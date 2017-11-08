2018 Yamaha MT-07

2018 Yamaha MT-07 New Features

Completely new body design for enhanced appearance

New style ‘air intakes’

Redesigned front headlight

MT-09 style rear light

Revised seat shape for improve riding position

New sportier front fork settings

Rear shock with rebound damping adjuster

The MT-07 is one of Yamaha’s most successful motorcycles of all time, with almost 80,000 new units purchased in just 4 years. The model has been hugely popular in Australia, particularly in LAMS form for new and returning riders.

Yamaha did a great job in bringing character to the fore with their 270-degree crossplane take on the parallel-twin layout and for 2018 the MT07 sports much sharper looks and improved suspension to make it a more ‘complete’ motorcycle than before.

A newly designed fuel tank and MT-09 style ‘air intakes’ give a sharper image and reinforce the MT family look, while a new seat and separate black sidepanels accentuate the mass-forward design.

For 2018 the MT-07 is equipped with a completely new seat design that gives an improved riding position for riders of all sizes.

The front of the new seat now extends to the sides of the rear of the fuel tank, giving increased comfort – and the new shape also gives the 2018 model a more integrated profile.

For 2018 the front forks are equipped with revised settings that give a sportier character, while the rear suspension is fitted with a new rebound damping adjuster that enables riders to set their bike up to suit their riding style and usage.

The twin-cylinder engine’s 270-degree crank gives the MT-07 a pulsating driving force that sets this value for money middleweight apart from other models, and this unique facet of the bike’s character has helped to make the MT-07 a top selling motorcycle in its class.

The 2018 MT-07 is likely to arrive in Australia early in the second quarter of 2018.

Yamaha MT-07 Technical Highlights