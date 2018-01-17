Adventure Ride to Wirrina Cove with Suzuki | 17-18 Feb

SUZUKI ADVENTURE RIDE

WIRRINA COVE

Feb 17-18, 2018

Suzuki is inviting adventure riders to join them on a two-day Wirrina Cove adventure ride departing from Kessner Suzuki in Klemzig, South Australia, on 17th February, at 0800.

Saturday’s 250km route will traverse through the Adelaide Hills via Harrogate, Callington, Strathalbyn, Mt Compass and Delamere just to name a few.

There will be an opportunity for participants to test ride the all-new V-Strom range back to Second Valley to complete the afternoon.

Sunday’s 250km stint will start at Wirrina Cove passing through Normanville, Aldinga Beach, Kangarilla, Meadows, Flaxely, Verdun, Piccadilly to Eagle on the hill.

The Suzuki Adventure Ride – Wirrina Cove 2018 is free and there will be prizes up for grabs along the way.

Participants must register via emailing their First Name, Last Name, Mailing Address, Make/Model & Phone Number to motorcyclemarketing@suzuki.com.au or alternatively can book via calling Natalia on (03) 9931 5500.

Once registered Suzuki will post out all instructions, maps and a commemorative registration decal for the ride.

Accommodation can be booked directly with Wirrina Resort (08) 8598 2400, winrrinaresort.com.au please ensure you make a booking prior to joining the ride and mention you are part of the Suzuki Adventure Ride to receive a reduced rate.