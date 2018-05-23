MX Nationals head to Murray Bridge

MX Nationals head to Murray Bridge for the fifth round of the championship, with an enormous expected boost to business in the region as a result of hosting the round, with thousands to head to the track for the final round prior to the mid-season break.

MX Nationals Series Promoter Kevin Williams today explained that the venue is well equipped to welcome motocross fans and the track will be prepared to a world class standard.

Kevin Williams – MX Nationals Series Promoter

“The Pirelli MX Nationals is a very important event for not only the club, but also for the region. We of course have a number of riders competing from Australia such as two time defending MX1 champion and current red plate holder Dean Ferris, but also international competitors from New Zealand such as Hamish Harwood, Kane Lamont and Rhys Carter which adds that extra level of depth to the racing and is fantastic for our series and for the local fans who are planning on coming out to watch the races this weekend.”

So, who will finish on top when gates drop this coming Sunday? Will it be the 2017 stars or will the local heroes dominate once again?

2016 and 2017 Thor MX1 champion Dean Ferris won an exceptional 17 races throughout the 2017 season, andwill come into Round 5 this weekend holding the red plate after a flawless first four rounds, but Mitch Evans won’t be letting the CDR Yamaha rider out of his sights, while Kirk Gibbs looks extremely fit and comfortable on board his factory KTM machine but suffered from crashes at Wonthaggi.

The depth of talent isn’t limited to the MX1 class, this year MX2 has a world class level of skilled talent spread across the gate with the likes of 2017 MX2 runner up Wilson Todd, 2016 MX2 runner up Nathan Crawford and the international talent of Hamish Harwood.

Finally, the Pirelli MXD category will also showcase plenty of future talent this weekend.

Throw in the action packed feature class of the Yamaha rising star rookies, factory trucks, entertainment for the kids, and the fastest riders in the country, Round 5 of the Pirelli MX Nationals this weekend is an event not to be missed.

So if you’re a lover of motorsport and racing, make sure you’re at Murray Bridge this weekend, Sunday 27th for the 5th Round of 2018 Pirelli MX Nationals, with passes available at the gate. For more information on the Pirelli MX Nationals, including ticket prices and race schedule, head to www.mxnationals.com.au (link).