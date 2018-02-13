Record grid lines up for Australian Superbikes
at Phillip Island in 2018
Next weekend’s season opening round of the 2018 FIM Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Feb 23-25), run alongside ASBK is looking to be a massive event, with an inundation of entries for the Australian classes – particularly the YMI Australian Superbike and Supersport 300.
Entries for Australian superbikes have topped 50 – the biggest ever entry for superbikes in “computerised” history – including the name on everyone’s lips, the return to racing at age 48 of Aussie icon Troy Bayliss.
Supersport 300 has a healthy grid of 41, Supersport features 21 and the YMF R3 Cup boasts 25 starters delivering a bumper grid for the opening round of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK).
Fans are the winners with back-to-back racing and intense competition from the big grids across all three days. The schedule boasts 15 races, with 12 of the battles for the Australian classes, two races for world superbike on Saturday and Sunday and one world supersport showdown on Sunday.
With the YMI Superbike grid at full capacity for qualifying, the scene is set from the get go for a dog-fight against competitors and the clock to make the start grid of 40 riders for the three, 12 lap national races.
Fergus Cameron, Circuit Managing Director
“I’ve never seen such an incredible field for our Australian category and with 50 starters it will be a battle royale to make the top 40 for racing. The line-up is brilliant with young talent like Daniel Falzon, riders with vast international experience like Josh Waters, Bryan Staring and Alex Phillis, and of course the return of Troy Bayliss. Obviously everyone wants to race him and now they get their chance!”
There’s plenty of ‘chatter’ about the return to racing of the three-time WorldSBK champion, Bayliss, who’s coming out of retirement to compete in the national ASBK championship for the first time since 1997.
Bayliss started to show some form of old in a recent two-day test at Phillip Island, and he’ll have to continue on that same trajectory on his DesmoSport Ducati to keep pace with reigning Australian champion Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia).
Further competition comes from front-runners Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team), Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda), Daniel Falzon (Yamaha Racing Team), Bryan Staring (Kawasaki BCperformance), Glenn Allerton (NextGen Motorsports BMW) and Mike Jones (Allsite Concrete Cutting Kawasaki).
Waters is the deserving championship favourite after he came home with a wet sail in the last few rounds in 2017, with his GSX-R1000R producing an irresistible blend of pace and composure by season’s end.
Meanwhile, rookie Mark Chiodo will partner Waters at Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia, and a clutch of fast privateers are also primed for title action: reigning Australian Supersport champion Ted Collins (NextGen Motorsports BMW), Mason Coote (AARK Suspension Kawasaki), Michael Blair (Yamaha Gosford), Alex Phillis (Suzuki), Matthew Walters (Swann Insurance Kawasaki), Aaron Morris (Yamaha) and Callum Spriggs (Kawasaki), while former junior speedway star and Moto3 rider Arthur Sissis (Suzuki) is a surprise round one entry.
2018 ASBK Superbike Entry List – Round 1
- 14 Glenn Allerton – NextGen Motorsports NSW BMW
- 3 David Barker – VIC Kawasaki
- 21 Troy Bayliss – Desmosport Ducati QLD Ducati
- 178 Michael Blair – Yamaha, Gosford Classic Car Museum NSW A Yamaha
- 83 Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki Bcperformance QLD A Kawasaki
- 30 Markus Chiodo – Team Suzuki Ecstart Australia VIC A Suzuki
- 27 Adam Christie – AGMT Suzuki, ECSTAR Oils SA A Suzuki
- 29 Ted Collins – VIC A BMW
- 53 Mason Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning, Kubuto Helmets VIC A Kawasaki
- 66 Aaiden Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning / Cykel Products VIC B Kawasaki
- 11 Philip Czaj – Eco light Up, 11Motosport VIC A Aprilia
- 686 Tracey Davies – Villa Verde free Range Eggs, Girl Rdier VIC C Ducati
- 82 Jake Drew – Brighton Bikes & Bits, Willmax Graphics, YRD VIC B Yamaha
