyone and found himself in first place. It was a magnificent display of prowess. And Lorenzo remained magnificent, pretty much up until he lost the front end, slowed, and copped a hard-charging Rossi right in the Ducati tail-piece. How neither of them crashed is one of those insoluble race-mysteries.

Vinales’ laser-beam intense charge towards the lead and his subsequent defence and then loss of his position was astonishing.

MotoGP Assen Race Vinales

But that’s what was happening at the front with all of them. Marquez, Rossi, Vinales, Dovizioso, Rins, Lorenzo, Zarco, Crutchlow…all hacking and slashing at each other, swapping paint, leather dye and curses.

Rins passed Marquez so hard, Marc’s foot came off his peg and his knee hit the deck. But he somehow Marquezed himself back onto his bike and on the following lap, on the same corner, bitch-passed young Rins so hard I’m sure some of his seat-foam was missing at the end of the race.

MotoGP Assen Race Rossi

I was cross-eyed with awe at Rossi, who time and again at the famous Geert Timmer Boch chicane (the one leading onto the start-finish straight which sorts the goats from the sheep every year), would pass the rider in front. It was a move The Doctor had been practising in Practice all weekend, and he really had it down pat. I was actually convinced he was going to win – and up until he and Dovizoso went at it a few laps from the end, I reckon Rossi thought that too. But he overcooked Turn One defending it against Dovi’s Ducati. This cost him (probably both of them) a podium.

Up front, the youthful cream rose to the top.

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez

Marquez, who had been in the midst of some of the most brutal racing he’s seen since his time in Moto3, waited until two laps from the end, and then gave it everything he had to try and gap the rest. And Marquez’s everything is pretty special. He won by more than two seconds.

MotoGP Assen Race Rins Vinales

Behind him, Rins held off Vinales, Dovizioso and Rossi – all four of whom finished within a shrinking second behind him. Close is something of an understatement, and Alex Rins had every reason to act like he’s just won the whole championship. Vinales was clearly disappointed he didn’t win, but once again, no-one was going to catch Marquez.

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez

And that looks to be the case at Sachsenring next round. No-one’s caught him there yet.

Of course, it’s not a done deal for the championship yet. There’s still a long, long way to go. Chickens which have not hatched, must never be counted. But it’s probably OK to make a few bets before the odds go completely to shit.

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez Podium

MotoGP 2018 – Round Eight – TT Circuit Assen – Results
Pos.RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 Marc MarquezHonda41’13.863
2 Alex RinsSuzuki2.269
3 Maverick ViñalesYamaha2.308
4 Andrea DoviziosoDucati2.422
5 Valentino RossiYamaha2.963
6 Cal CrutchlowHonda3.876
7 Jorge LorenzoDucati4.462
8 Johann ZarcoYamaha7.001
9 Alvaro BautistaDucati7.541
10Jack MillerDucati13.056
11Andrea IannoneSuzuki14.255
12Pol EspargaroKTM15.876
13Aleix EspargaroAprilia15.986
14 Scott ReddingAprilia16.019
15Dani PedrosaHonda16.043
16Tito RabatDucati16.416
17Bradley SmithKTM29.073
18Hafizh SyahrinYamaha33.824
19Takaaki NakagamiHonda34.037
20Thomas LuthiHonda47.853
RetDanilo PetrucciDucati9 laps
RetXavier SimeonDucati9 laps
RetKarel AbrahamDucati15 laps

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez

MotoGP World Championship Points

PosRiderPoints
1Marc Marquez140
2 Valentino Rossi99
3 Maverick Viñales93
4 Johann Zarco81
5 Andrea Dovizioso79
6 Cal Crutchlow79
7 Jorge Lorenzo75
8 Danilo Petrucci71
9 Andrea Iannone71
10 Jack Miller55
11 Alex Rins53
12 Dani Pedrosa41
13 Alvaro Bautista33
14 Pol Espargaro32
15 Tito Rabat27
16 Franco Morbidelli19
17 Hafizh Syahrin18
18 Aleix Espargaro16
19 Scott Redding11
20 Takaaki Nakagami10
21 Bradley Smith7
22 Mika Kallio6
23 Karel Abraham4
24 Thomas Luthi0
25 Xavier Simeon0
26 Sylvain Guintoli0

