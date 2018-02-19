SHARE

Jonathan Rea crashes at T11 on fast lap late in session

Rea crashed at turn 11 - Image by TBG
Rea crashed at turn 11 – Image by TBG
Wayne Maxwell P14 – Troy Herfoss P16 – Daniel Falzon P19
Wayne Maxwell quickest of the Aussies - Image by TBG
Wayne Maxwell quickest of the Aussies – Image by TBG

World Superbike Practice One Results

  1. Melandri – Ducati 1m30.726
  2. Sykes – Kawasaki 1m31.067
  3. Rea – Kawasaki 1m31.259
  4. Camier – Honda 1m31.554
  5. Fores – Ducati 1m31.706
  6. Laverty – Aprilia 1m31.873
  7. Torres – MV Agusta 1m31.946
  8. Davies 1m32.054
  9. Van der Mark – Yamaha 1m32.113
  10. Lowes – Yamaha 1m32.127
  11. Baz – BMW 1m32.317
  12. Savadori – Aprilia 1m32.562
  13. Ramos – Kawasaki 1m32.891
  14. Maxwell – Yamaha 1m33.180
  15. Razgatlioglu – Kawasaki 1m33.382
  16. Herfoss – Honda 1m33.652
  17. Gagne – Honda 1m33.715
  18. Mercado – Kawasaki 1m34.048
  19. Falzon – Yamaha 1m34.307
  20. Jezek – Yamaha 1m34.389
  21. Jacobsen – Honda 1m34.410
  22. Hernandez – Kawasaki 1m34.692

World Supersport

Anthony West 6th in World Supersport Practice

Anthony West - Image by GeeBee
Anthony West – Image by GeeBee

Tom Toparis 16th in WSS and Lachlan Epis 20th

World Supersport Practice One Results

  1. Mahias – Yamaha 1m34.114
  2. Caricasulo – Yamaha 1m34.443
  3. Stapleford – Triumph 1m34.504
  4. Sofuoglu – Kawasaki 1m34.735
  5. Cortese – Yamaha 1m34.864
  6. West – Kawasaki 1m35.001
  7. De Rosa – MV Agusta 1m35.011
  8. Cluzel – Yamaha 1m35.194
  9. Krummenacher – Yamaha 1m35.352
  10. Badovini – MV Agusta 1m35.464
  11. Di Meglio – Yamaha 1m35.688
  12. Smith – Honda 1m35.934
  13. Tuuli – Honda 1m36.008
  14. Okubo – Kawasaki 1m36.096
  15. Gradinger – Yamaha 1m36.197
  16. Toparis – Kawasaki 1m36.587
  17. Irwin – Honda 1m36.716
  18. Hill – Triumph 1m36.840
  19. Canducci – Kawasaki 1m37.116
  20. Epis – Kawasaki 1m37.580
  21. Van Sikkelerus – Honda 1m37.977
  22. Cresson – Yamaha 1m38.015
  23. Caleron – Kawasaki 1m38.340
  24. Soomer – Honda 1m39.146

The second and final two-hour Superbike session of the day is scheduled for 1540 to 1740, while the Supersport FP2 is slated for 1340-1530.

WORLD SBK

Wayne Maxwell fastest Aussie - Image by GeeBee

WorldSBK P.I. Test Day One Wrap | Maxwell top Aussie

World SBK Trevor Hedge -
Melandri remains on top as day one ends Strongs winds see top for fail to...
Aiden Wagner - Image by GeeBee

Aiden Wagner to replace injured Irwin on CIA Honda

World SBK Trevor Hedge -
Aiden Wagner gets World Supersport call-up (Subject to paperwork being signed off on) UK rider Andrew...
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea on the ZX-10RR rev restrictions in WSBK

World SBK Motorcycle News -
Jonathan Rea torques his way around it Three-time defending WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea believes the...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here