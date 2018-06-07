2019 Yamaha YZ250F

Yamaha’s 2019 YZ250F is fresh from the ground up with an all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork and features never before seen in the 250cc class – such as smart phone tuning.

Yamaha broke new ground with the YZ450F Power Tuner app by

allowing convenience, flexibility and tunability via your iPhone or

similar. Now the 250F can accept fuel and ignition timing changes

instantly – you can upload them to the bike via the onboard WiFi

system for the ultimate in track-side tuning and engine diagnostics.

Utilising a compact starter motor and ultra-lightweight lithium battery, the YZ250F also brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack, for effortless restarts under pressure, and relaxed riding when the clock isn’t ticking.

Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight, four-cell lithium-ion battery, the system adds minimal weight.

New YZ250F comes in Team Yamaha Blue and White (above), and Competition White (below), priced at $11,399 RRP inc GST.

Yamaha claims that the new engine offers YZ250F riders the best balance of high-rpm power with a board, useable powerband. The new, higher compression piston and new intake and exhaust valving delivers outstanding engine character with a focus on top end power delivery.

For 2019, the cylinder is also lighter and angled more upright to improve mass-centralisation.

Updated radiators are larger and angled more directly in the incoming air stream, for improved cooling under the most demanding race conditions. Inside the engine, a new impeller and water pump boost endurance and durability under tough racing conditions.

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows the rider to adjust engine character with the push of a handlebar mounted button, making it easy to tune the YZ250F for changing track or weather conditions between motos.

The transmission gears, dogs and shift mechanisms are designed to smooth gear changes and improve durability under the heavy demands of motocross racing, even with lighter gears and selector drum for 2019. The updated YZ250F also features a larger-diameter clutch to boost reliability even further under high-heat conditions.

The 2019 YZ250F’s compact bilateral beam frame is completely new to further refine the instinctive handling the YZ250F is known for. Larger upper frame bracing improves rigidity and durability, while wider rear frame spars and all-new engine mounts centralise mass for the best possible balance of bump absorption, stiffness and feeling of grip.

Yamaha continues to use spring-type forks with refined, speed-sensitive damping and 2019 brings updated settings to match the updated frame and engine layout. The KYB forks are fully adjustable while the linkage-type rear suspension features a KYB shock with revised damping characteristics to match the new chassis with updated internal valving for more controlled damping characteristics.

The updated YZ250F features new bodywork from tip to tail, including a new compact fuel tank specifically designed for motocross demands. In addition to shaving weight, the new body design is narrow for more comfortable knee grip and feeling of control, and the seat is updated to give the rider additional room to move aboard the machine. Graphics are built into the

bodywork for extended durability, resisting both peeling and damage, with all new styling for 2019.

The engine, aluminium muffler and new, more compact fuel tank are positioned close to the machine’s centre of mass. This layout contributes to centralised mass for a lightweight handling feeling on the track.

A large 270mm front brake disc is the same system fitted to the YZ450F, and uses an aggressive pad material for exceptional stopping power and braking control. Out back, a durable heat-resistant rear rotor boosts brake durability.

Careful computer-aided refinement of each wheel’s cross-sectional profile shaves valuable weight without sacrificing durability.

The 4-position adjustable handlebar mounts are rubber mounted to improve comfort and reduce handlebar vibration, while the handlebar itself is lighter to centralise overall mass.

A new air cleaner cover helps prevent contact with the quick-release quarter-turn Dzus air box fastener and provides tool-less access to the air filter, positioned at the front of the bike to avoid roost from the rear wheel.

The 2019 Yamaha YZ250F will hit Australian showrooms early August priced at $11,399 RRP inc GST. It will be available in two colours, Team Yamaha Blue and White and Competition White.