Stace Heaney leads the two-wheeled category

Tim Loone and Jo Mickleson fastest side-car

Words and Images by Colin Rosewarne

Australia’s oldest registered historic hill climb has been run in beautiful, sunny and warm conditions at the picturesque Mount Tarrengower in central Victoria.

Open to pre-1980 era machinery, the annual event saw some spritely racing with the outright fastest winning time going to a spec’ built, re-engined and turbocharged Datsun 1600.

The fastest time for the two and three-wheeled brigade went to Victorian speed queen Stace Heaney with a 43.9 seconds on her XS Club – Yamaha XS650.

Other two-wheeled quicks on the day included Scott Green on his spotless T120 Triumph, Clint Chegwidden on his 750 Scout Indian and Paul McGahan on his nimble little 500 Triton.

On the three-wheeled battle front, the evergreen Peters brothers put in some clean runs, not disturbing the witches hats this year, and the two Loone family outfits with Tim Loone / Jo Mickelson winning the Period 4 Class on the Honda, and Michelle Loone / Doc Lewis swinging off the side of the stunning Norton taking out the silverware in the Period 3 Class.

Many thanks have to go to the organisers, officials and volunteers for putting on another great weekend for both riders, passengers, drivers and spectators.

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – 2017 Two-wheel results

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb
41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – Motorcycles

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – 2017 side-car results

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb - Side-cars
41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – Side-cars

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – 2017 Four-wheel results

41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb - Four-wheeled
41st Mount Tarrengower Historic Hill Climb – Four-wheeled

