ABS to be mandatory in Australia

Australia is set to follow the European motorcycle industry and legislate for mandatory ABS on motorcycles sold in Australia.

Motorcycle ABS legislation in a nutshell…

All new motorcycle models sold in Australia from 2019 must have ABS.

All previous generation motorcycles sold in Australia must have ABS by 2021.

This means popular machines like DR650 must have ABS by 2021 or be phased out.

Enduro and Trials Motorcycles are exempted.

Trailbikes with a 21″ front and designed primarily for off-road use and with no pillion capability are also exempted.

Adventure Motorcycles can have switchable ABS but it must default to on.

There is no pending legislation for mandatory traction control.

The timeline as detailed above is dependent on the legislation making its way through parliament in the expected timeframe that it has been scheduled for.





