Husqvarna Motorcycles has revealed the 2019 Husqvarna FS 450. Sharing the innovative technological evolutions featured in the 2019 FC 450 motocross model, the all-new FS 450 is a motorcycle built from the ground up to offer unmatched closed-circuit supermoto performance.

Husqvarna Australia have confirmed that this model will be coming to Australia at some stage in the final quarter of this year. This is a competition or closed course only machine and will not be eligible for road registration.

With a redesigned chassis and engine platform aimed at improving handling and usability of power, the MY19 FS 450 is a lightweight and agile supermoto machine that is extremely enjoyable to ride and the most capable race winning supermoto available on the showroom floor.

Husqvarna Motorcycles introduce a wide series of considered upgrades to the FS 450. Standing out is the all-new, blue coated frame with increased rigidity for improved rider feedback and optimum straight-line stability.

Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, the composite carbon fibre subframe design gets an additional weight reduction of 250 g for 2019.

Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the new FS 450 is equipped with WP’s 48mm AER air fork that matches perfectly with the WP DCC rear shock. Receiving new settings to perfectly match the updated frame characteristics, the WP suspension further improves energy absorption and stability.

The 16 mm offset CNC machined triple clamps are specifically designed to work in harmony with the front forks.

With a redesigned cylinder head reducing the engine’s weight by a significant 500 g, the trademark single-cylinder SOHC powerplant is more compact than ever. At an overall weight of just 27.3 kg and offering a peak power output of 63 hp, the new FS 450 engine design brings notable improvements in handling and usability.

Using top-level supermoto competition as a base for development, the FS 450 is equipped with black 16.5” (front) and 17” (rear) Alpina spoked wheels. The high-quality wheels are matched with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tyres for maximum grip, traction and agility.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering development direction, fresh and distinctive new bodywork matches advanced ergonomics with a pure yet effective Swedish-inspired design.

2019 Husqvarna FS450 Highlights Summary

Redesigned bodywork

Redesigned SOHC cylinder head (500 g lighter)

Blue coated frame featuring increased rigidity

New 2-piece subframe design (250 g lighter)

Chain adjustment length increased by 5 mm

Updated setting on the WP AER 48 forks

WP DCC shock featuring new piston & updated setting

7 litre polythene fuel tank with new fuel line routing

Alpina spoked wheels with Bridgestone slick tyres

ProTaper handlebar with new bend

Traction & launch control with updated settings

New throttle cable routing for easier maintenance

Flow-designed resonance chamber & more compact silencer

Updated cooling system with new centre tube

Magura hydraulic clutch with SUTER anti hoping system

High performance Brembo brakes

The new Husqvarna MY19 FS 450 machine will be available worldwide from July onwards at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers.