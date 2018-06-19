Honda CB300R – 143kg – 286cc single – 41mm forks – $5,999 MLP

The new Honda CB300R is now available at Honda dealers, boasting a 143kg wet weight, 286cc single-cylinder and 31hp, with full LED lighting and LCD instruments, at the low MLP of $5999.

Part of the new ‘Sport Naked’ family, the CB300R offers riders the same ‘Neo Sports Café’ minimalist, bare-boned design as its 1000cc stablemate (CB1000R).

Honda CB300R features

Single-cylinder DOHC 4-valve engine

23.1kW / 31hp peak power/27.5Nm peak torque

Underslung side-exit exhaust

Six-speed gearbox

Styling takes cues from the CB1000R

Lightweight frame mixes tubular and pressed steel

41mm USD front forks and irregular-cross section steel swingarm

Radial-mount 4-piston caliper and hubless 296mm floating front disc

Full LED lighting and LCD instrumentation

IMU-based ABS

The CB300R tips the scales at only 143kgs, it’s ideal for newer riders keen to develop their riding skills or riders who want a stylish, agile commuter.

The CB300Rs lightweight frame is constructed from a mix of tubular and pressed steel; the swingarm is manufactured from steel plate, irregularly shaped in cross-section. Both are designed to achieve high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion from wheel deflection without excess rigidity or weight.

To ensure the responsive 286cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine is low maintenance, it’s been designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency.

The 41mm USD forks also complement the CB300R’s handling, with compliant damping and supple spring rate. The single rear shock offers five-step spring preload adjustment. Both front and rear floating discs are modulated by two-channel ABS. The high specification system works through an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to give precise front to rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the riding conditions.

Features found on much larger machines such as the tapered rubber-mounted aluminium handlebar, LCD instrument display and full LED lighting, exemplify quality and add to the pride of ownership.

For more information on this exciting new model or the entire Honda range, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

2018 Honda CB300R Specifications

Engine – Liquid-cooled single cylinder, 286cc, 76 x 63mm Bore and Stroke, 10.7:1 Compression Ratio

Max. Power Output – 23.1kw@8500rpm

Max. Torque – 27.5Nm@7500rpm

Oil Capacity – 1.8L/1.5L

Carburation – PGM-FI

Fuel Tank Capacity – 10.0L

Fuel consumption – 30.2km/litre

Starter – Electric

Clutch – Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch

Transmission – Six-speed

Final Drive – Chain

Frame – Steel diamond frame

Dimensions (LxWxH) – 2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm

Wheelbase – 1352mm

Caster Angle – 24º

Seat Height – 799mm

Ground Clearance – 151mm

Kerb Weight – 143kg

Turning radius – 2.3m

Suspension Front – 41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke

Suspension Rear – Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel

Wheels & Tyres – 17in wheels, 110/70R17M/C 54H, 150/60R17M/C 65H

Front Brakes – ABS 2 channel with IMU, 296mm hubless floating disc, radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper

Rear Brakes – 220mm disc, single piston caliper All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice











