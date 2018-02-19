Aiden Wagner gets World Supersport call-up

(Subject to paperwork being signed off on)

UK rider Andrew Irwin crashed and injured himself during testing today at Phillip Island and it seems as though Aiden Wagner might be the unlikely benefactor from Irwin’s misfortune.

The Queenslander is being drafted into the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda squad for the opening round of the series to replace the injured Irwin, who has fractured his hand and is awaiting surgery on in Melbourne before hoping to ride at the following round in Thailand.

Aiden Wagner had a knee reconstruction in November and was actually on hand at Phillip Island today to serve as a spotter for PJ Jacobsen.

When Irwin was ruled out of this weekend’s proceedings, the team spoke to Wagner about filling in and he is fit and raring to go.

Wagner does not currently even have gear on hand at Phillip Island, thus his hum is flying down from Queensland tonight with his riding gear so Aiden can hit the track tomorrow morning on the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda.

Who is Aiden Wagner?

Aiden Wagner won the 2014 Australasian FX Supersport Championship before embarking on a somewhat tumultous career overseas in the following years. Wagner forewent the offer of a Team Honda Racing Fireblade ride for the 2015 Australian season (Link), to pursue a World Supersport career after stunning the Superbike paddock at Eastern Creek when he took a race win while replacing the injured Jamie Stauffer.

However, in that 2015 season Wagner eventually rode for three different World Supersport teams with a best result of 13th.

Starting the 2016 season with GRT Racing Team, Wagner had a troubled season, eventually splitting with GRT and then filling in various seats throughout the remainder of the year.

A similar tale of woe played out in season 2017 after the 23-year-old signed with Gemar Balloons Team Lorini, but not before Wagner finished seventh at the Phillip Island season opener, and followed that promising start with an eighth place in Thailand. From there though things went downhill and Wagner split with the team.

A great performance thrown in at the deep end this weekend could put Wagner back on the radar of various teams should any further opportunities arise in 2018.