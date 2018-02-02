SHARE

2018 Sepang MotoGP | Image Gallery B

Images by AJRN

 

Part two of our visual coverage of the 2018 Sepang MotoGP test session, where riders get to test multiple variants of their new machines for the 2018 MotoGP season.

Image Gallery B

