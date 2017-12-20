2018 Triump Tiger 800

Over 200 new chassis and engine components

New TFT display, adjustable screen, Off Road Pro mode

Triumph are preparing to mee the challenge of KTM’s new 790 Adventure, and BMW’s F 850 GS, with a massive revamp to their Tiger 800 line up. As yet we don’t have the full technical details on all the improvements but this is what we do have thus far.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XC & XR Updates

More than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine

More responsive, optimised Triple engine

New shorter Ratio 1st Gear enables enhanced off-road traction, low-speed manoeuvrability and acceleration

New lighter, free-flowing silencer with improved exhaust note

New “Off Road Pro” riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes

New five position adjustable screen

New adjustable full colour TFT instruments

New signature LED lighting

New backlit switchgear and five-way joystick control

New updated cruise control

New premium bodywork

New high quality badges, graphics and detailing

New colours

Major updates for 2018

The new Tiger 800 XC and XR family boasts over 200 chassis and engine upgrades for 2018, complemented by a suite of major off-road improvements that work hand-in-hand with on-road enhancements.

Triumph has specifically targeted improvements to technology, comfort, and style alongside the introduction of a new generation engine.

Every 2018 Tiger 800 represents a huge step-up in rider technology with improvements including full-colour TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, high-specification Brembo front brakes, optimised suspension configurations, handlebar-mounted switchcubes with backlit buttons, distinctive signature all-LED lighting, updated cruise control, an enhanced chassis and premium bodywork.

Next generation 800cc triple

A mass-optimised 800cc triple engine now gives more immediate power delivery and a peak power output of 95hp. It has even more character and a lighter exhaust system with a sportier soundtrack that transform the new generation engine.

There is a new, shorter ratio first gear to enhance off-road traction, all-road low speed responsiveness, and more immediate acceleration. In addition, the new Off-Road Pro riding mode on the XC models allows an advanced rider to take complete control off road.

Updated chassis and ergonomics

Triumph has enhanced the rider ergonomics across the whole Tiger 800 range. This includes moving the handlebars back by 10mm for a more commanding riding position, higher specification Brembo front brakes, Showa adjustable suspension, new handbook-approved off-road tyre specification fitment, new five-position adjustable windscreen and aero diffusers for segment-leading aero protection, and a new seat compound giving all-day riding comfort.

Restyled

Tiger signature styling is now even stronger across the latest 800 range. New bodywork includes high quality painted finishes with updated side panels, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing. This also gives each Tiger a more contemporary and dynamic stance that highlights the on and off-road bias of each model, while retaining the Tiger 800 silhouette.

Tiger 800 core features

All the Tigers’ essential adventure standards are maintained with ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, heated seats and grips (on selected models), power sockets, and a two-position seat height (810-830mm on XR models, 840-860mm on XC models) adjustable by 20mm to suit riding style and terrain, and a low ride height XRx model variant that at 760 mm is 50mm lower than the standard XR range of seats.

From the road-focused Tiger XR, mid spec XRX and range topping XRT, to the off-road Tiger XCX and fully-loaded XCA, there is a Tiger 800 to suit almost any rider.

Tiger 800 standard features

Distinctive 800cc three cylinder engine with ride-by-wire electronic throttle control

Up to six riding modes

Heated rider and pillion seats

Sump and radiator guards

Switchable ABS and traction control

Tailored ergonomics – adjustable seat height and handlebar position

Onboard computer

Immobiliser

Premium adjustable front and rear suspension

Centre stand

Heated grips

Hand guards

Engine protection bars

Power sockets (1 x 12v, 1 x USB)

Genuine Triumph Accessories

The Tiger 800 range also boasts over 50 optional accessories, allowing personalisation of your bike, whichever model you choose.