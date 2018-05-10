$500 Honda Dollars on new CBR500R, CB500F or CBR650F

From the 1st May until 30th June, there are 500 Honda Dollars* available on the the CBR500R, CBR650F and CB500F, offering a choice across the Supersport, Sports Touring and Naked categories.

If you are in the market for a Supersport machine, then the CBR500R has you covered, LAMS approved and promising riders the best of both worlds: power and practicality.

The CBR500R is ideal for the morning commute or a weekend road trip, thanks to a large 16.7 litre fuel tank. The CBR500R features LED lighting and the big 41mm adjustable pre-load front forks have external preload adjusters which are all about setting up the ideal feel, just like a 1000cc sportsbike. This feature means as you grow in experience, the CBR500R grows with you.

Sophisticated Pro-Link single-shock rear suspension offers nine-stage spring preload adjustability, which allows adaptation for different riding situations (i.e., riding with a passenger, cargo etc.)

Those after something slightly bigger and in the Sports Touring genre can look no further than the CBR650F. From headlight to tail light, it screams performance and agility, ready to take you on a journey away from the repetition of everyday life.

Designed to corner with ease, it offers a sporting edge but makes no compromise to rider lifestyle. The high-set handle bars offer a more relaxed riding position and twin 320mm front discs and single 240mm rear disc with standard 2-channel ABS, offers confident and controlled stopping power.

From the Naked category, the CB500F is the perfect entry level bike for beginners being LAMS approved but also a whole lot of fun for riders of all experience levels.

Due to its compact dimensions, the CB500F is adaptable to a wide variety of needs thanks to its great urban ability as well as enjoyable, out-of-town performance, matched with excellent fuel efficiency.

Adding a shot of street fighter style is its sharp stripped back bodywork, which bares Hondas famed 471cc DOHC engine and steel diamond-tube frame.

The CB500F has a large 16.7-litre fuel tank, LED lighting, spring preload adjustable front forks and standard 2-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

With a variety of colour options available across these three models, there is certainly something for everyone during Honda’s ‘Power Up’ 500 Honda Dollar sale.

For more information visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link)

The Fine Print

*HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CBR500R, CB500F

or CBR650F. HondaDollars are redeemable in store and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. Available between 1 May and 30 June 2018. Only at

participating Honda Dealers. Accessories shown not included. Oversears models shown.