SHARE

2018 Sepang MotoGP | Image Gallery D

Images by AJRN

Part four of our visual coverage of the 2018 MotoGP test pre-season test session in Sepang, Malaysia. All of the familiar faces were out but we had the chance to see some of the new blood many whom are already impressing with their pace so early on.

Images brought to you by AJRN

Image Gallery D

MotoGP.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here