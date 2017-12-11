Airoh ST701 sport-touring helmet – From $799

The Airoh ST701 is a full face helmet designed for sport-touring, coming in two shell sivers, with a carbon-fibre outer shell to keep weight down, and a quad density EPS inner liner. With an extra wide visor for large field of vision and an antifog position, a retractable sun visor is also included.

Also Pinlock ready, the ST701 includes a glasses slot, and is Bluetooth Coms port ready, featuring Airoh’s wind tunnel aerodynamics and hi flow ventilation systems. Liners are removable and washable, and the helmet is ECE approved. The Airoh ST701 is available for from $799 RRP, in Small to 2XL.

The Airoh ST701 is available in striking Yellow Gloss Carbon and White Gloss Carbon, showing off the carbon-fibre shell to good effect. For more information see the wwww.MotoNational.com.au website.

Airoh ST701 Helmet features