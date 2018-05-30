MotoGP Stats

Autodromo del Mugello

Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

This is the 33rd occasion that a GP has been held at the Mugello circuit, including 27 times in the consecutive years from 1991.

Mugello hosted a Grand Prix event for the first time in 1976. The 500cc race was won by Barry Sheene just 0.1 sec ahead of Phil Read in a race lasting over 62 minutes. This was at a time when Suzuki riders dominated the premier class; the first non-Suzuki rider home was Waerum Borge Nielsen in tenth place on a Yamaha.

The layout of the Mugello circuit has remained basically the same since 1976, with the official track length of 5.245km remaining unchanged.

A total of 102 Grand Prix races for solo motorcycles have been held at the Mugello circuit since 1976, as follows: MotoGP –16, 500cc–16, Moto2 –8, 350cc–2, 250cc–24, Moto3 –6, 125cc–25, 80cc–2, 50cc–3.

Misano is the only other circuit that has hosted the Italian GP, in 1991 and 1993. The Mugello circuit also hosted the Nations GP (1976, 1978 and 1985) and the San Marino GP (1982, 1984, 1991 and 1993).

Since the first Grand Prix in the premier class at Mugello, Honda have been the most successful manufacturer with 16 wins, the last of which was in 2014 with Marc Márquez.

Yamaha have had 12 wins in the premier class, including Kenny Roberts (1978) and Wayne Rainey (1991) in the 500 World Championship and five successive victories with Valentino Rossi from 2004 to 2008. Jorge Lorenzo then won every year bar one from 2011 to 2016, with Marc Marquez taking the victory in 2014.

Last year, Andrea Dovizioso gave Ducati their second MotoGP win at Mugello since Casey Stoner back in 2009, becoming the first Italian rider to win on an Italian bike at this track in the premier class.

The best result for Suzuki in the MotoGP era is 5th, which was achieved by John Hopkins in 2007 and Loris Capirossi in 2009. Prior to that, Suzuki won twice at Mugello in the premier class with Barry Sheene (1976) and Kevin Schwantz (1992).

Loris Capirossi is the only Italian rider other than Rossi and Dovizioso to win in the premier class at Mugello – the 500cc race in 2000, after a race-long battle with his countrymen Max Biaggi and Rossi, both of whom crashed in the closing stages.

The MotoGP race at Mugello in 2004 is the shortest ever premier class Grand Prix race. The race lasted just six laps, after the first attempt to run the race was stopped due to rain and then restarted for the remaining laps under the rain rules as they stood at that time.

Italy, together with the Netherlands and Great Britain, is one of the only three countries that have hosted a motorcycle Grand Prix event in each year since the motorcycling world championship series started in 1949.

The MotoGP race victories at Mugello in the sixteen years since it was introduced as the premier class of Grand Prix racing are shared by just six riders: Valentino Rossi (7 wins), Jorge Lorenzo (5 wins); Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso all having a single win at Mugello.

The winning margin for Jorge Lorenzo over Marc Marquez at Mugello two years ago was just 0.019 seconds, making it the seventh closest finish of all-time in the premier class of Grand Prix racing.

In 2016 at Mugello, just 0.077 seconds covered the first five riders across the line in the Moto3 race, making it the closest Grand Prix top five of all-time.

The eight Moto2 races that have taken place at Mugello have been won by six different riders: Andrea Iannone (2010 and 2012), Marc Márquez (2011), Scott Redding (2013), Tito Rabat (2014 and 2015), Johann Zarco (2016) and Mattia Pasini (2017).

The six Moto3 races that have taken place at Mugello have been won by six different riders: Maverick Viñales, Luis Salom, Romano Fenati, Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Andrea Migno. Only one of them was won by a non-KTM rider: 2012, Maverick Viñales on an FTR Honda.

MotoGP Stats and Facts

Following Le Mans, Marc Márquez leads the MotoGP Championship standings with 95 points. This is the highest score for a rider leading the Championship after the opening five races since 2015 when Valentino Rossi (102 points) led ahead of Jorge Lorenzo.

Since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013, 95 points is the second-highest score for Marc Márquez after the opening five races of the year after 2014, when he had won the opening five races and led with 125 points.

