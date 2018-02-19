Jonathan Rea crashes at T11 on fast lap late in session

Wayne Maxwell P14 – Troy Herfoss P16 – Daniel Falzon P19

World Superbike Practice One Results

Melandri – Ducati 1m30.726 Sykes – Kawasaki 1m31.067 Rea – Kawasaki 1m31.259 Camier – Honda 1m31.554 Fores – Ducati 1m31.706 Laverty – Aprilia 1m31.873 Torres – MV Agusta 1m31.946 Davies 1m32.054 Van der Mark – Yamaha 1m32.113 Lowes – Yamaha 1m32.127 Baz – BMW 1m32.317 Savadori – Aprilia 1m32.562 Ramos – Kawasaki 1m32.891 Maxwell – Yamaha 1m33.180 Razgatlioglu – Kawasaki 1m33.382 Herfoss – Honda 1m33.652 Gagne – Honda 1m33.715 Mercado – Kawasaki 1m34.048 Falzon – Yamaha 1m34.307 Jezek – Yamaha 1m34.389 Jacobsen – Honda 1m34.410 Hernandez – Kawasaki 1m34.692

World Supersport

Anthony West 6th in World Supersport Practice

Tom Toparis 16th in WSS and Lachlan Epis 20th

World Supersport Practice One Results

Mahias – Yamaha 1m34.114 Caricasulo – Yamaha 1m34.443 Stapleford – Triumph 1m34.504 Sofuoglu – Kawasaki 1m34.735 Cortese – Yamaha 1m34.864 West – Kawasaki 1m35.001 De Rosa – MV Agusta 1m35.011 Cluzel – Yamaha 1m35.194 Krummenacher – Yamaha 1m35.352 Badovini – MV Agusta 1m35.464 Di Meglio – Yamaha 1m35.688 Smith – Honda 1m35.934 Tuuli – Honda 1m36.008 Okubo – Kawasaki 1m36.096 Gradinger – Yamaha 1m36.197 Toparis – Kawasaki 1m36.587 Irwin – Honda 1m36.716 Hill – Triumph 1m36.840 Canducci – Kawasaki 1m37.116 Epis – Kawasaki 1m37.580 Van Sikkelerus – Honda 1m37.977 Cresson – Yamaha 1m38.015 Caleron – Kawasaki 1m38.340 Soomer – Honda 1m39.146

The second and final two-hour Superbike session of the day is scheduled for 1540 to 1740, while the Supersport FP2 is slated for 1340-1530.