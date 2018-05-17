2019 Husqvarna Enduro Range

Hot on the heels of sister brand KTM revealing their EXC line-up of Enduro motorcycles for model year 2019, Husqvarna has let the cat out of the bag on the plans for their highly acclaimed TE range of Enduro weapons, which Husqvarna claim boast the most advanced technology ever seen in the offroad motorcycles segment.

State-of-the-art, powerful and light engines across the range combined with advanced engine management systems feature across the range. While the recently introduced electronic fuel injection on the 2-stroke TE 250i and TE 300i models is tweaked further via their 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body.

The TE250i and TE300i two-strokes tip the scales with fluids but no fuel at a claimed 105kg.

All four-stroke machines benefit from traction control with electric starters fitted as standard on all models apart the TX 125. The FE250 is said to match the featherweight 105kg of the two-stroke machines while the 350 is 106.8kg, the 450 108.8kg while the big-bore 510.9cc FE501 is a claimed 109.3kg.

All FE and the TE 250i/300i models feature electronic fuel injection. The EMS on the TE 250i/300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions.

Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the system also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values for automatic temperature and altitude compensation.

As for the 4-stroke FE machines, the Keihin EMS integrates selectable engine maps as well as traction control. With the help of a gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear. The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is placed accordingly to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel into the combustion chamber.

The throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage providing more immediate throttle response and feeling.

All MY19 models feature a standard map switch fitted to the handlebar. For the 2-stroke models the switch allows for selection between the standard ignition timing and a slightly retarded timing, to be used in low traction conditions.

The map switch fitted to all 4-strokes also activates an innovative traction control feature. The system functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip thus reducing the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction.

With a new setting to further perfect handling and more bottoming resistance, the WP Xplor 48 front fork is developed by WP Suspension for enduro riding. The forks consist of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions.

Compression can be adjusted from the left side and rebound on the right via clickers on the top of the tubes. Additionally, the standard adjuster offers easy pre-load adjustment without the use of tools.

For MY19, a new axle clamp provides better oil flow. A new main piston and stiffer spring, together with a modified base valve setting guarantee improved damping characteristics and a better click adjustment range.

Matched to the front fork, The WP DCC rear shock features a new setting and a new piston. It is developed to provide advanced damping characteristics and better bottom resistance while keeping to a compact and lightweight design.

With a pressure balance inside the shock making the stroke more seamless, this offers greater rider comfort and handling. The corrugated outer contour of the reservoir improves cooling. The component is also fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system.

All TE and FE models continue to feature an electric starter as standard. For MY19 the system uses a new generation compact Li-ion battery produced by a different supplier to guarantee the quality and reliability.

Retaining their dynamic, sharp and sleek looking bodywork, Husqvarna’s 2019 enduro models feature a futuristic design in their brand new graphics, which stylishly acknowledges the brand’s Swedish heritage.

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With its play constantly compensated, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions as well as over time.

Offering the highest level of braking performance, the Magura braking system is specifically tailored to deliver a sensitive and progressive feel for enduro riding. The 260mm front and 220mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.

All models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. Their capacity is 10 litres for the TX 125 and TE 150 and 8.5-litres for all 4-stroke models.

The TE 250i/300i tanks have a 9.25 litres capacity and like the 4-stroke models house an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor. All fuel tanks feature a quick release fuel cap for quick refuelling.

Updates for MY19 also include the new Diaphragm Steel Clutch on the TX 125 and TE 150 and the new clutch cover with improved wear resistance on all models.

The new Husqvarna Motorcycles MY19 enduro range will be available in Europe from May 2018 onwards, while here in Australia it is likely we might have to wait as long as August before getting our hands on these pretty little Swedes, well, Austrians, what ever, they all look alike anyway…