2018 Mugello MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery B
Images by AJRN
The sixth round of the MotoGP championship took place at Autodromo del Mugello.
Here is the sixth part of our visual coverage with some more of the stunning Grid Girls.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Grid Girls B
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
MotoGP heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Marquez leads Rossi & Vinales into BarcelonaMugello saw the MotoGP season drastically shaken up...
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery A
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery A Images by AJRN The sixth round of...
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Moto2/Moto3 Gallery
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Moto2/Moto3 Gallery Images by AJRN The sixth round of the MotoGP championship...
Joan Mir confirmed at Suzuki MotoGP 2019-20
20-year-old Spaniard to join Suzuki MotoGP Suzuki has today officially confirmed Joan Mir as a...