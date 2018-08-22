2019 Honda PCX150

Honda’s PCX150 has seen a full style upgrade for 2019 along with a swag of new features.

The PCX150 has always been an impressive package with great build quality, but for 2019 it now has more power, more comfort, more modern styling, a larger carrying capacity and more up-to-date technology.

While maintaining its outstanding fuel efficiency, the 2019 PCX150 engine offers more power up top for highway speeds but has lost no bottom-end torque in translation.

A larger air-box and much improved intake routing has helped contribute to the improved power delivery. The SOHC, liquid-cooled two-valve 150cc engine’s selectable automatic stop-start functions carry over from before. This automatically stops the engine running after three seconds at idle and re-starts it instantly once the throttle is twisted.

To make daily life on board the PCX150 that little bit more convenient, it is now fitted with the Honda Smart Key system. The Smart Key itself resides in the rider’s pocket and does away with the need to constantly insert and withdraw a key for ignition, fuel cap and seat. ABS is now provided on the front braking system.

A new full steel duplex frame has improved handling ability and feel, without losing the in-town manoeuvrability the PCX has always been famous for.

Redesigned wheels save weight and are shod with larger rubber while the shock absorbers now feature tri-rate springs and extended travel.

The 2019 Honda PCX150 is available in three colour variants – Pearl Jasmine White, Candy Lustre Red and Matte Techno Silver Metallic. Ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link) for more information.