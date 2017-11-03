2018 MV Agusta

F3 675 RC & F3 800 RC

For 2018 MV Agusta has updated their Reparto Corse 675/800 line-up to meet Euro4 emissions standards, which require a 50 per cent cut in emissions and 48 per cent less noise compared to Euro 3.

On the styling front, new colours and graphics mirror those seen on the actual race bikes. With their red wheels – a direct Supersport offshoot – the 2018 F3 RC bikes are unmistakeable.

Engine

Despite the switch to Euro 4, the F3 675 RC touches 128 hp (94kW) at 14,500 rpm with 71 Nm (7.24 kgm) of torque at 10,900 rpm; while the F3 800 reaches 148 hp (108kW) at 13,000 rpm with 88 Nm (8.97 kgm) of torque at 10,600 rpm.

Some of the most significant technical redesigns on the 2018 models concern the balance shaft, the primary gearing, the intake cam profiles and the valves.

The gearbox has undergone a complete overhaul to make shifting easier and reduce clutch lever effort.

Exhaust manifolds have also been redesigned, while the F3 RC silencer – supplied by SC Project – derives directly from the unit used by the Racing Department.

As on the F3 675 and F3 800, the RC models introduce new engine covers. These enhance engine protection in the event of a collision or fall and reduce mechanical noise emissions. All without compromising that distinctive MV Agusta sound.

Electronics

The F3 675 RC and 800 RC control platform, developed extensively through racing, is based on the MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System).

Key developments on the 2018 models include improved Ride By Wire performance, now with personalised mappings. Parameters on the 8-level traction control have also been fully revised to enhance effectiveness and fluidity. Moreover, the EAS 2.0 electronic shifter has been optimised for smoother shifting.

Chassis

A new frame mount point for the three-cylinder engine ensures increased overall rigidity, improving the already exceptional dynamic characteristics of the bike. The tubular steel trellis frame, closed off with aluminium alloy plates, is designed to offer maximum handling performance, as is evident from the wheelbase of just 1,380 mm, despite the long 576.5 mm single-sided swingarm.

Kit

Each of the 350 limited edition F3 RC bikes comes with a top-drawer kit that boosts bike performance even further, effectively making it identical to the race version in terms of equipment and appearance.

In just a few simple steps, the kit can be used to transform the F3 RC road bike into a perfect track day machine.

The titanium exhaust system, with carbon fiber silencer, is supplied by SC Project and comes complete with carbon fibre heel guard and aluminium silencer support brackets.

Also included in the kit is the electronic control unit with a dedicated mapping to maximise the increase in performance (133 hp at 14,570 rpm on the F3 675 RC and 153 Hp at 13,250 rpm on the F3 800 RC).

The rear seat cowl (for singleseat use) adds a touch of eye-catching style, as do the machined from billet brake and clutch levers.

The included rear sprocket is for race track gearing, while the rear stand and bike cover are for maintenance purposes. As proof of its uniqueness, each RC comes with its own certificate of origin.