- 25 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha Racing Team / yamaha SA A Yamaha
- 43 Edward Faulkhead – VIC Honda
- 33 Sloan Frost – Treble Cone NZ A Suzuki
- 22 Trent Gibson – A6M7 Suzuki VIC A Suzuki
- 69 Heath Griffin – Russell Symes & Company, Craig McMartin NSW B Ducati
- 96 Mathew Harding – K&R Hydraulics / Kawasaki Connection NSW A Kawasaki
- 17 Troy Herfoss – Penrite Honda QLD A Honda
- 57 Michael Jones – Allsite Concrete Cutting XXX Rated Race… QLD A Kawasaki
- 41 Brian Kozan – Qualia Racing, Brian Kozan VIC C BMW
- 68 Mitchell Levy – ATR / Manshed Auctions NSW A Yamaha
- 92 Patrick Li – MotoGo Yamaha VIC B Yamaha
- 39 Tassy Limanis – Vinnies Racing VIC D BMW
- 18 Ashley Manuel – Pendragon Racing SA B Kawasaki
- 137 Luke Martyr – VIC C Yamaha
- 47 Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha racing Team / Yamaha VIC A Yamaha
- 74 Scott McGregor – Mini Loader Hire Vic A Yamaha
- 62 Brendan McIntyre – Western M’cycles Sydney NSW A Suzuki
- 37 Hamish McMurray – Six ways from Sunday NSW B Kawasaki
- 64 Aaron Morris – YRD NSW A Yamaha
- 20 Alex Phillis – Phillis Racing VIC A Suzuki
- 94 Mitchell Rees – Carl Cox Motorsport, Honda, Tony Rees Motorcycles NZ Honda
- 81 Joel Rhodes – Bikebiz, Pathway Communications NSW C Yamaha
- 77 Adam Senior – Senior Engineering / Pirelli WA A Yamaha
- 61 Arthur Sissis – SA Suzuki
- 16 Rowen Smith – Assembly Now VIC B Kawasaki
- 78 Nathan Spiteri – Livson, RST VIC B Suzuki
- 50 Callum Spriggs – Desmosport Ducati QLD A Kawasaki
- 67 Bryan Staring – Kawasaki, BC Performance WA A Kawasaki
- 99 William Strugnell – Statewide RR, Lees Spoton Motorcycles SA A Kawasaki
- 56 Bradley Swallow – Kawsaki Oz / Duspeed NSW A Kawasaki
- 24 Matt Tooley – Phillip Island Ride Days VIC C Yamaha
- 44 Cody Travers – Cycle World Tasmania TAS Suzuki
- 52 Corey Turner – Brisbane Motorcycles QLD A Suzuki
- 34 Justin Vella – Benzina Garage/Vella Developments VIC C Kawasaki
- 188 Lucas Vitale – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW A Kawasaki
- 12 Matt Walters – Swann Insurance Superbike NSW A Kawasaki
- 1 Josh Waters – Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia VIC A Suzuki
ASBK Supersport
In Supersport, Tom Toparis (Cube Racing Kawasaki) and Cru Halliday (Yamaha Racing Team) are the big guns, with high expectations of great battles between the two.
Others fighting for glory in the 21-rider field will be Nic Liminton (Yamaha), Giuseppe Scarcella (BCPerformance Junior Team Kawasaki), Broc Pearson (Yamaha), returning veteran Brendan Clarke (Champion’s Rider Days Kawasaki), Luke Mitchell (Yamaha) and Max Croker (Mat Mladin Suzuki).
2018 ASBK Supersport Entry List – Round 1
- 12 Matt Barton – Blue Marlin Pools East, Dolphin Fencing VIC C Yamaha
- 61 Rhys Belling – LXI Racing VIC C Yamaha
- 84 Thomas Bryden – Sydney West Riders, YRD NSW A Yamaha
- 371 Scott Chapman – Zenith Motorcycle Tours, Zenith Removals NSW C Kawasaki
- 49 Brendan Clarke – Champion’s Ride Days Race Team QLD A Kawasaki
- 41 Max Croker – Mat Mladin, Suzuki Australia NSW Suzuki
- 23 Cru Halliday – Yamaha Factory Team NSW A Yamaha
- 25 Steve Haslam – Melling Mechanical NSW C Yamaha
- 46 Aidan Hayes – Cube Racing QLD B Kawasaki
- 22 Zackary Johnson – Bill Lambert BMW, NZI Helmets… VIC A Yamaha
- 27 Nic Liminton – SA B Yamaha
- 96 Luke Mitchell – NSW A Yamaha
- 39 Scott Nicholson – NextGen Motorsports VIC C Suzuki
- 42 Jack Passfield – NSW C Yamaha
- 14 Broc Pearson – QLD B Yamaha
- 20 Damon Stewart – Rees Carl Cox Motorsports, Tony Rees M/C, Honda NZ Honda
- 47 Giuseppe Scarcella – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW A Kawasaki
- 86 Dallas Skeer – Penrite Oils, Ron Angel Classic Racing SA C Suzuki
- 66 Hayden Spinks – Newcastles Cheapest Cars, West Sliders NSW A Kawasaki
- 52 Ryan Taylor – Arden Homes, RTR, YRD VIC A Yamaha
- 7 Tom Toparis – Cube Racing QLD C Kawasaki
Supersport 300
The Supersport 300 class remains as popular as ever with 41 riders coming out to play, with race honours likely to be fought out between Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing Kawasaki), Seth Crump (Rock Oil KTM), Tom Bramich (Nolan Helmets Yamaha), Hunter Ford (YRD Yamaha), Ben Bramich (GowMoto KTM), Harry Khouri (Acid Racing Yamaha) and Jarred Brook (KTM Australia).
