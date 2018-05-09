Updated MT-07 and MT-09SP arrive in Australian showrooms

MT-07 Pricing $9999 (LA) and $10,699 (HO) + ORC

2018 Yamaha MT-09SP available for $13,499 + ORC

Two updated models have arrived in Australian Yamaha dealerships, with the updated MT-07 and all new MT-09SP. The MT-07 is available in an LA version designed for the Australian LAMs market, and a full power 689cc version (MT-07HO) is also available. Both receive new styling to bring them closer to their larger sibling, the MT-09.

The MT-09SP meanwhile includes Ohlins rear suspension, fully adjustable forks and the unique MT-10SP inspired livery, alongside a number of other additions.

2018 Yamaha MT-07

The new MT-07’s more new body design retains the character of the previous model, and blends it with new elements inspired by the MT-09 – such as the bolder headlight. A newly designed fuel tank and MT-09 style ‘air intakes’ give a sharper image and reinforce the MT family look, alongside a new seat and separate black side panels.

For 2018 the MT-07 is also equipped with a completely new seat design that gives an improved riding position for riders of all sizes. The front forks are equipped with revised settings that give a sportier character, while the rear suspension is fitted with a new rebound damping adjuster.

The rear end gets a new shock with rebound adjustment as well as a new MT family rear light. The key feature of the MT-07 is its CP2 crossplane engine that produces strong, linear torque, and continues to power this new iteration.

The two-cylinder engine’s 270-degree crank gives the MT-07 a pulsating driving force that sets this value for money middleweight apart from other models, and this unique facet of the bike’s character has helped to make the MT-07 the top selling motorcycle in its class.

MT-07 new for 2018 features

Completely new body design for enhanced appearance

New style ‘air intakes’

Redesigned front headlight

MT-09 style rear light

Revised seat shape for improve riding position

New sportier front fork settings

Rear shock with rebound damping adjuster

Price – $9999 (LA) and $10,699 (HO) + ORC

New MT-09SP arrives

Featuring a high specification that includes Öhlins equipment as well as dedicated colouring and unique finishing, the radical new MT-09SP builds on the strengths of the MT brand.

Yamaha’s designers have specified an Öhlins rear shock absorber for the new MT-09SP. This premium rear suspension system offers higher levels of adjustability via an easily accessible remote adjuster, allowing riders to fine tune their settings and enhanced controllability. There’s also possibility to fine-tune their suspension set up with a range of optional Öhlins rear springs that are available from the Genuine Yamaha accessories line-up.

Both KYB fork legs can be adjusted for rebound and compression damping. Black bars, levers and crown with black LCD instrument panel. Both the MT-09 and MT-09SP are fitted with Kayaba front forks. The standard MT-09 has adjustable front forks where one leg is for rebound and the other is for compression. The MT-09SP has adjustable front forks where both legs can be adjusted for rebound and compression damping.

The MT-09SP is finished in an exclusive Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme that matches the design featured on the MT-10 SP. The fuel tank features silver sides with blue upper sections, and has a MT-09SP water transfer graphic on each side, as well as a 3D Yamaha tuning fork logo. The headlight cowl and seat cowl are painted silver, while the front fender has a blue/black finish with SP graphics.

Lightweight 10-spoke wheels are finished in blue – just like the MT-10 SP – and the wheels feature MT-09SP graphics. The SP theme is continued in the seat, which features distinctive blue stitching that complements the tank and wheels. Also featured are black handlebars, black control levers and a black handlebar crown.

The MT-09SP’s special LCD instrument panel displays white information against a black background, giving higher levels of clarity during daytime riding. As well as its practical advantages, this high quality panel refines this class-leading motorcycle’s appearance.

MT-09SP exclusive features

New Öhlins remotely adjustable rear shock

Fully adjustable front forks with rebound and compression damping

Exclusive MT-10SP inspired Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme

Blue stitched seams on seat

Blue wheels with SP graphics

Class-leading handling performance

Black handlebar controls and instruments

Price – $13,499 + ORC

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed a range of high quality Genuine Accessories for MT riders, enabling every customer to build their very own unique Hyper Naked motorcycle.

The extensive line-up features many performance parts including Akrapovič exhaust systems, as well as Öhlins rear shocks and fork springs for enhanced handling. Yamaha Street Cred owners looking for the ultimate in riding comfort can choose from a selection of seats and screens, and a range of stylistic bolt on accessories such as radiator covers and billet levers are also available.

There’s a diverse selection of soft and hard luggage that looks great and increases the MT’s carrying capacity and the Genuine Accessories line up also includes many lightweight billet components and other bolt on items that are designed to enhance the style of these best-selling naked models.