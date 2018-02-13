Record grid lines up for Australian Superbikes

at Phillip Island in 2018

Next weekend’s season opening round of the 2018 FIM Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Feb 23-25), run alongside ASBK is looking to be a massive event, with an inundation of entries for the Australian classes – particularly the YMI Australian Superbike and Supersport 300.

Entries for Australian superbikes have topped 50 – the biggest ever entry for superbikes in “computerised” history – including the name on everyone’s lips, the return to racing at age 48 of Aussie icon Troy Bayliss.

Supersport 300 has a healthy grid of 41, Supersport features 21 and the YMF R3 Cup boasts 25 starters delivering a bumper grid for the opening round of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK).

Fans are the winners with back-to-back racing and intense competition from the big grids across all three days. The schedule boasts 15 races, with 12 of the battles for the Australian classes, two races for world superbike on Saturday and Sunday and one world supersport showdown on Sunday.

With the YMI Superbike grid at full capacity for qualifying, the scene is set from the get go for a dog-fight against competitors and the clock to make the start grid of 40 riders for the three, 12 lap national races.

Fergus Cameron, Circuit Managing Director

“I’ve never seen such an incredible field for our Australian category and with 50 starters it will be a battle royale to make the top 40 for racing. The line-up is brilliant with young talent like Daniel Falzon, riders with vast international experience like Josh Waters, Bryan Staring and Alex Phillis, and of course the return of Troy Bayliss. Obviously everyone wants to race him and now they get their chance!”

There’s plenty of ‘chatter’ about the return to racing of the three-time WorldSBK champion, Bayliss, who’s coming out of retirement to compete in the national ASBK championship for the first time since 1997.

Bayliss started to show some form of old in a recent two-day test at Phillip Island, and he’ll have to continue on that same trajectory on his DesmoSport Ducati to keep pace with reigning Australian champion Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia).

Further competition comes from front-runners Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team), Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda), Daniel Falzon (Yamaha Racing Team), Bryan Staring (Kawasaki BCperformance), Glenn Allerton (NextGen Motorsports BMW) and Mike Jones (Allsite Concrete Cutting Kawasaki).

Waters is the deserving championship favourite after he came home with a wet sail in the last few rounds in 2017, with his GSX-R1000R producing an irresistible blend of pace and composure by season’s end.

Meanwhile, rookie Mark Chiodo will partner Waters at Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia, and a clutch of fast privateers are also primed for title action: reigning Australian Supersport champion Ted Collins (NextGen Motorsports BMW), Mason Coote (AARK Suspension Kawasaki), Michael Blair (Yamaha Gosford), Alex Phillis (Suzuki), Matthew Walters (Swann Insurance Kawasaki), Aaron Morris (Yamaha) and Callum Spriggs (Kawasaki), while former junior speedway star and Moto3 rider Arthur Sissis (Suzuki) is a surprise round one entry.

2018 ASBK Superbike Entry List – Round 1

14 Glenn Allerton – NextGen Motorsports NSW BMW

3 David Barker – VIC Kawasaki

21 Troy Bayliss – Desmosport Ducati QLD Ducati

178 Michael Blair – Yamaha, Gosford Classic Car Museum NSW A Yamaha

83 Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki Bcperformance QLD A Kawasaki

30 Markus Chiodo – Team Suzuki Ecstart Australia VIC A Suzuki

27 Adam Christie – AGMT Suzuki, ECSTAR Oils SA A Suzuki

29 Ted Collins – VIC A BMW

53 Mason Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning, Kubuto Helmets VIC A Kawasaki

66 Aaiden Coote – AARK Suspension and Tuning / Cykel Products VIC B Kawasaki

11 Philip Czaj – Eco light Up, 11Motosport VIC A Aprilia

686 Tracey Davies – Villa Verde free Range Eggs, Girl Rdier VIC C Ducati

82 Jake Drew – Brighton Bikes & Bits, Willmax Graphics, YRD VIC B Yamaha

25 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha Racing Team / yamaha SA A Yamaha