At Le Mans, Marc Márquez won for the third successive time, becoming the first rider to win three successive races in MotoGP since Jorge Lorenzo back in 2015.

This is the third time Marc Márquez managed to win at least three successive races in a season. The other two times were 2013 and 2014 on his way to clinching those respective titles.

Marc Márquez’ win at Le Mans was the seventh successive win for a Spanish rider in the premier class at this track.

Danilo Petrucci was on the podium for the sixth time in his Grand Prix career in France, becoming the fifth Ducati rider in MotoGP with the most podium finishes after Casey Stoner (42), Loris Capirossi (23), Andrea Dovizioso (21) and Andrea Iannone (7).

At Le Mans, Valentino Rossi was on the podium for 229th time in his Grand Prix career and the 193rd time in the premier class on what was his 370th start.

At his home Grand Prix in Mugello, Valentino Rossi will be aiming to become the first rider in history to reach the milestone of 5000 points scored in the premier class. With his third-place finish at Le Mans, he scored his 4989th point in the class.

Valentino Rossi is the most successful rider across all the classes at Mugello, with a total of nine victories; one each in 125cc and 250cc classes to add to his seven successive MotoGP wins (2 x Honda and 5 x Yamaha), the last of which came in 2008.

This is the first time there has been a sequence of five podium finishes with three riders of different manufacturers in the premier class since 2008, where there was a sequence of seven from Mugello to Brno.

Nine different riders have already stood on the podium after the opening five races of the season, the first time has this happened since 2007.

Neither of the two Yamaha factory riders has won at least one of the five opening races of the year. The last time that the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team did not have a win in either of the first opening races of the year was in 2014.

Only three riders have scored points in all five of the MotoGP races in 2018: Maverick Viñales, Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller.

Johann Zarco crashed out of the race in France, which was the first time he failed to score any points since he crashed out in Qatar last year after leading the first six laps.

Andrea Iannone qualified on pole in 2015 at Mugello riding a Ducati–his first pole in the MotoGP class. This was the first time that an Italian rider on an Italian bike had qualified on pole for a premier class Grand Prix in Italy since Giacomo Agostini was on pole for the 500cc GP at the Nations GP in Imola back in 1972.

Tito Rabat, who crashed heavily last week in testing in Barcelona and is sufferering from a left arm injury, is scheduled to make his 200th Grand Prix start at Mugello.

The only one of the five rookies in the MotoGP class this year to have previously stood on the podium at Mugello in any of the smaller classes is Tom Lüthi, twice in Moto2 (2012 and 2017) and once in 250cc (2008) and in 125cc (2005).

Franco Morbidelli finished in 13th place at Jerez behind Hafizh Syahrin. He is still leading the fight for Rookie of the Year with 16 points followed by Syahrin (13) and Takaaki Nakagami (10).

Marc Márquez levels with Casey Stoner

Marc Márquez won for the 38th in the MotoGP on what was his 95th start in the class, equalling two times MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner.

In addition, Márquez’ win at Le Mans was his 67th podium finish in the premier class, just two less podium finishes than Casey Stoner (69), and the 106th of his Grand Prix career, which is just five less podium finishes than Max Biaggi (111).

Riders with most wins in the premier class

89 – Valentino Rossi (7 premier class titles)

68 – Giacomo Agostini (8 premier class titles)

54 – Mick Doohan (5 premier class titles)

44 – Jorge Lorenzo (3 premier class titles)

38 – Casey Stoner (2 premier class titles)

38 – Marc Márquez (4 premier class titles)

37 – Mike Hailwood (4 premier class titles)

Marc Márquez closes in on Jorge Lorenzo

Marc Márquez’ win at Le Mans was the 64th in his Grand Prix career, just one less GP win than three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo (65).

There are just five riders in the history of Grand Prix racing who have scored more wins than Márquez, who will still only be 25 years and 106 days old on the race day at Mugello. Those riders are Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, Angel Nieto, Mike Hailwood and Jorge Lorenzo.

250 Grand Prix starts for Simone Corsi

At his home Grand Prix, Simone Corsi is scheduled to make his 250th Grand Prix start. He will be just the 15th rider in the history of Grand Prix racing to reach this milestone and the fourth Italian along with Valentino Rossi, Loris Capirossi and Andrea Dovizioso.

