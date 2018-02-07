SHARE

2018 Sepang MotoGP | Image Gallery E

Images by AJRN

This wraps up our visual coverage of the 2018 Sepang MotoGP test. We hope you enjoyed all of the images of the new 2018 MotoGP bikes. We’ll see you shortly at the Chang International Circuit (Buriram) from February the 16th.

Images brought to you by AJRN

Image Gallery E

MotoGP.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here