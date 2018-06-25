Beta RR 250 & 300 2T, RR 350-480 4T arrive August

Beta RR 200 & 125 2T arrive December 2018

Beta Motorcycle’s 2019 RR range starts arriving in Australia this August. The 2019 model year for the Italian brand sees an extended range that includes an all-new 200cc machine joining the recently introduced two-stroke 125cc model.

The line-up now features eight models, from the RR 125 2T, through to the largest capacity RR 480 4T.

The newly arrived RR 200 2T has inherited the chassis set-up of the 125 and since the demise of KTM’s very popular 200 EXC, Beta’s new 200cc offering might win the brand quite a few fans. The 125 based chrome-moly double-cradle frame has a split surrounding the exhaust port and has been designed for small engine displacements.

There is also no need for pre-mixing fuel in the new Beta RR 200 2T as it features an oil-injection system. They are not fuel-injected, as a Keihin PWK38 carburettor delivers the fuel, but the oil-injection system does negate the requirement for the pre-mixing of fuel which will be handy when out on longer rides.

ZF supplies higher-spec suspension components than found on the previous Beta models. The forks are adjustable for spring preload along with rebound/compression damping adjustments. Electric start is also provided on the RR 200.

RR Standard Models – MY 2019 RRP Incl GST

RR 125 2T – $10,995 – December

RR 200 2T – $ TBA – December

RR 250 2T – $11,895 – August

RR 300 2T – $12,395 – August

RR 350 4T – $12,795 – August

RR 390 4T – $12,995 – August

RR 430 4T – $13,195 – August

RR 480 4T – $13,395 – August

XTrainer Models – MY 2018

XTRAINER 250 2T – $10,295 – November

XTRAINER 300 2T – $10,495 – Late July

2-Stroke Key RR Model Features

RR 125 2T – The smallest bike in the Beta range, the lightest and easiest to handle of them all. Suitable for both young riders coming up from the lower categories and more expert riders looking for a fun bike.

RR 200 2T – The chassis set-up and engine is derived from its smaller sibling, but with much broader torque while retaining extremely low weight and great handling. Oil-injection and electric start make this a complete bike.

RR 250 2T – Ideal for those looking for a high-performance two-stroke bike that is slightly easier to manage than the big brother 300.

RR 300 2T – Made for those who like big-displacement engines with outstanding torque at any rpm. More suitable for longer rides and smooth or fast terrain.

4-Stroke Key RR Model Features

RR 350 4T – The easiest-to-handle bike in the 4-stroke model range.

RR 390 4T – Treading the middle ground between the 350 and the 430, the 390 is yet another option from Beta that is aimed at providing a balance in performance between the two via a longer stroke engine than the 350.

RR 430 4T – High-performance engine that gives the best of itself when the rider exploits the longer gearing and beefier torque characteristics. The 430 actually has a smaller stroke than the 390, but a much bigger bore.

RR 480 4T – This bike expresses itself best in wide open spaces. Its characteristics are similar to the 430 model but with even higher torque and power, suitable for larger riders that are more advanced. The extra capacity over the 430 is achieved by a larger bore but retains the same relatively short stroke.

Following intensive across-the-range development and technical refinement, the biggest new features on the RR my 2019 models can be summed up as:

Two-stroke engine features

New engine control unit (ECU): guarantees a more powerful spark at high revs, improving combustion and engine performance.

Clutch actuator with wider diameter: gives the clutch lever a softer, more responsive feel.

New BPV exhaust valve opening adjustment (on 300 cc only): allows extremely linear power delivery, creating a high-performance engine that is easy to use under extreme conditions.

BPV centrifugal unit contrast springs kit (on 300 cc only): supplied with the bike to extend the bike’s scope for personalization according to the rider’s needs. Thanks to springs with a spring rate lower than the standard ones, performance is better at mid-high revs, giving fuller, more decisive power delivery.

Stiffer clutch cover (on 125 cc only): improves operation and produces a more precise bite-release action.

New expansion chamber (on 250/300cc only): ensures increased performance throughout the rev range.

Four-stroke engine features

New throttle control: designed by Domino exclusively for Beta for improved engine response to minimal throttle twists, giving optimized traction even on the most difficult terrain.

New mapping for all engine sizes combined with the excellent response of the new throttle control.

Clutch actuator with wider diameter: gives the clutch lever a softer, more responsive feel.

Chassis features

A new ZF 48mm fork with adjustment system allows positioning of the compression, rebound and spring preload adjusters on the upper fork cap; they can be reached while sitting on the bike and do not require tools.