The Supersport 300 grid is dominated by Yamaha, KTM and Kawasaki.
2018 ASBK Supersport 300 Entry List – Round 1
- 72 Benjamin Baker – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW D Kawasaki
- 12 Austin Barnes – Enterprise Payroll VIC C Kawasaki
- 86 Oliver Bayliss – Cube Racing QLD A Kawasaki
- 131 Ross Beames – QLD D Yamaha
- 27 Mark Bottomley – VIC Yamaha
- 24 Ben Bramich – GOWMoto, KSP KTM VIC JNR KTM
- 44 Tom Bramich – Nolan Helmets VIC C Yamaha
- 96 Jake Brett – Prospect dental Clinic / BikeBiz NSW C Yamaha
- 23 Corey Briffa – NSW B KTM
- 21 Jarred Brook – KTM Australia QLD KTM
- 355 Laura Brown – WNR, Bitcoin NSW C Yamaha
- 47 Zylas Bunting – Shark Leathers NSW JNR Yamaha
- 57 Seth Crump – Rock Oil, Race Bolt, Alpinestars, Bell, EBC, QLD B KTM
- 410 Ryan Dadd – Shark Leathers, Ride Dynamics QLD D Yamaha
- 305 Andrew Edser – Raceart Design NSW Cq Kawasaki
- 17 Zane Ford – Sydney South Commercial, Sport Savvy Australia NSW C Yamaha
- 20 Hunter Ford – Ford Brothers Racing NSW RR Yamaha
- 36 Travis Hall – QLD JRN Kawsaki
- 73 John Hazeldene – Hazeldene Chicken Farm P/L VIC C Kawasaki
- 34 Boyd Hocking – DPH Motorsport VIC KTM
- 30 David Hynd – Sirus Contracting NSW A KTM
- 46 Stephany Kapilawi – James Tyres for Bikes QLD Kawasaki
- 43 Harry Khouri – Acid racing, Excite Motorsports, Hi-Tec Oils NSW JRN Yamaha
- 58 Mitch Kuhne – Shark Leathers, X-lite Helmuts QLD D Yamaha
- 87 Zac Levy – Puma RV’S QLD A Yamaha
- 360 Simon Lewis – Skypig Racing QLD Kawasaki
- 85 Ty Lynch – Adelaide Motorcycle Recovery, Neville Lush Racing SA B Yamaha
- 308 John Lytras – QLD Yamaha
- 19 Kate Muradian – YMF, Walden Miller Clothing SA Yamaha
- 97 Peter Nerlich – VIC JNR Kawasaki
- 10 Callum O’Brien – BANHAMS WA WA JNR Yamaha
- 227 Hunter Penhallurick – QLD KTM
- 22 Keegan Pickering – NSW D Yamaha
- 15 Bronson Joel – Pickett Steves M/C, Pete’s Harley Services WA J Kawasaki
- 68 Luke Power – Angel Wings, HPC Coating VIC Kawasaki
- 28 Tayla Relph – North Star Yamaha, Earmold Australia QLD B Yamaha
- 70 Troy Ryan – Taree Motorcycles, Kenma Australia NSW JNR Yamaha
- 127 Max Stauffer – Chris Watsom M/C, YRD NSW JNR Yamaha
- 151 Locky Taylor – LTR Racing QLD JNR Yamaha
- 123 James Wensemius – Puma RV’s NSW C Yamaha
- 32 Dylan Whiteside – Urban Drilling- Mark Lamont VIC JNR Kawasaki
YMF R3 Cup
Finally, as the newest class join the Aussie WorldSBK round, the YMF R3 Cup will showcase an identical line-up of 25 Yamaha YZF-R3s.
Tom Bramich (Nolan Helmets), Hunter Ford (Ford Brothers Racing), Harry Khouri (Acid Racing), Max Stauffer (Chris Watson Motorcycles) and Laura Brown (WNR) headline the 24-bike grid.
All four ASBK classes will have three races apiece over the WorldSBK weekend, with practice commencing on Thursday.
