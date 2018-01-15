Alberto Puig becomes Repsol Honda Team Manager

Moves from role as Director of the Asia & British Talent Cups

Honda Racing Corporation has announced that Alberto Puig has been appointed the new Team Manager of the Repsol Honda Team, beginning with the first MotoGP test of the 2018 season, at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit, 28-30 January.

Alberto Puig – Repsol Honda Team, Team Manager

“I’m very grateful to HRC for this opportunity they have given me with the Repsol Honda Team. I’ve been with Honda for the last 25 years of my professional career, first as a rider, then as a team manager in the smaller classes, and lately as a coach for many of the Asian riders Honda have around the world. To have the chance to be in this position in one of the most successful teams in the MotoGP championship is a very big honour for me, so I can only focus on giving my best back to Honda and on trying to help them to achieve their goals. I’m sure our riders will be ready when the time comes, and we as a team will also be ready to once again fight for the title, with humility but also with great determination.”

Following a racing career that included a 500cc race win and a lengthy stint aboard Hondas, Puig has established himself as one of the most respected managers in the motorcycling field. As HRC Advisor, his most recent role was as Director of the Asia Talent Cup and British Talent Cup.

In his new position as Team Manager for the Repsol Honda Team, Puig will report directly to HRC Director-General Manager Race Operations, Management Division Tetsuhiro Kuwata. He and Technical Manager Takeo Yokoyama will be responsible for racing operations.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata – HRC Director