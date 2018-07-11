2019 BMW R nineT

BMW recently revealed a few changes to their R nineT line-up for model year 2019.

BMW RnineT Spezial Range
BMW R nineT Racer, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum; BMW R nineT, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Pollux metallic / Aluminium; BMW R nineT Pure, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Black storm metallic / Light white; BMW R nineT, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Marsrot metallic matt / Cosmicblue metallic matt.

There have been no major revolutions in technical specification for the popular heritage inspired and Boxer powered platform, instead this seems to be a freshen up with some striking new colour schemes that take the R nineT in a more avant-garde direction than we have seen before.

BMW RnineT Spezial Mars Red Metallic Matt Cosmic Blue Metallic
BMW R nineT, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Mars red metallic matt / Cosmic blue metallic matt

All R nineT models are now equipped with the dynamic brake light that blinks at various rates depending on the speed of deceleration.

BMW RnineT Spezial Mars Red Metallic Matt Cosmic Blue Metallic
BMW R nineT, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Mars red metallic matt / Cosmic blue metallic matt

The R nineT is also now available in a new paint finish dubbed ‘Option 719’ in either Mars Red with Cosmic Blue, or a colouring called Pollux Metallic.

BMW RnineT Spezial Pollux Metallic Aluminium
BMW R nineT, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Pollux metallic / Aluminium

The R nineT Pure also takes the Option 719 route but in a Black / White combination or a mix of Black and Aurum.

BMW RnineT Spezial Black Storm Metallic Light White
BMW R nineT Pure, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Black storm metallic / Light white.

The R nineT Scrambler can now be optioned with cross-spoke wheels and a new paint finish called ‘Stereo metallic matt’.  The same Option 719 colour options can also be had on the Scrambler.

BMW RnineT Spezial Black Storm Metallic Aurum
BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum.

The Urban GS gets the same cross-spoke rim option.

BMW RnineT Spezial Black Storm Metallic Aurum
BMW R nineT Racer, BMW Motorrad Spezial: Option 719 Black storm metallic / Aurum

The BMW R nineT Racer also gets an Option 719 Black / Aurum combination in conjunction with some ‘Racer’ lettering.