43 Edward Faulkhead – VIC Honda

33 Sloan Frost – Treble Cone NZ A Suzuki

22 Trent Gibson – A6M7 Suzuki VIC A Suzuki

69 Heath Griffin – Russell Symes & Company, Craig McMartin NSW B Ducati

96 Mathew Harding – K&R Hydraulics / Kawasaki Connection NSW A Kawasaki

17 Troy Herfoss – Penrite Honda QLD A Honda

57 Michael Jones – Allsite Concrete Cutting XXX Rated Race… QLD A Kawasaki

41 Brian Kozan – Qualia Racing, Brian Kozan VIC C BMW

68 Mitchell Levy – ATR / Manshed Auctions NSW A Yamaha

92 Patrick Li – MotoGo Yamaha VIC B Yamaha

39 Tassy Limanis – Vinnies Racing VIC D BMW

18 Ashley Manuel – Pendragon Racing SA B Kawasaki

137 Luke Martyr – VIC C Yamaha

47 Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha racing Team / Yamaha VIC A Yamaha

74 Scott McGregor – Mini Loader Hire Vic A Yamaha

62 Brendan McIntyre – Western M’cycles Sydney NSW A Suzuki

37 Hamish McMurray – Six ways from Sunday NSW B Kawasaki

64 Aaron Morris – YRD NSW A Yamaha

20 Alex Phillis – Phillis Racing VIC A Suzuki

94 Mitchell Rees – Carl Cox Motorsport, Honda, Tony Rees Motorcycles NZ Honda

81 Joel Rhodes – Bikebiz, Pathway Communications NSW C Yamaha

77 Adam Senior – Senior Engineering / Pirelli WA A Yamaha

61 Arthur Sissis – SA Suzuki

16 Rowen Smith – Assembly Now VIC B Kawasaki

78 Nathan Spiteri – Livson, RST VIC B Suzuki

50 Callum Spriggs – Desmosport Ducati QLD A Kawasaki

67 Bryan Staring – Kawasaki, BC Performance WA A Kawasaki

99 William Strugnell – Statewide RR, Lees Spoton Motorcycles SA A Kawasaki

56 Bradley Swallow – Kawsaki Oz / Duspeed NSW A Kawasaki

24 Matt Tooley – Phillip Island Ride Days VIC C Yamaha

44 Cody Travers – Cycle World Tasmania TAS Suzuki

52 Corey Turner – Brisbane Motorcycles QLD A Suzuki

34 Justin Vella – Benzina Garage/Vella Developments VIC C Kawasaki

188 Lucas Vitale – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW A Kawasaki

12 Matt Walters – Swann Insurance Superbike NSW A Kawasaki

1 Josh Waters – Team Suzuki Ecstar Australia VIC A Suzuki

ASBK Supersport

In Supersport, Tom Toparis (Cube Racing Kawasaki) and Cru Halliday (Yamaha Racing Team) are the big guns, with high expectations of great battles between the two.

Others fighting for glory in the 21-rider field will be Nic Liminton (Yamaha), Giuseppe Scarcella (BCPerformance Junior Team Kawasaki), Broc Pearson (Yamaha), returning veteran Brendan Clarke (Champion’s Rider Days Kawasaki), Luke Mitchell (Yamaha) and Max Croker (Mat Mladin Suzuki).

2018 ASBK Supersport Entry List – Round 1

12 Matt Barton – Blue Marlin Pools East, Dolphin Fencing VIC C Yamaha

61 Rhys Belling – LXI Racing VIC C Yamaha

84 Thomas Bryden – Sydney West Riders, YRD NSW A Yamaha

371 Scott Chapman – Zenith Motorcycle Tours, Zenith Removals NSW C Kawasaki

49 Brendan Clarke – Champion’s Ride Days Race Team QLD A Kawasaki

41 Max Croker – Mat Mladin, Suzuki Australia NSW Suzuki

23 Cru Halliday – Yamaha Factory Team NSW A Yamaha

25 Steve Haslam – Melling Mechanical NSW C Yamaha

46 Aidan Hayes – Cube Racing QLD B Kawasaki

22 Zackary Johnson – Bill Lambert BMW, NZI Helmets… VIC A Yamaha

27 Nic Liminton – SA B Yamaha

96 Luke Mitchell – NSW A Yamaha

39 Scott Nicholson – NextGen Motorsports VIC C Suzuki

42 Jack Passfield – NSW C Yamaha

14 Broc Pearson – QLD B Yamaha

20 Damon Stewart – Rees Carl Cox Motorsports, Tony Rees M/C, Honda NZ Honda

47 Giuseppe Scarcella – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW A Kawasaki

86 Dallas Skeer – Penrite Oils, Ron Angel Classic Racing SA C Suzuki

66 Hayden Spinks – Newcastles Cheapest Cars, West Sliders NSW A Kawasaki

52 Ryan Taylor – Arden Homes, RTR, YRD VIC A Yamaha

7 Tom Toparis – Cube Racing QLD C Kawasaki

Supersport 300

The Supersport 300 class remains as popular as ever with 41 riders coming out to play, with race honours likely to be fought out between Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing Kawasaki), Seth Crump (Rock Oil KTM), Tom Bramich (Nolan Helmets Yamaha), Hunter Ford (YRD Yamaha), Ben Bramich (GowMoto KTM), Harry Khouri (Acid Racing Yamaha) and Jarred Brook (KTM Australia).

