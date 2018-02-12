2018 Yamaha YZ65

In Australia May 2018 – Pricing TBA

The all new Yamaha YZ65 has been unveiled over the weekend across three locations in NSW, Queensland and Victoria, coinciding with the global release at the San Diego AMA Supercross, thus Aussie kids were some of the first to check out the new Junior motocross machine.

2018 YZ65 Key Features

65cc two-stroke with YPVS & reed-valve induction

Six-speed gearbox

Digital CDI

New steel cradle frame

Removable aluminium subframe

Aluminium swingarm

36mm KYB forks, Monocross shock, both rebound and compression adjustable

Adjustable four-position handlebars

Wave style brake rotors

Maxxcross SI tyres – 60/100-14 front and 80/100-12 rear

60.8kg wet weight

3.4L fuel capacity

749mm seat height

Arrives May 2018

Aimed at riders aged between seven and 12 years-of-age, the new YZ65 aims to offer a stepping stone to the larger capacity YZ85, while incorporating all the technology and performance expected from a Yamaha YZ.

Scott Bishop – YMA Junior Race Team Manager

“We have had ongoing communication throughout testing and development of the YZ65 and believe it will more than competitive with anything currently available in the class. Test riders in the US are extremely confident of the bike’s performance and reliability as it has exceeded Yamaha’s industry leading standards in performance, handling and durability. We look forward to adding this bike to our arsenal of YZ weapons in 2018 and starting our YJR development program with riders at an even younger age. We are excited to campaign the YZ65 and believe it will be an immediate success on and off the track.”

2018 YZ65 Powerplant

Built around a new 64.8cc liquid-cooled two-stroke engine, features include case reed-valve intake, alongside the Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), with a focus on both durability and reliability, making the YZ65 an ideal choice.

Adding to the YZ65’s rideability and accessible torque is the use of this YPVS system, which is a slit-shaped valve on the side of the exhaust port and operates in response to engine rpm, altering the valve placement. The valve control comes from Yamaha’s YZ125 and YZ250, offering control of exhaust timing throughout the rev range, and delivering a responsive throttle.

This along with intake and exhaust system design, with a special focus on the pulses during combustion flow, have also contributed to the accessible power, while the air cleaner box and reed valve were fine tuned and optimised, ensuring that iconic two-stroke note is retained, while meeting current regulations.

To achieve both a high primary compression ratio and optimal inertial mass for the crankshaft, a resin weight is also incorporated into the crank web. This resin balancer maintains the balance between volume and mass, giving the bike a feeling of instant power delivery while reducing the vibration felt while riding.

The newly designed, lightweight connecting rod, lightweight piston and optimised crankshaft balance also help the engine dissipate vibration. This competitive engine is matched to a six speed transmission with ratios that optimise power output. Clutch plates and spring load have been designed for a super light clutch pull enabling enhanced machine control.

YZ65 Chassis

A new semi double-cradle frame with removable aluminium sub-frame is also featured, alongside an aluminium swingarm, and lightweight aluminium steering stem, with race proven KYB 36mm front forks, including one-piece outer tubes of aluminium alloy for rigidity. Adjustability includes 12 levels of compression damping, and 10 levels of rebound damping, with fork spacing the same as that found on the YZ85 at 175mm. Fork travel is 215mm.

On the rear the YZ65 features a new Monocross system, with 10 levels of both compression and rebound damping alongside 269mm travel, with the aluminium swingarm designed to offer the ideal rigidity balance, which alongside the frame’s rigidity and balance contribute to easy off-road handling.

Wheels are also spoked offerings, with a 14in front (taking a 60/100-14 tyre) and 12in rear (taking a 80/100-12 tyre), and clad in Maxxcross SI tyres in order to offer grip across of a variety of track conditions. Brakes are wave-type discs with a 298mm front and 290mm rear.

Yamaha are also claiming an ergonomic design that offers a flat seat and adjustable position aluminium tapered handlebars, ensuring a wide range of rider builds are catered for, with 27mm of adjustability, which will no doubt help stay relevant for rapidly growing riders.

Also featured is of course race inspired graphics from the YZ450F, ensuring the new YZ65 looks the business, with the shared YZ family theme, including blue rims and a gold colour chain.

2018 Yamaha YZ65 specifications