Jonathan Rea crashes at T11 on fast lap late in session
Wayne Maxwell P14 – Troy Herfoss P16 – Daniel Falzon P19
World Superbike Practice One Results
- Melandri – Ducati 1m30.726
- Sykes – Kawasaki 1m31.067
- Rea – Kawasaki 1m31.259
- Camier – Honda 1m31.554
- Fores – Ducati 1m31.706
- Laverty – Aprilia 1m31.873
- Torres – MV Agusta 1m31.946
- Davies 1m32.054
- Van der Mark – Yamaha 1m32.113
- Lowes – Yamaha 1m32.127
- Baz – BMW 1m32.317
- Savadori – Aprilia 1m32.562
- Ramos – Kawasaki 1m32.891
- Maxwell – Yamaha 1m33.180
- Razgatlioglu – Kawasaki 1m33.382
- Herfoss – Honda 1m33.652
- Gagne – Honda 1m33.715
- Mercado – Kawasaki 1m34.048
- Falzon – Yamaha 1m34.307
- Jezek – Yamaha 1m34.389
- Jacobsen – Honda 1m34.410
- Hernandez – Kawasaki 1m34.692
World Supersport
Anthony West 6th in World Supersport Practice
Tom Toparis 16th in WSS and Lachlan Epis 20th
World Supersport Practice One Results
- Mahias – Yamaha 1m34.114
- Caricasulo – Yamaha 1m34.443
- Stapleford – Triumph 1m34.504
- Sofuoglu – Kawasaki 1m34.735
- Cortese – Yamaha 1m34.864
- West – Kawasaki 1m35.001
- De Rosa – MV Agusta 1m35.011
- Cluzel – Yamaha 1m35.194
- Krummenacher – Yamaha 1m35.352
- Badovini – MV Agusta 1m35.464
- Di Meglio – Yamaha 1m35.688
- Smith – Honda 1m35.934
- Tuuli – Honda 1m36.008
- Okubo – Kawasaki 1m36.096
- Gradinger – Yamaha 1m36.197
- Toparis – Kawasaki 1m36.587
- Irwin – Honda 1m36.716
- Hill – Triumph 1m36.840
- Canducci – Kawasaki 1m37.116
- Epis – Kawasaki 1m37.580
- Van Sikkelerus – Honda 1m37.977
- Cresson – Yamaha 1m38.015
- Caleron – Kawasaki 1m38.340
- Soomer – Honda 1m39.146
The second and final two-hour Superbike session of the day is scheduled for 1540 to 1740, while the Supersport FP2 is slated for 1340-1530.
