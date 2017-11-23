2018 Yamaha Tracer 900GT

2018 Yamaha Tracer 900 line-up

New Tracer 900GT ‘premium sports tourer’

Yamaha head into 2018 with a stronger Sport Touring line up than ever, offering six models and a truly diverse choice, including the highly successful Tracer 900 first introduced in 2015 with the Sport Touring segment enjoying significant growth.

The more recent introduction of the affordable Tracer 700 has given the class another boost by attracting a whole new generation of younger riders, and today the Sport Touring segment has become one of the most dynamic and important parts of the marketplace for Yamaha.

2018 sees the introduction of major upgrades for the best selling Tracer 900, that are designed to build on the bike’s strengths as a versatile and exciting all rounder, and which will now be available in two variations.

For 2018 Yamaha’s team of designers have concentrated on reinforcing the strengths and values of the Tracer 900, while also introducing a range of updates and changes that are aimed at enhancing the bike’s touring potential and an even more refined product.

There’s a larger windscreen that offers better upper body weather protection for a more relaxing and enjoyable ride on longer journeys – with its manual height adjustment facility. For enhanced passenger comfort the 2018 model also features a revised passenger footrest assembly together with the newly designed grab bars.

Yamaha’s designers have also made subtle revisions to all of the body panels and covers in order to improve the overall look, feel and quality of the 2018 model. A new air intake area on the front cowl joins the redesign of the fuel tank’s sidepanels, while side wings are also revised to enhance style.

For 2018 the Tracer 900 is equipped with a newly designed aluminium swingarm as well as revised rear shock settings to enhance the bike’s touring performance, allowing the installation of Genuine hard side cases.

Both the rider’s and passenger’s seats are new for 2018, and the rider’s seat can be adapted for height in 2 positions, high and low, to accommodate personal riding style. Plus, there’s a soft pad on the tank for added rider comfort on longer journeys.

The Tracer 900 also benefits from narrower handlebars together with slimmer and lighter hand guards. The new layout gives a more natural riding position for added comfort, and the new handlebars help to keep the rider’s arms out of the airflow at higher speeds, and the reduced width also helps to improve the bike’s lane filtering abilities.

2018 Tracer 900 New Features

Refined body panel design

Narrower handlebars and slimmer hand guards

Newly designed seating for increased rider/passenger comfort

New 1-hand adjustable windscreen for better weather protection

Revised rear geometry for improved touring characteristics

New passenger footrest assembly gives greater comfort

New passenger grab bars

New rear fender

Tracer 900 Colours: Nimbus Grey, Tech Black

2018 Tracer 900GT

Joining Yamaha’s Sport Touring range for 2018 is the Tracer 900GT, a new model that comes with a premium specification as standard. Developed from the Tracer 900 and sharing the same 2018 specification upgrades, the Tracer 900GT is designed to offer sport touring riders the ultimate package at a competitive price.

The Tracer 900GT comes fitted with quickly detachable 22-litre colour matched Genuine hard side cases as standard, allowing its rider to get up and go from day one.

Tracer 900GT riders also get a unique view from the cockpit, with the latest TFT (Thin Film Transistor) instrument panel. Featuring a full colour display, these high specification instrument panel comes with a comprehensive range of information, including gear position indicator, ambient temperature, coolant temperature, current riding mode, fuel gauge and fuel consumption.

The Tracer 900GT is further equipped with a premium suspension package that features fully adjustable front forks, with a gold finish. For easy and convenient suspension set up when carrying a passenger or luggage, the Tracer 900GT also features a remote preload adjuster for the rear shock.

The Tracer 900GT’s Quick Shift System further benefits performance of the bike by allowing the rider to make seamless clutchless upshifts. Based on the system used on the latest MT-09, the QSS gives this premium Sport Tourer an even more exciting character that’s sure to be appreciated by performance minded riders.

The Tracer 900GT also benefits from the fitment of a cruise control system as standard equipment. It’s the same system that’s used on the MT-10, and can be set to control the riding speed in fourth, fifth and sixth gear when riding between 50 km/h and 180 km/h. This system is operated by a switch on the left handlebar cluster, and can be used to increase or decrease cruising speed in 2 km/h increments.

The system is automatically cancelled by the application of brakes, clutch or throttle, and features a resume button that allows the rider to reset to the previous setting. Cruise Control makes longer journeys more enjoyable, and also can help to avoid exceeding speed limits.

The Tracer 900GT is an all weather, all season motorcycle that’s built to get across continents, and the provision of standard heated grips is a real bonus for the serious Sport Touring rider.

2018 Tracer 900GT Exclusive Features

Colour matched hard side cases fitted as standard

Full colour TFT instrument panel (Thin Film Transistor)

Fully adjustable gold coloured upside down front forks

Rear shock with remote preload adjuster

Quick Shift System (QSS) for seamless upshifting

Cruise Control

Heated grips

Tracer 900GT Colours: Midnight Black, Nimbus Grey, Phantom Blue

Tracer 900 & 900GT Technical Highlights

847cc, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine

Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch

3-mode Traction Control System (TCS)

Tracer-specific D-MODE selectable running modes

Slim and lightweight CF die-cast aluminium frame

Large capacity long-range 18-litre fuel tank

Main stand and ABS fitted as standard equipment

Australian availability and pricing will be announced when available.