The fork also benefits from a new packing system which ensures greater stability and a slider with special anodizing that reduces friction and increases durability.

New fork shoes (yoke) are stiffer and lighter. New fork guards are designed together with the shoe to combine practicality and design.

The fully redesigned ZF shock with more compact 46mm piston is about 300g lighter. The new piston has been designed to ensure more stable operation as the oil temperature varies and increased sensitivity to enhance comfort and traction. The small upper base and reservoir have also been redesigned to rationalize the system and minimize weight and bulk. The new spring is also lighter.

Beta RR 200cc 2-stroke

As already mentioned, the introduction of the 200cc engine has broadened the RR my 2019 range. These two-stroke engines have, in addition to the above, the following distinctive advantages engine and chassis features:

Double piston rings at 62mm are component designed to ensure high rigidity and reliability; the choice of double rings provides a better seal at the low and medium revs that typify Enduro riding.

Beta progressive valve is a made-in-Beta system characterized by a special relationship between the opening of the main flap and that of the side boosters. The delayed opening of the boosters enables excellent performance progression throughout the engine’s rpm range.

A crankshaft with polyamide inserts favors lightness and ensures optimum filling of the crankcase, boosting performance and reliability. The cylinder has an exhaust flange system as on the bigger engines, enabling better control of frontal piston-flap-cylinder play. By keeping this value to a minimum, it is possible to achieve a significant low-rev performance boost by reducing gas leakage.

An aluminum demountable cylinder head dome is a rigid and lightweight solution made possible by shifting the engine mount on to the cylinder. The geometry of the combustion chamber is designed to ensure a high-efficiency thermodynamic cycle and obtain the best compromise between responsiveness at low-to-medium revs and during spurts. It also facilitates fine tuning and replacement of the combustion chamber.

A die-cast crankcase in aluminum alloy means the casing geometries were designed according to an innovative layout in terms of the relative position of components and with a view to maximum weight reduction without compromising structural strength. Considerable attention was focused on the main bearing area to ensure correct wall rigidity in order to withstand the stresses transmitted by the crankshaft.

Die-cast crankcase covers in magnesium alloy ensure very low weight and optimal surface finish. It also proved possible to adopt this solution for the inner clutch cover thanks to isolation of the water pump from this element.

With the Vforce4 reed valve packet, the stoppers ensure high reliability without compromising performance. A 6-speed dog-box transmission is also specially developed for small Beta engines with gears made from forged blanks to provide mechanical strength and reliability while still keeping size and weight extremely low.

The clutch features a multi-disc in oil bath with reverse opening, actuator integrated into the outer cover. This is a system designed for maximum engine lightness and compactness. Thanks to low-slung positioning, it ensures reduction of power unit size and a significant centralization of weight, crucial for good chassis dynamics.

The exhaust system optimizes the 2-stroke engine’s torque and power curves, and the Beta R&D Department has developed a special system dedicated to this engine size.

An electric start means perfect start-up convenience whatever the situation, while automatic oil injection eliminates the need for a fuel-oil premix.

For the chassis the geometry of the new upper coupling points saw various solutions investigated and developed before reaching a final one that has allowed a reduction in engine-generated vibration while maintaining good engine-frame system stiffness.

The new ZF 48mm fork with new adjustment system also allows positioning of the compression, rebound and spring preload adjusters on the upper fork cap; they can be reached while sitting on the bike and do not require tools. The fork also benefits from a new packing system which ensures greater stability and a slider with special anodizing that reduces friction and increases durability.

New fork shoes (yoke) are stiffer and lighter and new fork guards were designed together with the shoe to combine practicality and design.

A fully redesigned ZF shock with more compact 46mm piston ensures the new piston has been designed to ensure more stable operation as the oil temperature varies and increased sensitivity to enhance comfort and traction. The small upper base and reservoir have also been redesigned to rationalize the system and minimize weight and bulk. The new spring is also lighter.

The filter box air boot designed for this engine type, it improves flow across the entire rev range, even at low revs, and the engine guard is made from tough yet light polyamide, it features excellent shielding to stop mud getting between the engine and the guard itself.

The fuel tank, compared to larger models, a slightly smaller tank has been adopted to improve on-board ergonomics while maintaining good fuel autonomy. The cooling system is also specifically designed for this bike, features new pipes and radiators with specially shaped reservoirs to fit the small size of the motorcycle.

Finally a Nissin braking system is powerful and configurable, the same as on the rest of the Enduro range.