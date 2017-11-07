2018 Yamaha YZF-R1M

YZF-R1M New Features for 2018

Latest state-of-the-art Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

Enhanced ERS settings in Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)

Updated Quick Shift System (QSS) with new downshift function

Improved Lift control (LIF)

New ECU mapping

The 2018 YZF-R1M claims to be the most advanced production motorcycle ever produced by Yamaha. Featuring a crossplane engine and a wide range of sophisticated electronic control technology developed directly from the YZR-M1 Factory MotoGP race bikes, the YZF-R1M gives the high-demanding racer and track day rider the chance to realise his or her full potential.

The crossplane engine’s uneven 270° – 180° – 90° – 180° firing sequence gives each piston and con rod its own individual and separate movement to create a stronger low to mid range pulse – and this race-bred engine is also characterized by its exceptional exhaust growl. The electronics meanwhile work in the background to provide the rider seamless support to harness the power and achieve better lap times in any conditions.

Revised Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

The YZF-R1M’s exclusive Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS) is the most advanced system in the Supersport class, and gives the rider a real advantage by adapting automatically and seamlessly to track conditions. This is done by instantly analysing data from the bike’s 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and constantly and seamlessly making fine adjustments to the fork and shock settings.

For 2018 the YZF-R1M is equipped with the latest Smart EC 2 ERS that is the most sophisticated system ever developed byÖhlins for a production motorcycle. This new system offers increased intelligence for even more precise suspension dynamics while attacking the track, especially with the new brake support, acceleration support and corner support functions.

ERS prevents fork dive and minimises squat – and by using the YRC, the behaviour and characteristics of the ERS during braking, acceleration and cornering can be set up separately and individually. In addition, instead of setting compression and rebound as previously, now the rider can simply choose to select front and rear ‘firmness’ and the suspension will be adjusted accordingly.

With manual and automatic ERS adjustment options to choose from, the rider is able to dial the YZF-R1M in to achieve improved traction and stability during braking, acceleration and cornering. Together with the use of an updated tyre compound, the latest ERS gives improved front-end grip on this outstanding track bike that is already known for its razor sharp precision.

Updated Quick Shift System (QSS)

The 2018 YZF-R1M is equipped with an even more sophisticated Quickshift System that is designed to ensure reliable and quick gearshifts without engaging the clutch.

While the 2017 YZF-R1M was already equipped with a QSS for seamless full throttle upshifts, the 2018 model benefits from an improved QSS that now also features a downshifting system.

This gives the YZF-R1M rider a significant advantage when changing down, because it not only helps to save fractions of a second on every lap, but also reduces the physical and mental input required by the rider during downshifting, and enables them to concentrate completely on entering the fast approaching corner.

YZF-R1M riders can also adjust the QSS settings and create their preferred settings using the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) function on the full colour TFT instruments. The YRC offers a choice of two upshift settings: mode 1 being the fastest for performance riding, and mode 2 being smoother – and both the upshift and downshift functions can be turned on or off as required.

This adjustable QSS allows YZF-R1M riders to set the shift system up to match their own riding style and track conditions – and to keep the rider fully informed, the selected mode is displayed on the TFT display.

New ECU mapping and improved LIF

In order to maintain optimal performance when accelerating hard, the YZF-R1M benefits from revised ECU mapping that enables the use of the new downshift mode on the Quickshift System.

Along with the revised ECU mapping, LIF has also been upgraded to become a more sophisticated system that closely monitors and regulates the power output when the IMU detects a sudden or strong elevation of the front wheel. By doing so it ensures improved control under acceleration, an enables the rider to concentrate fully on the track ahead, without the distraction created by unwanted front-end lift.

Lightweight carbon fairing with new finish

One of the many exclusive features on the YZF-R1M is its carbon fairing, and in order to underline the bike’s exclusivity, the graphics have been revised for 2018 so that more of this ultra-light material is visible on the fairing panels.

YZF-R1M Key Features

Latest generation Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

Communication Control Unit (CCU) with wireless remapping capabilities

YZR-M1 inspired carbon bodywork

998cc 200PS crossplane 4-cylinder engine

6-axis IMU with Gyro / G sensors for 3D motion data

Banking sensitive Traction Control / Slide Control

Lift Control / Launch Control / wide 200 rear tyre

Banking sensitive ABS / Unified Brake System

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type swingarm

Magnesium rear frame

The 2018 YZF-R1M will be available in limited quantities via an online ordering system.

2018 Yamaha YZF-R1

The YZF-R1 features much of the advanced electronic control technology seen on the YZF-R1M. It’s track record speaks for itself, with an Endurance World Championship title in 2017, a record breaking hat trick of victories at the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours, as well as 2017 Le Mans and Bol d’Or 24 Hours race wins to its credit.

Updated Quick Shift System (QSS)

The 2018 YZF-R1 is equipped with an updated Quick Shift System (QSS) that now offers seamless shifting during downshifting as well as upshifting. Together with its comprehensive suite of electronics that includes a 6-axis IMU, banking sensitive traction control and slide control – as well as front lift control and launch control, banking sensitive racing ABS and unified braking system (UBS) – the new QSS underlines the YZF-R1’s position as one of today’s most advanced Supersport models.

2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 Key Features