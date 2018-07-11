2019 BMW R nineT

BMW recently revealed a few changes to their R nineT line-up for model year 2019.

There have been no major revolutions in technical specification for the popular heritage inspired and Boxer powered platform, instead this seems to be a freshen up with some striking new colour schemes that take the R nineT in a more avant-garde direction than we have seen before.

All R nineT models are now equipped with the dynamic brake light that blinks at various rates depending on the speed of deceleration.

The R nineT is also now available in a new paint finish dubbed ‘Option 719’ in either Mars Red with Cosmic Blue, or a colouring called Pollux Metallic.

The R nineT Pure also takes the Option 719 route but in a Black / White combination or a mix of Black and Aurum.

The R nineT Scrambler can now be optioned with cross-spoke wheels and a new paint finish called ‘Stereo metallic matt’. The same Option 719 colour options can also be had on the Scrambler.

The Urban GS gets the same cross-spoke rim option.

The BMW R nineT Racer also gets an Option 719 Black / Aurum combination in conjunction with some ‘Racer’ lettering.