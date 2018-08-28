USB port and new colours for 2019 Indian Scout

Indian has announced its 2019 Scout lineup with new paint options and a USB charging port positioned alongside the speedometer on Scout and Scout Bobber seemingly the only changes for the new model year.

The Indian Scout packs the familiar 1133 cc, liquid-cooled engine and for 2019 will be offered in Thunder Black, Deep Water Metallic, Metallic Jade, Indian Motorcycle Red over Thunder Black and Willow Green over Ivory Cream.

Rounding out the lineup is the more purposefully styled Scout Bobber, now offered in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The 2019 Indian Scout and Bobber models will be available in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle

“The iconic Indian Scout family is a favorite amongst riders across the globe. Since the addition of the Scout Bobber in July 2017, we’ve continued to evolve our Scout offering to meet the tastes of various riders, whether they prefer the heritage-inspired look of Scout Sixty and Scout or the stripped-down, blacked-out attitude of Scout Bobber. The refinements we’ve made for 2019 and the new paint options accentuate the wide appeal of the Scout line.”

For current Scout owners looking to add the benefits of the USB charging port, Indian Motorcycle will now offer a USB Charging Port Kit, which can be installed on any 2015-2018 Scout or Scout Bobber model.

Indian Motorcycle offers a full line of Scout touring accessories, including bags, passenger seats, and windscreens and a full line of Scout performance accessories, including shocks by Fox, Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust, and Air Intake. With Indian Motorcycle Accessories, a rider can customize their Scout with reduced and extended reach seats, handlebars and foot controls to achieve the perfect fit.
