2018 ASBK YMF R3 Cup Entry List – Round 1
- 131 Ross Beames – D QLD Yamaha
- 27 Mark Bottomley – VIC Yamaha
- 44 Tom Bramich – Nolan Helmets C VIC Yamaha
- 96 Jake Brett – Prospect dental Clinic / BikeBiz C NSW Yamaha
- 355 Laura Brown – WNR, Bitcoin C NSW Yamaha
- 47 Zylas Bunting – Shark Leathers JNR NSW Yamaha
- 410 Ryan Dadd – Shark Leathers, Ride Dynamics D QLD Yamaha
- 17 Zane Ford – Sydney South Commercial, Sport Savvy Australia C NSW Yamaha
- 20 Hunter Ford – Ford Brothers Racing RR NSW Yamaha
- 36 Travis Hall – JRN QLD Yamaha
- 43 Harry Khouri – Acid racing, Excite Motorsports, Hi-Tec Oils JRN NSW Yamaha
- 58 Mitch Kuhne – Shark Leathers, X-lite Helmuts D QLD Yamaha
- 87 Zac Levy – Puma RV’S A QLD Yamaha
- 85 Ty Lynch – Adelaide Motorcycle Recovery, Neville Lush Racing B SA Yamaha
- 308 John Lytras – QLD Yamaha
- 666 Sarah Mcleod – D ACT Yamaha
- 19 Kate Muradian – YMF, Walden Miller Clothing SA Yamaha
- 10 Callum O’Brien – BANHAMS WA JNR WA Yamaha
- 22 Keegan Pickering – D NSW Yamaha
- 15 Bronson Joel – Pickett Steves Motorcycles, Pete’s Harley Services J WA Yamaha
- 28 Tayla Relph – North Star Yamaha, Earmold Australia B QLD Yamaha
- 70 Troy Ryan – Taree Motorcycles, Kenma Australia JNR NSW Yamaha
- 127 Max Stauffer – Chris Watsom M/C, YRD JNR NSW Yamaha
- 151 Locky Taylor – LTR Racing JNR QLD Yamaha
- 123 James Wensemius – Puma RV’s C NSW Yamaha
2018 ASBK Calendar
- Round 1- WSBK, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit VIC February 22 – 25
- Round 2- Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW March 16 – 18
- Round 3- The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, SA April 19 – 22
- Round 4- Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT June 28 – 1 July
- Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD August 17 – 19
- Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC September 7 – 9
- Round 7- Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC October 12 – 14
WorldSBK and WorldSSP races
The 22-lap WorldSBK races will be run at 3:00pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively, with Maxwell, Falzon and Herfoss also competing alongside their domestic duties.
The 18-lap WorldSSP race will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, with even more Aussies to cheer on: championship regulars Anthony West and Lachlan Epis, as well as local wildcard Toparis. All three will be Kawasaki mounted.
Ticketing and camping options
A three-day pass for WorldSBK at the island, purchased in advance, is just $120*. Add camping at the circuit campground for up to four nights, and you’ve the perfect location for a summer long weekend away with your mates or family. Go to www.worldsbk.com.au (link) or Ticketek for further information.
Feel like spoiling yourself? Opt for a Bar SBK pass at $260* and gain access to three undercover facilities, or go for a VIP option in the fully catered suites above pit lane.
And as always with World Superbikes kids 15 and under are FREE^, as is your bike.
Nothing beats World Superbikes… LIVE at the Island. Book your spot for the 2018 World Superbike season opener at Phillip Island, next weekend February 23-25, at Ticketek.
Advance ticket sales close Wednesday February 21 at 4pm. Buy early and save or get your tickets at the gate. For further information www.worldsbk.com.au (link) or the Superbike Hotline 1300 728 007
*All ticket prices quoted purchased in advance and subject to Ticketek processing fee. Book now and save on gate prices. ^Children 15 and under are free and must be accompanied by a paying adult
2018 Provisional WorldSBK Calendar
- Australia – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – 23–25 February
- Thailand – Chang International Circuit – 23–25 March
- Spain – MotorLand Aragon – 13-15 April
- The Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen – 20-22 April
- Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola – 11-13 May
- United Kingdom – Donington Park – 25-27 May
- Czech Republic – Automotodrom Brno – 8-10 June
- United States – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – 22-24 June
- Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – 6-8 July
- Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 14-16 September
- France – Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – 28-30 September
- Argentina – El Villicum* – 12-14 October (Subject to homologation)
- Qatar – Losail International Circuit – 25-27 October
Official 2018 WorldSBK Tests
- Australia – Phillip Island – WorldSBK & WorldSSP – 19-20 February
- Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – WorldSBK – 23-24 August