At Le Mans, Dani Pedrosa made his 282nd Grand Prix start, equalling Jack Findlay in third place of riders with most Grand Prix starts.

At the French Grand Prix, Héctor Barberá moved up ahead of Angel Nieto, and Tom Lüthi ahead of Randy De Puniet.

Total MotoGP Race Starts (All Classes)

Valentino Rossi 370

Loris Capirossi 328

Jack Findlay 282

Dani Pedrosa 282

Andrea Dovizioso 281

Alex Barros 276

Jorge Lorenzo 273

Héctor Barberá 266

Angel Nieto 265

Alex De Angelis 265

Bruno Kneubühler 264

Álvaro Bautista 261

Tom Lüthi 254

Randy de Puniet 253

Simone Corsi 249

Moto2 Facts and Stats

Francesco Bagnaia won his third race out of the five opening rounds of the season at Le Mans; the third rider to do so since the introduction of the Moto2 class in 2010 along with Franco Morbidelli (2017) and Stefan Bradl (2011). Each of them went on to take the title.

Francesco Bagnaia is one of the three riders who have scored points in all of the five opening races of the year, along with Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir.

Alex Márquez finished second at Le Mans, which was his 10th podium in Moto2. Last year at Mugello, he crossed the line in third place after qualifying in the second.

Third across the line at Le Mans, the French GP was the first podium finish for Joan Mir in the Moto2 class.

Since the introduction of the Moto2 class in 2010, only three riders have scored more points than Joan Mir over the opening five races of the year in their rookie season. Top scoring rookies in Moto2 after five races are: 2014–Maverick Viñales (62), 2017 – Francesco Bagnaia (53), 2015 – Álex Rins (49), 2018 – Joan Mir (48), 2010 – Sergio Gadea (47), 2011–Marc Márquez (45).

Fifth across the line in Le Mans from the back of the grid, Xavi Vierge missed the Moto2 race last year at Mugello following a heavy crash sustained in qualifying. Two years ago, he crashed on the third lap in Mugello, damaged an airfence and the race was red-flagged.

Last year Mattia Pasini became the second Italian rider to win at Mugello in Moto2, along with Andrea Iannone. Lorenzo Baldassarri, Simone Corsi and Dominique Aegerter are the only other riders of the current grid who have stood on the podium at this track in Moto2.

Federico Fuligni will celebrate his 23rd birthday on the opening day of his home round at the Mugello circuit.

Moto3 Facts and Stats

Albert Arenas won for the first time of his Grand Prix career at Le Mans, becoming the 10th Spanish rider to stand on the top step of the podium in Moto3 and the 30th in the lightweight category.

Albert Arenas’ win in France is the 223rd for a rider from Spain in the lightweight category and the 585th in all solo classes of Grand Prix racing.

Second across the line at Le Mans, Andrea Migno stood on the podium for the fourth time in Moto3. Migno won his first Grand Prix race at Mugello last year and became the second Italian rider to do so at this track since the introduction of the Moto3 category in 2012, along with Romano Fenati, who won in 2014.

Marcos Ramírez stood on the podium for the fourth time in the Moto3 class in France, and each of them have been third place. These are his first back-to-back podium finishes. He crossed the line in 9th from 7th on the grid at Mugello last year. This is the first back-to-back win for KTM in Moto3 since Brad Binder won at Silverstone and Misano in 2016.

With Arenas, Migno and Ramírez, these are the first back-to-back podiums for three KTM riders in Moto3 since the final two races of 2013 (Japan/Valencia) with KTM and Kalex-KTM.

Along with Andrea Migno (2017), Fabio Di Giannantonio is the only other rider of the current grid who has stood on the podium at Mugello. He has finished second twice in the last two years.

Jorge Martín qualified in pole position last year at Mugello, but he was penalised and had to start from 13th. He finished 15th, equalling his worst result across the line of 2017.

Only Maverick Viñales (FTR Honda) in 2012 has won from pole position in Moto3 at Mugello. That is also the only Honda victory at the track in Moto3 so far.