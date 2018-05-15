Or will Dani Pedrosa’s luck turn around…?

Marc Marquez has dominated the last two MotoGP rounds, in the USA and Spain, where he helped Michelin celebrate their 400th Grand Prix victory, now the 25-year-old Spaniard prepares to face the challenges posed by the Bugatti circuit’s stop-and-go layout and maintain the momentum that currently has him at the top of the Championship by 12 points.

Marc Marquez has 2 wins at Le Mans : 1 x Moto2 (2011), and 1 x MotoGP (2014), plus an additional 2 podiums and 5 pole positions.

Marc Marquez

“Le Mans is a track where we’ll have to work hard and do our best to try and keep the good momentum. In the past, we’ve been able to win or get on the podium there on some occasions, and other times we’ve struggled to get on pace, but as I always say, every season is different. Of course there will be question marks about the weather, the tyres, and the setup, but our mentality and approach will be the same as always: positive.

“This year we’re already at a good level as we head to France, so we’ll see how the weekend goes. We’ll try to start well beginning on Friday and then fight for the podium on Sunday.”

Dani Pedrosa looks forward to taking advantage of the positive feeling he has with his RC213V, at a track where he has been quite successful over the course of his career.

Dani Pedrosa has 4 wins: 1 x 125 (2003), 2 x 250 (2004 and 2005), and 1 x MotoGP (2013), plus an additional 4 podiums and 6 pole positions.

Dani Pedrosa

“I’m happy with the work we did with the team during the days of testing after the last round; it gives me confidence and makes me look forward to the next race. The French GP always presents many challenges, starting with the weather, which can be quite unpredictable. The temperature may be low, which can cause challenges with the tyres. We’ll try to keep our focus and have a good race.”