The Supersport 300 grid is dominated by Yamaha, KTM and Kawasaki.

2018 ASBK Supersport 300 Entry List – Round 1

72 Benjamin Baker – BCPerformance Junior Team NSW D Kawasaki

12 Austin Barnes – Enterprise Payroll VIC C Kawasaki

86 Oliver Bayliss – Cube Racing QLD A Kawasaki

131 Ross Beames – QLD D Yamaha

27 Mark Bottomley – VIC Yamaha

24 Ben Bramich – GOWMoto, KSP KTM VIC JNR KTM

44 Tom Bramich – Nolan Helmets VIC C Yamaha

96 Jake Brett – Prospect dental Clinic / BikeBiz NSW C Yamaha

23 Corey Briffa – NSW B KTM

21 Jarred Brook – KTM Australia QLD KTM

355 Laura Brown – WNR, Bitcoin NSW C Yamaha

47 Zylas Bunting – Shark Leathers NSW JNR Yamaha

57 Seth Crump – Rock Oil, Race Bolt, Alpinestars, Bell, EBC, QLD B KTM

410 Ryan Dadd – Shark Leathers, Ride Dynamics QLD D Yamaha

305 Andrew Edser – Raceart Design NSW Cq Kawasaki

17 Zane Ford – Sydney South Commercial, Sport Savvy Australia NSW C Yamaha

20 Hunter Ford – Ford Brothers Racing NSW RR Yamaha

36 Travis Hall – QLD JRN Kawsaki

73 John Hazeldene – Hazeldene Chicken Farm P/L VIC C Kawasaki

34 Boyd Hocking – DPH Motorsport VIC KTM

30 David Hynd – Sirus Contracting NSW A KTM

46 Stephany Kapilawi – James Tyres for Bikes QLD Kawasaki

43 Harry Khouri – Acid racing, Excite Motorsports, Hi-Tec Oils NSW JRN Yamaha

58 Mitch Kuhne – Shark Leathers, X-lite Helmuts QLD D Yamaha

87 Zac Levy – Puma RV’S QLD A Yamaha

360 Simon Lewis – Skypig Racing QLD Kawasaki

85 Ty Lynch – Adelaide Motorcycle Recovery, Neville Lush Racing SA B Yamaha

308 John Lytras – QLD Yamaha

19 Kate Muradian – YMF, Walden Miller Clothing SA Yamaha

97 Peter Nerlich – VIC JNR Kawasaki

10 Callum O’Brien – BANHAMS WA WA JNR Yamaha

227 Hunter Penhallurick – QLD KTM

22 Keegan Pickering – NSW D Yamaha

15 Bronson Joel – Pickett Steves M/C, Pete’s Harley Services WA J Kawasaki

68 Luke Power – Angel Wings, HPC Coating VIC Kawasaki

28 Tayla Relph – North Star Yamaha, Earmold Australia QLD B Yamaha

70 Troy Ryan – Taree Motorcycles, Kenma Australia NSW JNR Yamaha

127 Max Stauffer – Chris Watsom M/C, YRD NSW JNR Yamaha

151 Locky Taylor – LTR Racing QLD JNR Yamaha

123 James Wensemius – Puma RV’s NSW C Yamaha

32 Dylan Whiteside – Urban Drilling- Mark Lamont VIC JNR Kawasaki

YMF R3 Cup

Finally, as the newest class join the Aussie WorldSBK round, the YMF R3 Cup will showcase an identical line-up of 25 Yamaha YZF-R3s.

Tom Bramich (Nolan Helmets), Hunter Ford (Ford Brothers Racing), Harry Khouri (Acid Racing), Max Stauffer (Chris Watson Motorcycles) and Laura Brown (WNR) headline the 24-bike grid.

