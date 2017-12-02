ABS to be mandatory in Australia
Australia is set to follow the European motorcycle industry and legislate for mandatory ABS on motorcycles sold in Australia.
Motorcycle ABS legislation in a nutshell…
- All new motorcycle models sold in Australia from 2019 must have ABS.
- All previous generation motorcycles sold in Australia must have ABS by 2021.
- This means popular machines like DR650 must have ABS by 2021 or be phased out.
- Enduro and Trials Motorcycles are exempted.
- Trailbikes with a 21″ front and designed primarily for off-road use and with no pillion capability are also exempted.
- Adventure Motorcycles can have switchable ABS but it must default to on.
- There is no pending legislation for mandatory traction control.
The timeline as detailed above is dependent on the legislation making its way through parliament in the expected timeframe that it has been scheduled for.
Not necessary if you know how to ride a motorcycle.
So learners should just die?
What constitutes a “previous generation” motorcycle One has to ask?
DR650 was given as an example Peter!
Any existing line of motorcycle which doesn’t have ABS (ie. DR650), will need to have ABS included by the year 2021.
Don’t see this being an issue really. By ’21, majority of bikes would have had ABS included in the specs anyway. This will just give them a push along.
sorry so does that mean all my bikes will be non conforming 3 GSRX 750s 1986,2005,2008, Harley FatBob 2009, Ktm 1290 sd i guess not, its switchable and off. This is another dumb arse law made by university so called educated people, yes its nice but save lives i dont think so. Same as the so called speed laws, book for going fast, but ignore for sitting in the outside lanes at 100/110 kph (ah 60mph).
i think i’ll carry on as the last 20 years register one and swap plates, i’m not dead and not injured anyone else, race dirt, rode road, track days and wild weekends, even Boris’s Sydney to Surfers 1996/97 two up, anyway my thoughts, its bullshit ABS, and i am in a situation where i really do not give a flying f#$% what others think. Industrial injury with no on going payments and dumb arse rules that do NOT go forward..!!!
Use a brain Edward… even if it’s someone else’s.
The article and the new rules relate to new bikes. It would be quite the feat for the government to go fit abs systems to all old bikes!
Rest assured your old bangers will bang on as they are without any government intervention… not that I give a shit about your bikes anyway.
Advancing technology is a good thing. F@ck knows what makes morons like you get upset by something that will not effect you in the slightest, and will only make bikes better in future.