2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery A
Images by AJRN
The ninth round of the MotoGP championship took place at Sachsenring. This time of our fan favourite and beautiful MotoGP Grid Girls.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Grid Girls
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
KTM MotoGP reflect on their progress with RC16
KTM MotoGP Report Card 2018 has been a term of encouraging progression for the team,...
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Grid Girls Gallery B
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery B Images by AJRN The ninth round of...
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Grid Girls Gallery A
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Grid Girls | Gallery A Images by AJRN The ninth round of...
MotoGP Mid-Season Statistical Smorgasbord
MotoGP Statistics Update August 2018 There have been four different winners in the opening nine...
Leave a Reply