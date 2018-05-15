2019 KTM EXC Enduro Range

KTM have been kicking massive goals in Australia with their EXC range in recent years.

The new injected TPI two-strokes have been selling particularly well and the 300 EXC is currently the biggest selling dirtbike in Australia. For 2019 it is more of a case of evolution of the revolution.

If previous model year cycles are anything to go by we can expect these machines to land in Australia around August-September.

KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad, Joachim Sauer

“The last two years have been incredibly exciting for our Enduro machine development here at KTM.

“A brand new ground-breaking generation for model year 2017 that had been re-designed from the ground up, followed by a world first for model year 2018 thanks to the serial-production fuel-injection 2-stroke offroad competition models with the KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI.

“It’s been an incredibly fast-moving but fruitful few years in terms of development for this segment in which we remain the market leaders.

“Model year 2019 sees some key adjustments across all models, along with more in-depth refinements for our KTM 125 XC-W and KTM 150 XC-W machines. As we step into a new era of enduro as a whole, we are looking forward to the latest KTM EXC models reaching dealer floor.”

The coming 2019 generation of KTM EXC enduros builds on the massive improvements implemented on the EXC range over the past two years to push things a little further with improved WP fork settings, a reworked WP shock absorber with a re-designed main piston and settings for improved, confidence-inspiring damping characteristics.

A new seat cover, stronger battery and new graphics with KTM’s trademark factory-looking orange frame compliment the high-quality Brembo brakes, No-Dirt footpegs, NEKEN handlebar, CNC milled hubs with high-end black Giant rims and more that comes as standard on these championship winning machines.

For model year 2019 the smaller bikes in the range have received some significant upgrades with the KTM 125 XC-W and KTM 150 XC-W 2-strokes receiving a new cylinder with a machined exhaust port and a new power valve for high-end performance. An optimized kick-starter seat along with an ultra-compact, newly designed DS clutch with a new clutch cover reduces overall engine width over previous models. In addition, a re-worked 6-speed transmission offers better function and improved reliability.