World Superbikes Phillip Island, February 23-25, 2018

Nothing beats World Superbikes live at the Island, with tickets on sale now via Ticketek for the 2018 season opener next February 23-25*, at Australia’s motorcycling mecca, the thrilling Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

In an absolute first for world superbikes at the island, all three-day ticket holders in 2018 gain free Paddock Pass. Access to the privileged paddock was unheard of in the past – or cost a bomb – but the circuit wants to bring world superbike fans closer to two wheel stars like recently crowned three-times world champion, Jonathan Rea, Yamaha’s Alex Lowes and Ducati’s hero Chaz Davies.

Your three day Paddock entry means you’ll mingle among all the colour of the international teams and be freely able to attend autograph sessions, rider media conferences, and on-stage entertainment in the Paddock Show from Friday morning through to close of play Sunday afternoon.

World Superbikes is super affordable with a three day pass just $120**. Add camping at the circuit campground for up to four nights, with spectacular views over the track and Bass Strait, and you have the perfect location for a summer long weekend away with your mates or family.

Action kicks off Friday morning (Feb 23) with the season’s unveil of the international categories of World Superbike and World Supersport, debuting new rider line ups and liveries in their first practice sessions for the championship.

Saturday and Sunday (Feb 24 & 25) are packed from sun up to sun down with qualifying and racing, with world superbikes racing on both days.

Australian support classes guarantee massive grids in Oz superbike, supersport and historic racing, plus off track entertainment includes the Kid Zone and the Motorcycle Expo or a session at the Phillip Island Go –Karts.

If you’ve never been to World Superbikes at Phillip Island, it’s time to make 2018 your year. From the flying fast Gardner Straight, to the high speed Stoner Corner, the climb out of Siberia to the thrill of Lukey Heights, being live at the island is the best way to experience world supers.

Feel like spoiling yourself? Opt for a Bar SBK pass at $260** and gain access to three undercover facilities, or go for a VIP option in the fully catered suites above pit lane.

And as always with World Superbikes kids 15 and under are free^, and so is your bike.

It’s part of the World Superbike experience – you and your bike, cruising the service roads to all points of the circuit, parking up, and watching the world’s best riders racing under the warmth of sunny, blue February skies with your mates.

Book your spot for the 2018 World Superbike season opener, next February 23-25, when tickets go on sale at Ticketek. For further information www.worldsbk.com.au (link) or the Superbike Hotline 1300 728 007.

The Fine Print

*Date subject to FIM ratification

**All ticket prices quoted purchased in advance and subject to Ticketek processing fee. Book now and save on gate prices.

^Children 15 and under are free and must be accompanied by a paying adult