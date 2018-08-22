2019 Harley-Davidson CVO

CVO Limited

CVO Street Glide

CVO Road Glide

A larger Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine with hotter cams and more

compression is the stand out headline of the new Harley CVO range for 2019.

Identified by a red band around the rocker boxes this new 10.2:1

engine boosts torque to 170 Nm (125 ft. lbs) is the headline act

across the 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO triumvirate of CVO Limited, Street Glide and Road Glide.

A myriad of new paint and surface finishes are available across the three models, the most interesting of which is called Black Onyx. A “physical vapour deposition” finish applied over chrome originally developed for military-spec and jewellery applications. Available on the dark styled CVO Road Glide and Street Glide model exhausts.

All three models boast Harley’s new “Boom” infotainment /audio system with the top spec CVO street glide receiving a tri-amped 900w six-speaker surround stereo, while the Limited and Road Glide models receiving 4 speaker systems.

Tyre pressure monitoring is also standard across the board, the Boom infotainment system issuing alerts as necessary.

Wireless Bluetooth headsets come standard with all models interfacing with the Boom infotainment system and offering communication between up to eight other compatible headsets. Harley are claiming reception to one mile, and premium sound quality from the headsets. The CVO Limited lands with two headsets, while the Street glide and Road Glide are delivered with one.

2019 CVO Limited

– Blaze Red band on rocker boxes

– Tomahawk 19” front and 18” rear wheels

– Kahuna Collection accessories inc heated grips

– “Four Boom” 150w infotainment system

– 2 Wireless headsets

Colour schemes:

– Auburn Sunglo/Rich Bourbon/Black Hole with Contrast Chrome Tomahawk wheels

– Red Pepper/Wineberry/Magnetic Grey with Contrast Anodize Tomahawk wheels

– Magnetic Grey Fade with Contrast Anodize Tomahawk wheels

2019 CVO Street Glide

– Blaze Red band on rocker boxes

– Kahuna Collection accessories inc heated grips

– “Six Boom” 900w infotainment system

– 1 Wireless headset

Colour schemes:

– Charred Steel/Lightning Silver with Contrast Chrome Talon wheels

– Wineberry/Black Forest with Contrast Anodize Talon wheels

– Black Forest with Contrast Anodize Talon wheels

2019 CVO Road Glide

– Blaze Red band on rocker boxes

– Fang front spoiler

– Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake

– Knockout 21” front and 18” rear wheel (the only 21” factory installed wheel offered on a touring Harley with custom tuned suspension to suit)

– “Four Boom” 300w infotainment system

– 1 Wireless headset

Colour schemes:

– Charred Steel/Lightning Silver/Black Hole with Contrast Chrome Knockout wheels and Bright Chrome covers and exhaust

– Red Pepper/Magnetic Grey/Black Hole with Contrast Anodize Knockout wheels

– Mako Shark Fade with Contrast Anodize Knockout wheels