74hp for 2017 Husqvarna 701 Enduro and Supermoto

Husqvarna’s 2017 Supermoto 701 and Enduro 701 models will offer the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever offered by the company. Delivering an additional (4.5kW) 6 hp and 3.0 Nm of torque over the previous generation while also meeting strict EURO IV emission levels.

Husqvarna have focused on introducing further advances in engine performance and reliability, while giving both new models a fresh look that remains true to the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Both the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro are equipped with a new generation Euro IV compliant single cylinder engine that features the latest technology in terms of design and electronics. With a significantly improved power output of 74 hp (55kW) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 71.0 Nm at 6,750 rpm, the 692.7cc single cylinder powerplant offers class-leading performance.

With reliability a key factor, the use of innovative solutions such as the active evacuation and forced lubrication of the crankcase ensure long 10,000 km service intervals. All the latest engine advances provide an extremely low fuel consumption that along with the lengthy service intervals massively reduces the cost of ownership in the long run.

Smooth power delivery is guaranteed by the state-of-the-art four-valve cylinder head with its twin spark ignition. With the single overhead camshaft technology allowing for more exact valve timing at higher engine speeds, Husqvarna engineers added an extra 1000 rpm of usable power to the engine. For increased comfort and less vibrations the engine also features a second counter balancer shaft.



The Keihin electronic fuel injection features a new 50 mm throttle body that has no mechanical linkage to the throttle grip and offers better throttle response and ride-ability at small throttle valve positions.

Both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are claimed to weigh 145kg dry. Both offer 13-litre fuel cells, an APTC slipper clutch, Bosch ABS, Brembo brakes and WP suspension.

2017 Husqvarna 701 Engine Highlights

Increased power & torque of 74 hp & 71.0 Nm

An additional 1000 rpm of usable power

Reduced oscillating masses for lower vibrations

New intake resonator for improved response at low rpm

Long service intervals & low fuel consumption

Single overhead cam

Double spark plugs

Large bore & short stroke [105 mm & 80 mm]

Forged aluminium piston

Cutting edge ride-by-wire electronics

2017 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

Perfectly mixing the finest craftsmanship with unparalleled single cylinder performance, the 701 SUPERMOTO brings Husqvarna’s World Supermoto Championship winning pedigree into a machine that’s versatile enough to be ridden by all. Loyal to Swedish styling for a minimalistic but highly efficient design the new model gets updated graphics, with white colours prevailing over blue and yellow.

Featuring a maximum power output of 74 hp and a torque of 71.0 Nm the updated single cylinder EURO IV engine leaves no doubt regarding performance. Combining the highest quality components with the latest electronics in terms of engine management, the new 701 SUPERMOTO takes performance and agility to a whole new level.

2017 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Benefits

Pure, uncompromising supermoto performance

Astounding power-to-weight ratio

Ride-by-wire throttle delivers maximum thrills

Competition-level brakes for maximum stopping power

Advanced safety thanks to Bosch ABS

Black anodised tubeless 17’’ wheels

Wide range of accessories to enhance looks & performance

A2 licence compatible

2017 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

Carrying Husqvarna’s Enduro World Championship winning tradition, the 701 ENDURO can handle both urban environments and offroad terrain with ease. Equipped with the upgraded single cylinder engine, the all-new 2017 model reaches new levels of performance and versatility.

The new poweplant offers an additional 1,000 rpm of usable power, which along with reduced vibrations bring single cylinder technology to the highest level. With its crisp throttle response the engine allows riders to confidently tackle offroad adventures as well as their daily commute.

Staying true to its Swedish heritage, Husqvarna have given the new 701 ENDURO a fresh look, with a white, blue and yellow colour scheme subtly enhancing the minimalistic and modern design.

2017 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Benefits