All four ASBK classes will have three races apiece over the WorldSBK weekend, with practice commencing on Thursday.

2018 ASBK YMF R3 Cup Entry List – Round 1

131 Ross Beames – D QLD Yamaha

27 Mark Bottomley – VIC Yamaha

44 Tom Bramich – Nolan Helmets C VIC Yamaha

96 Jake Brett – Prospect dental Clinic / BikeBiz C NSW Yamaha

355 Laura Brown – WNR, Bitcoin C NSW Yamaha

47 Zylas Bunting – Shark Leathers JNR NSW Yamaha

410 Ryan Dadd – Shark Leathers, Ride Dynamics D QLD Yamaha

17 Zane Ford – Sydney South Commercial, Sport Savvy Australia C NSW Yamaha

20 Hunter Ford – Ford Brothers Racing RR NSW Yamaha

36 Travis Hall – JRN QLD Yamaha

43 Harry Khouri – Acid racing, Excite Motorsports, Hi-Tec Oils JRN NSW Yamaha

58 Mitch Kuhne – Shark Leathers, X-lite Helmuts D QLD Yamaha

87 Zac Levy – Puma RV’S A QLD Yamaha

85 Ty Lynch – Adelaide Motorcycle Recovery, Neville Lush Racing B SA Yamaha

308 John Lytras – QLD Yamaha

666 Sarah Mcleod – D ACT Yamaha

19 Kate Muradian – YMF, Walden Miller Clothing SA Yamaha

10 Callum O’Brien – BANHAMS WA JNR WA Yamaha

22 Keegan Pickering – D NSW Yamaha

15 Bronson Joel – Pickett Steves Motorcycles, Pete’s Harley Services J WA Yamaha

28 Tayla Relph – North Star Yamaha, Earmold Australia B QLD Yamaha

70 Troy Ryan – Taree Motorcycles, Kenma Australia JNR NSW Yamaha

127 Max Stauffer – Chris Watsom M/C, YRD JNR NSW Yamaha

151 Locky Taylor – LTR Racing JNR QLD Yamaha

123 James Wensemius – Puma RV’s C NSW Yamaha

2018 ASBK Calendar

Round 1- WSBK, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit VIC February 22 – 25

Round 2- Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW March 16 – 18

Round 3- The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, SA April 19 – 22

Round 4- Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT June 28 – 1 July

Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD August 17 – 19

Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC September 7 – 9

Round 7- Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC October 12 – 14

WorldSBK and WorldSSP races

The 22-lap WorldSBK races will be run at 3:00pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively, with Maxwell, Falzon and Herfoss also competing alongside their domestic duties.

The 18-lap WorldSSP race will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, with even more Aussies to cheer on: championship regulars Anthony West and Lachlan Epis, as well as local wildcard Toparis. All three will be Kawasaki mounted.

Ticketing and camping options

A three-day pass for WorldSBK at the island, purchased in advance, is just $120*. Add camping at the circuit campground for up to four nights, and you’ve the perfect location for a summer long weekend away with your mates or family. Go to www.worldsbk.com.au (link) or Ticketek for further information.

Feel like spoiling yourself? Opt for a Bar SBK pass at $260* and gain access to three undercover facilities, or go for a VIP option in the fully catered suites above pit lane.

And as always with World Superbikes kids 15 and under are FREE^, as is your bike.

Nothing beats World Superbikes… LIVE at the Island. Book your spot for the 2018 World Superbike season opener at Phillip Island, next weekend February 23-25, at Ticketek.

Advance ticket sales close Wednesday February 21 at 4pm. Buy early and save or get your tickets at the gate. For further information www.worldsbk.com.au (link) or the Superbike Hotline 1300 728 007

*All ticket prices quoted purchased in advance and subject to Ticketek processing fee. Book now and save on gate prices. ^Children 15 and under are free and must be accompanied by a paying adult

2018 Provisional WorldSBK Calendar

Australia – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – 23–25 February Thailand – Chang International Circuit – 23–25 March Spain – MotorLand Aragon – 13-15 April The Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen – 20-22 April Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola – 11-13 May United Kingdom – Donington Park – 25-27 May Czech Republic – Automotodrom Brno – 8-10 June United States – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – 22-24 June Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – 6-8 July Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 14-16 September France – Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – 28-30 September Argentina – El Villicum* – 12-14 October (Subject to homologation) Qatar – Losail International Circuit – 25-27 October

Official 2018 WorldSBK Tests